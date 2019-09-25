Post Time 1 p.m

1ST RACE

1 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $50,000. Purse $46,000.

1 Launch Sequence (Diaz);20-1

2 Days Of Spring (Franco);6-5

3 Princess Fawzia (Lezcano);5-2

4 Melisande (Alvarado);9-2

5 Shine Like Bobby (BHernandez);20-1

6 Wild North (Bravo);8-1

7 La Negrita (Saez);6-1

2ND RACE

6 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $14,000. Purse $28,000.

1 Inalienable Rights (Carmouche);8-5

2 Laura’s Posse (B.Hernandez);9-5

3 All Clear (Davis);6-1

4 Bustin Mach Four (H.Hernandez);6-1

5 Gyoza (Reyes);3-1

3RD RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $50,000. Purse $46,000.

1 Overbold (Alvarado);3-1

2 Donegal Aces (Saez);12-1

3 Bold Gem (Maragh);6-1

4 Final Say (Carmouche);12-1

5 Bail Out (Franco);3-5

6 Foti (Cancel);8-1

4TH RACE

6 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000.

1 Blood Red Sky (Reyes);20-1

2 Martini Lane (H.Hernandez);15-1

3 Talespin (Davis);10-1

4 Apex Predator (Harkie);15-1

5 Da Berg (Saez);7-2

6 Freudian Sip (Lezcano);4-5

7 Wisecrack (B.Hernandez);10-1

8 Sobersick N Sorry (Martinez);6-1

5TH RACE

1 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $35,000. Purse $44,000.

1 Business Cycle (Franco);3-1

1A Inscom (Franco);3-1

2 Conforto (Davis);12-1

3 Ego (Lezcano);10-1

4 Clyde’s Runner (Saez);4-1

5 Stock Trade (Velazquez);5-1

6 Soulmate (Bravo);15-1

7 Variant Perception (Castellano);2-1

8 Creative Style (Rosario);10-1

6TH RACE

5 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $50,000. Purse $46,000.

1 Lookn Fine As Wine (Castellano);8-1

2 Cherokee Song (B.Hernandez);20-1

3 Kemba (Rosario);6-1

4 Stunning Munnings (Davis);5-2

5 Our Lady Of Loreto (Saez);9-2

6 Speed Talks (Bravo);6-1

7 Little Farina (Franco);6-1

8 Spanish Point (Velazquez);7-2

7TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up. STR $40,000. Purse $55,000.

1 Proud O’paddy (Saez,L);8-1

2 Tanya’s Gem (B.Hernandez);15-1

3 Free Kitty (Rider TBA);8-5

4 Daria’s Angel (Alvarado);1-1

5 Dream Passage (Rosario);3-5

6 Out Of Trouble (Castellano);5-2

7 Rosebud’s Hope (Lezcano);4-1

8TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $30,000. Purse $39,000.

1 Ninja Dust (Davis);12-1

2 Time Expired (Harkie);15-1

3 Coral Legacy (Franco);5-2

4 Risky Sour (Velazquez);4-1

5 Phone Funky Munky (Diaz);10-1

6 Fleet Admiral (Reyes);15-1

7 Fotis (B.Hernandez);9-2

8 Shiny Copper Penny (Martinez);12-1

9 Spectator Sport (Cancel);12-1

10 Scrutinize (H.Hernandez);15-1

11AE No Regrets (Rosario);8-5

