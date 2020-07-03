Belmont Entries

First post: 1:15 p.m.
1ST RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $31,000.
1 Remoane (Ramsay);6-1
2 Miss Ross (Davis);10-1
3 Boston Girl (Alpander);30-1
4 Shayna Bay (Franco);5-1
5 Mia Calia (Luzzi);30-1
6 Idaka (Cancel);30-1
7 Vinita (Carmouche);12-1
8 Charlotte Webley (I. Ortiz);7-5
9 Funderella (Harkie);15-1
10 Helen by Night (B. Hernandez);30-1
11 Queentigua (Howell);15-1
12 Aggravation (Gutierrez);6-1
2ND RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $68,000.
1 Ballagh Rocks (Velazquez);8-5
1A Tribhuvan (FR) (J.Ortiz);8-5
2 Spirit Animal (Rosario);7-2
3 Memories of Peter (Alvarado);12-1
4 Conviction Trade (Franco);6-1
5 Noble Thought (B. Hernandez);15-1
6 Serve the King (GB) (I. Ortiz);5-1
7 North Dakota (Castellano);6-1
8 Leitone (CHI) (MTO) (I. Ortiz);1-1
9 Go Poke the Bear (Smith);10-1
3RD RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, 3YO, Victory Ride Stakes (Grade III). Purse: $100,000.
1 Frank's Rockette (Velazquez);3-5
2 Up In Smoke (I. Ortiz);7-2
3 Reagan's Edge (Lezcano);8-1
4 Center Aisle (Rosario);5-2
5 Miss Peppina (Franco);30-1
4TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, Inner turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $64,000.
1 Mr Jaggers (Rosario);1-1
2 Great Camanoe (J. Ortiz);20-1
3 Red Storm Risen (Velazquez);7-2
4 Malibu Edge (Franco);9-2
5 Bail Out (Castellano);6-1
6 Bay Street Money (Alvarado);6-1
7 Commissioner Dave (B. Hernandez);50-1
8 Hostile Witness (Ramsay);30-1
5TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $68,000.
1 American Power (Cancel);6-1
2 Ready to Escape (Ramsay);12-1
3 Tiz He the One (Lezcano);4-1
4 Skyler's Scramjet (Rosario);12-1
5 T Loves a Fight (Davis);10-1
6 Amundson (J. Ortiz);3-1
7 Fortin Hill (I. Ortiz);5-2
8 Zoomer (Franco);5-1
6TH RACE — 7 furlongs, Turf, Maidens, fillies and mares 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $64,000.
1 Dipping In (Leparoux);12-1
2 L'Indiscret (Franco);15-1
3 Amazing Ride (Lezcano);15-1
4 Zerenia (Carmouche);20-1
5 Pilot Episode (Rosario);8-1
6 Madam Maclean (Cancel);30-1
7 Liza Jambalaya (Ramsay);10-1
8 Yes to Mischief (J. Ortiz);8-1
9 Baslet (Alvarado);6-1
10 Publication (Castellano);3-1
11 Zaccapa (FR) (Geroux);8-1
12 American Goddess (I. Ortiz);9-2
13 Too Sexy (AE) (Rosario);4-1
14 Morality Clause (AE) (Davis);15-1
15 Cherokee Song (AE) (Ramsay);20-1
16 Back Channel (MTO) (Lezcano);2-1
7TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $56,000.
1 Jack the Cat (Davis);4-1
2 Point Him Out (Lezcano);7-2
3 Starry Messenger (B. Hernandez);50-1
4 Dante's Fire (I. Ortiz);3-1
5 Jo's Bold Cat (Franco);8-1
6 Steelersfanforlife (Ramsay);12-1
7 Jimmy Jazz (Cancel);15-1
8 Danfusi (Rosario);4-1
9 Bad Guy (Gutierrez);6-1
8TH RACE — 1 mile, Turf, 4YO and up, Poker Stakes (Grade III). Purse: $150,000.
1 Dream Friend (Lezcano);8-1
2 Valid Point (Castellano);7-2
3 Hawkish (Franco);12-1
4 Seismic Wave (Rosario);8-1
5 Social Paranoia (J. Ortiz);4-1
6 Eons (Carmouche);20-1
7 Got Stormy (Velazquez);7-2
8 Its All Relevant (MTO) (Ramsay);3-5
9 Value Proposition (GB) (I. Ortiz);5-2
9TH RACE — 1 mile, 3YO and up, Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap (Grade I). Purse: $500,000.
1 Network Effect (I. Ortiz);8-1
2 Vekoma (Castellano);5-2
3 McKinzie (Smith);2-1
4 Hog Creek Hustle (J. Ortiz);30-1
5 Code of Honor (Velazquez);3-1
6 Endorsed (Rosario);10-1
7 Mr Freeze (Franco);8-1
8 Warrior's Charge (Geroux);12-1
