Belmont Entries
0 comments
agate

Belmont Entries

  • 0

First post: 1:15 p.m.

1ST RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $31,000.

1 Remoane (Ramsay);6-1

2 Miss Ross (Davis);10-1

3 Boston Girl (Alpander);30-1

4 Shayna Bay (Franco);5-1

5 Mia Calia (Luzzi);30-1

6 Idaka (Cancel);30-1

7 Vinita (Carmouche);12-1

8 Charlotte Webley (I. Ortiz);7-5

9 Funderella (Harkie);15-1

10 Helen by Night (B. Hernandez);30-1

11 Queentigua (Howell);15-1

12 Aggravation (Gutierrez);6-1

2ND RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $68,000.

1 Ballagh Rocks (Velazquez);8-5

1A Tribhuvan (FR)  (J.Ortiz);8-5

2 Spirit Animal (Rosario);7-2

3 Memories of Peter (Alvarado);12-1

4 Conviction Trade (Franco);6-1

5 Noble Thought (B. Hernandez);15-1

6 Serve the King (GB) (I. Ortiz);5-1

7 North Dakota (Castellano);6-1

8 Leitone (CHI) (MTO) (I. Ortiz);1-1

9 Go Poke the Bear (Smith);10-1

3RD RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, 3YO, Victory Ride Stakes (Grade III). Purse: $100,000.

1 Frank's Rockette (Velazquez);3-5

2 Up In Smoke (I. Ortiz);7-2

3 Reagan's Edge (Lezcano);8-1

4 Center Aisle (Rosario);5-2

5 Miss Peppina (Franco);30-1

4TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, Inner turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $64,000.

1 Mr Jaggers (Rosario);1-1

2 Great Camanoe (J. Ortiz);20-1

3 Red Storm Risen (Velazquez);7-2

4 Malibu Edge (Franco);9-2

5 Bail Out (Castellano);6-1

6 Bay Street Money (Alvarado);6-1

7 Commissioner Dave (B. Hernandez);50-1

8 Hostile Witness (Ramsay);30-1

5TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $68,000.

1 American Power (Cancel);6-1

2 Ready to Escape (Ramsay);12-1

3 Tiz He the One (Lezcano);4-1

4 Skyler's Scramjet (Rosario);12-1

5 T Loves a Fight (Davis);10-1

6 Amundson (J. Ortiz);3-1

7 Fortin Hill (I. Ortiz);5-2

8 Zoomer (Franco);5-1

6TH RACE — 7 furlongs, Turf, Maidens, fillies and mares 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $64,000.

1 Dipping In (Leparoux);12-1

2 L'Indiscret (Franco);15-1

3 Amazing Ride (Lezcano);15-1

4 Zerenia (Carmouche);20-1

5 Pilot Episode (Rosario);8-1

6 Madam Maclean (Cancel);30-1

7 Liza Jambalaya (Ramsay);10-1

8 Yes to Mischief (J. Ortiz);8-1

9 Baslet (Alvarado);6-1

10 Publication (Castellano);3-1

11 Zaccapa (FR) (Geroux);8-1

12 American Goddess (I. Ortiz);9-2

13 Too Sexy (AE) (Rosario);4-1

14 Morality Clause (AE) (Davis);15-1

15 Cherokee Song (AE) (Ramsay);20-1

16 Back Channel (MTO) (Lezcano);2-1

7TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $56,000.

1 Jack the Cat (Davis);4-1

2 Point Him Out (Lezcano);7-2

3 Starry Messenger (B. Hernandez);50-1

4 Dante's Fire (I. Ortiz);3-1

5 Jo's Bold Cat (Franco);8-1

6 Steelersfanforlife (Ramsay);12-1

7 Jimmy Jazz (Cancel);15-1

8 Danfusi (Rosario);4-1

9 Bad Guy (Gutierrez);6-1

8TH RACE — 1 mile, Turf, 4YO and up, Poker Stakes (Grade III). Purse: $150,000.

1 Dream Friend (Lezcano);8-1

2 Valid Point (Castellano);7-2

3 Hawkish (Franco);12-1

4 Seismic Wave (Rosario);8-1

5 Social Paranoia (J. Ortiz);4-1

6 Eons (Carmouche);20-1

7 Got Stormy (Velazquez);7-2

8 Its All Relevant (MTO) (Ramsay);3-5

9 Value Proposition (GB) (I. Ortiz);5-2

9TH RACE — 1 mile, 3YO and up, Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap (Grade I). Purse: $500,000.

1 Network Effect (I. Ortiz);8-1

2 Vekoma (Castellano);5-2

3 McKinzie (Smith);2-1

4 Hog Creek Hustle (J. Ortiz);30-1

5 Code of Honor (Velazquez);3-1

6 Endorsed (Rosario);10-1

7 Mr Freeze (Franco);8-1

8 Warrior's Charge (Geroux);12-1

10th

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News