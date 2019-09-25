Post Time 1 p.m
1ST RACE
1 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $50,000. Purse $46,000.
1 Launch Sequence (Diaz);20-1
2 Days Of Spring (Franco);6-5
3 Princess Fawzia (Lezcano);5-2
4 Melisande (Alvarado);9-2
5 Shine Like Bobby (BHernandez);20-1
6 Wild North (Bravo);8-1
7 La Negrita (Saez);6-1
2ND RACE
6 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $14,000. Purse $28,000.
1 Inalienable Rights (Carmouche);8-5
2 Laura’s Posse (B.Hernandez);9-5
3 All Clear (Davis);6-1
4 Bustin Mach Four (H.Hernandez);6-1
5 Gyoza (Reyes);3-1
3RD RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $50,000. Purse $46,000.
1 Overbold (Alvarado);3-1
2 Donegal Aces (Saez);12-1
3 Bold Gem (Maragh);6-1
4 Final Say (Carmouche);12-1
5 Bail Out (Franco);3-5
6 Foti (Cancel);8-1
4TH RACE
6 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000.
1 Blood Red Sky (Reyes);20-1
2 Martini Lane (H.Hernandez);15-1
3 Talespin (Davis);10-1
4 Apex Predator (Harkie);15-1
5 Da Berg (Saez);7-2
6 Freudian Sip (Lezcano);4-5
7 Wisecrack (B.Hernandez);10-1
8 Sobersick N Sorry (Martinez);6-1
5TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $35,000. Purse $44,000.
1 Business Cycle (Franco);3-1
1A Inscom (Franco);3-1
2 Conforto (Davis);12-1
3 Ego (Lezcano);10-1
4 Clyde’s Runner (Saez);4-1
5 Stock Trade (Velazquez);5-1
6 Soulmate (Bravo);15-1
7 Variant Perception (Castellano);2-1
8 Creative Style (Rosario);10-1
6TH RACE
5 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $50,000. Purse $46,000.
1 Lookn Fine As Wine (Castellano);8-1
2 Cherokee Song (B.Hernandez);20-1
3 Kemba (Rosario);6-1
4 Stunning Munnings (Davis);5-2
5 Our Lady Of Loreto (Saez);9-2
6 Speed Talks (Bravo);6-1
7 Little Farina (Franco);6-1
8 Spanish Point (Velazquez);7-2
7TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up. STR $40,000. Purse $55,000.
1 Proud O’paddy (Saez,L);8-1
2 Tanya’s Gem (B.Hernandez);15-1
3 Free Kitty (Rider TBA);8-5
4 Daria’s Angel (Alvarado);1-1
5 Dream Passage (Rosario);3-5
6 Out Of Trouble (Castellano);5-2
7 Rosebud’s Hope (Lezcano);4-1
8TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $30,000. Purse $39,000.
1 Ninja Dust (Davis);12-1
2 Time Expired (Harkie);15-1
3 Coral Legacy (Franco);5-2
4 Risky Sour (Velazquez);4-1
5 Phone Funky Munky (Diaz);10-1
6 Fleet Admiral (Reyes);15-1
7 Fotis (B.Hernandez);9-2
8 Shiny Copper Penny (Martinez);12-1
9 Spectator Sport (Cancel);12-1
10 Scrutinize (H.Hernandez);15-1
11AE No Regrets (Rosario);8-5
