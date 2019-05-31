First post: 1:30 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $80,000

1 Swick (TBA);5/2

2 Vehement (Rosario);8/1

3 Point Of Humor (Davis);6/1

4 Real Money (J.Ortiz);3/1

5 Just For One Day (TBA);3/1

6 Camouflaged Kisser (Reyes);20/1

7 Whiskey Victor (Velazquez);7/2

8 Lonhtwist (Lezcano);5/1

9 Readyforprimetime (I.Ortiz);2/1

2ND RACE: 1 1/8 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 3YO, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse $82,000

1 Cafe Americano (I.Ortiz);8/5

2 Pep (Castellano);7/2

3 Repatriated Gem (GB) (Lezcano);10/1

4 Zabava (Reyes);12/1

5 Style And Grace (Rosario);6/1

6 Passing Out (J.Ortiz);9/5

3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $36,000

1 Halloween Horror (Davis);8/5

1A Big Muddy (J.Ortiz);8/5

2 Analyze The Odds (B.Hernandez);2/1

2B Call Me (Reyes);2/1

3 American Lincoln (Cancel);8/1

4 Ekhtibaar (I.Ortiz);3/1

5 Scatoga (Jimenez);20/1

6 Toohottoevenspeak (Rosario);6/1

4TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $80,000

1 Skywriting (Davis);3/1

2 Meet Me In L A (Lezcano);5/1

3 Tony Small (Velazquez);9/2

4 Tough Times (I.Ortiz);8/1

5 Highest Honors (J.Ortiz);1/1

6 Sneads (Cancel);15/1

5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $41,000

1 Sassy Cleopatra (Velazquez);9/2

2 Jasminesque (Lezcano);8/1

3 Isabelle’s Joy (Davis);15/1

4 Bellamy Knows (Cancel);12/1

5 Tiz Her Way (Jimenez);30/1

6 Getmotherarose (Castellano);3/1

7 Shannon’s Girl (I.Ortiz);7/2

8 Teletype (J.Ortiz);2/1

6TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $50,000

1 Catch A Cab (Davis);10/1

1A Tiz A Chance (B.Hernandez);10/1

1X Scarf It Down (TBA);10/1

2 Compagno (Castellano);9/2

3 Patriot Drive (I.Ortiz);7/2

4 Bitumen (B.Hernandez);4/1

5 River Of Dreams (Reyes);15/1

6 Mills (Rosario);8/1

7 Sycamore Lane (Lezcano);4/1

8 Zinger (J.Ortiz);9/2

9 Shamcat (Cancel);12/1

10 Indebted (Maragh);5/1

7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $60,000

1 Big Bella Brown (J.Ortiz);8/1

2 Reed Kan (B.Hernandez);9/5

3 Happy Farm (I.Ortiz);8/5

4 T Loves A Fight (Harkie);15/1

5 Still Krz (Cancel);6/1

6 Take Your Place (Rosario);7/2

8TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO, Pennine Ridge Stakes (Grade III). Purse $200,000

1 Value Proposition (GB) (Lezcano);5/2

2 Swamp Rat (Davis);15/1

3 Demarchelier (GB) (Castellano);9/2

4 Social Paranoia (J.Ortiz);7/2

5 Clint Maroon (GB) (I.Ortiz);3/1

6 Magnificent Mccool (Maragh);20/1

7 Seismic Wave (Rosario);6/1

8 Henley’s Joy (Velazquez);10/1

9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NYS, Allowance. Purse $66,000

1 Short Pour (J.Ortiz);10/1

2 Win The Shake (TBA);4/1

3 Cathy Naz (Davis);15/1

4 Itsakeyper (Reyes);15/1

5 Something Joyful (Lezcano);7/2

6 Matzo Bella (I.Ortiz);8/1

7 Sadie Lady (Rosario);9/2

8 She’s Dreamin (Castellano);5/1

9 Questeq (Davis);10/1

10 Mama Mary (Velazquez);8/1

11 Canarsie Princess (Luzzi);20/1

12 Andarta (Cancel);6/1

13 First Forever (Lezcano);3/1

