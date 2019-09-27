First post: 1 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.

1 My Roxy Girl (I.Ortiz);5/1

2 Cash Offer (Saez);9/5

3 Maiden Beauty (Castellano);8/1

4 Flat Calm (J.Ortiz);3/1

5 Our Super Nova (Alvarado);4/1

6 Puffery (Franco);10/1

7 Bertranda (Gonzalez);10/1

2ND RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Captain Bombastic (I.Ortiz);5/1

2 Hellbender (Rosario);5/2

3 Our Troubadour (Davis);15/1

4 Somethingtotellyou (Saez);4/1

5 Go Rudy Go (Lezcano);8/1

6 Unrelenting Force (Alvarado);8/1

7 First Deputy (J.Ortiz);3/1

8 Dangerous Edge (Cancel);10/1

3RD RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $77,000.

1 Quarky (Saez);9/2

2 Power Player (Rosario);5/1

3 Proschema (Alvarado);7/5

4 The Big S (Franco);8/1

5 Digital Footprint (I.Ortiz);10/1

6 Lonhtwist (J.Ortiz);6/1

7 Swamp Rat (Davis);3/1

8 Everyonelovesjames (Castellano);5/2

9 Halstaat (Reyes);20/1

4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Vosburgh Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $300,000.

1 Call Paul (Franco);15/1

2 American Power (J.Ortiz);15/1

3 Brown Buckeye (Bracho);30/1

4 Imperial Hint (Castellano);3/5

5 Promises Fulfilled (Saez);7/2

6 Firenze Fire (I.Ortiz);5/2

5TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.

1 Laughable (J.Ortiz);7/2

2 Bramble Berry (Lezcano);12/1

3 Cove Bay (Alvarado);8/1

4 Boxer Rebellion (I.Ortiz);3/1

5 Our Little Jewel (Saez);4/1

6 Leah Chase (Carmouche);12/1

7 Princesa Caroline (Castellano);9/2

8 Sinister Siren (Maragh);15/1

9 Aziza (Velazquez);10/1

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.

1 Juulstone (Velazquez);5/1

2 Americanus (Franco);8/1

3 Beachwalker (Lezcano);10/1

4 Vaya Con Dios (Cancel);20/1

5 Flatter Me (Saez);8/1

6 Ethos (Rosario);6/1

7 Trash Talker (Carmouche);12/1

8 Modernist (Alvarado);10/1

9 Mandatory (Davis);4/1

10 Toledo (I.Ortiz);3/1

7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.

1 First Appeal (Castellano);5/2

2 Theaterintheround (Rosario);12/1

3 Saratoga Treasure (J.Ortiz);7/2

4 Merlins Muse (Velazquez);8/1

5 Stonefactor (Carmouche);8/1

6 High Jingo (Franco);3/1

7 Wantagh Queen (Lezcano);15/1

8 Hollywood Cat (I.Ortiz);5/1

8TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Beldame Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $300,000.

1 Midnight Bisou (Velazquez);2/5

2 Spring In The Wind (Bracho);30/1

3 Another Broad (Castellano);20/1

4 Crimson Frost (Franco);30/1

5 Vexatious (Rosario);5/1

6 Wow Cat (CHI) (J.Ortiz);5/2

9TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2YO, Pilgrim Stakes (Grade III). Purse: $200,000.

1 Tuggle (Lezcano);8/1

2 No Word (J.Ortiz);3/1

3 Andesite (Castellano);10/1

4 No Lime (Alvarado);30/1

5 Maxwell Esquire (Davis);8/1

6 Our Country (Franco);4/1

7 Structor (I.Ortiz);5/2

8 Famished (Rosario);6/1

9 The Gray Blur (Carmouche);20/1

10TH RACE: 1 1/4 Miles, 3YO and up, Jockey Club Gold Cup Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $750,000.

1 Tacitus (J.Ortiz);5/2

2 Code Of Honor (Velazquez);8/5

3 Vino Rosso (I.Ortiz);7/2

4 Preservationist (Alvarado);9/5

5 Olympic Village (Castellano);30/1

11TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.

1 Dillon Rocks (Carmouche);15/1

2 Superfan (Maragh);12/1

3 Malthael (Rosario);9/2

4 Motataabeq (Saez);15/1

5 Betterment (Velazquez);10/1

6 Perceived (I.Ortiz);4/1

7 Mo Fun (J.Ortiz);12/1

8 Border Town (Castellano);3/1

9 Going For Gold (Bracho);20/1

10 Chantry Flats (Franco);7/2

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments