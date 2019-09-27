First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.
1 My Roxy Girl (I.Ortiz);5/1
2 Cash Offer (Saez);9/5
3 Maiden Beauty (Castellano);8/1
4 Flat Calm (J.Ortiz);3/1
5 Our Super Nova (Alvarado);4/1
6 Puffery (Franco);10/1
7 Bertranda (Gonzalez);10/1
2ND RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Captain Bombastic (I.Ortiz);5/1
2 Hellbender (Rosario);5/2
3 Our Troubadour (Davis);15/1
4 Somethingtotellyou (Saez);4/1
5 Go Rudy Go (Lezcano);8/1
6 Unrelenting Force (Alvarado);8/1
7 First Deputy (J.Ortiz);3/1
8 Dangerous Edge (Cancel);10/1
3RD RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $77,000.
1 Quarky (Saez);9/2
2 Power Player (Rosario);5/1
3 Proschema (Alvarado);7/5
4 The Big S (Franco);8/1
5 Digital Footprint (I.Ortiz);10/1
6 Lonhtwist (J.Ortiz);6/1
7 Swamp Rat (Davis);3/1
8 Everyonelovesjames (Castellano);5/2
9 Halstaat (Reyes);20/1
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Vosburgh Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $300,000.
1 Call Paul (Franco);15/1
2 American Power (J.Ortiz);15/1
3 Brown Buckeye (Bracho);30/1
4 Imperial Hint (Castellano);3/5
5 Promises Fulfilled (Saez);7/2
6 Firenze Fire (I.Ortiz);5/2
5TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.
1 Laughable (J.Ortiz);7/2
2 Bramble Berry (Lezcano);12/1
3 Cove Bay (Alvarado);8/1
4 Boxer Rebellion (I.Ortiz);3/1
5 Our Little Jewel (Saez);4/1
6 Leah Chase (Carmouche);12/1
7 Princesa Caroline (Castellano);9/2
8 Sinister Siren (Maragh);15/1
9 Aziza (Velazquez);10/1
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.
1 Juulstone (Velazquez);5/1
2 Americanus (Franco);8/1
3 Beachwalker (Lezcano);10/1
4 Vaya Con Dios (Cancel);20/1
5 Flatter Me (Saez);8/1
6 Ethos (Rosario);6/1
7 Trash Talker (Carmouche);12/1
8 Modernist (Alvarado);10/1
9 Mandatory (Davis);4/1
10 Toledo (I.Ortiz);3/1
7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.
1 First Appeal (Castellano);5/2
2 Theaterintheround (Rosario);12/1
3 Saratoga Treasure (J.Ortiz);7/2
4 Merlins Muse (Velazquez);8/1
5 Stonefactor (Carmouche);8/1
6 High Jingo (Franco);3/1
7 Wantagh Queen (Lezcano);15/1
8 Hollywood Cat (I.Ortiz);5/1
8TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Beldame Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $300,000.
1 Midnight Bisou (Velazquez);2/5
2 Spring In The Wind (Bracho);30/1
3 Another Broad (Castellano);20/1
4 Crimson Frost (Franco);30/1
5 Vexatious (Rosario);5/1
6 Wow Cat (CHI) (J.Ortiz);5/2
9TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2YO, Pilgrim Stakes (Grade III). Purse: $200,000.
1 Tuggle (Lezcano);8/1
2 No Word (J.Ortiz);3/1
3 Andesite (Castellano);10/1
4 No Lime (Alvarado);30/1
5 Maxwell Esquire (Davis);8/1
6 Our Country (Franco);4/1
7 Structor (I.Ortiz);5/2
8 Famished (Rosario);6/1
9 The Gray Blur (Carmouche);20/1
10TH RACE: 1 1/4 Miles, 3YO and up, Jockey Club Gold Cup Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $750,000.
1 Tacitus (J.Ortiz);5/2
2 Code Of Honor (Velazquez);8/5
3 Vino Rosso (I.Ortiz);7/2
4 Preservationist (Alvarado);9/5
5 Olympic Village (Castellano);30/1
11TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.
1 Dillon Rocks (Carmouche);15/1
2 Superfan (Maragh);12/1
3 Malthael (Rosario);9/2
4 Motataabeq (Saez);15/1
5 Betterment (Velazquez);10/1
6 Perceived (I.Ortiz);4/1
7 Mo Fun (J.Ortiz);12/1
8 Border Town (Castellano);3/1
9 Going For Gold (Bracho);20/1
10 Chantry Flats (Franco);7/2
