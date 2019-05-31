First post: 1:30 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $80,000
1 Swick (TBA);5/2
2 Vehement (Rosario);8/1
3 Point Of Humor (Davis);6/1
4 Real Money (J.Ortiz);3/1
5 Just For One Day (TBA);3/1
6 Camouflaged Kisser (Reyes);20/1
7 Whiskey Victor (Velazquez);7/2
8 Lonhtwist (Lezcano);5/1
9 Readyforprimetime (I.Ortiz);2/1
2ND RACE: 1 1/8 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 3YO, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse $82,000
1 Cafe Americano (I.Ortiz);8/5
2 Pep (Castellano);7/2
3 Repatriated Gem (GB) (Lezcano);10/1
4 Zabava (Reyes);12/1
5 Style And Grace (Rosario);6/1
6 Passing Out (J.Ortiz);9/5
3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $36,000
1 Halloween Horror (Davis);8/5
1A Big Muddy (J.Ortiz);8/5
2 Analyze The Odds (B.Hernandez);2/1
2B Call Me (Reyes);2/1
3 American Lincoln (Cancel);8/1
4 Ekhtibaar (I.Ortiz);3/1
5 Scatoga (Jimenez);20/1
6 Toohottoevenspeak (Rosario);6/1
4TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $80,000
1 Skywriting (Davis);3/1
2 Meet Me In L A (Lezcano);5/1
3 Tony Small (Velazquez);9/2
4 Tough Times (I.Ortiz);8/1
5 Highest Honors (J.Ortiz);1/1
6 Sneads (Cancel);15/1
5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $41,000
1 Sassy Cleopatra (Velazquez);9/2
2 Jasminesque (Lezcano);8/1
3 Isabelle’s Joy (Davis);15/1
4 Bellamy Knows (Cancel);12/1
5 Tiz Her Way (Jimenez);30/1
6 Getmotherarose (Castellano);3/1
7 Shannon’s Girl (I.Ortiz);7/2
8 Teletype (J.Ortiz);2/1
6TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $50,000
1 Catch A Cab (Davis);10/1
1A Tiz A Chance (B.Hernandez);10/1
1X Scarf It Down (TBA);10/1
2 Compagno (Castellano);9/2
3 Patriot Drive (I.Ortiz);7/2
4 Bitumen (B.Hernandez);4/1
5 River Of Dreams (Reyes);15/1
6 Mills (Rosario);8/1
7 Sycamore Lane (Lezcano);4/1
8 Zinger (J.Ortiz);9/2
9 Shamcat (Cancel);12/1
10 Indebted (Maragh);5/1
7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $60,000
1 Big Bella Brown (J.Ortiz);8/1
2 Reed Kan (B.Hernandez);9/5
3 Happy Farm (I.Ortiz);8/5
4 T Loves A Fight (Harkie);15/1
5 Still Krz (Cancel);6/1
6 Take Your Place (Rosario);7/2
8TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO, Pennine Ridge Stakes (Grade III). Purse $200,000
1 Value Proposition (GB) (Lezcano);5/2
2 Swamp Rat (Davis);15/1
3 Demarchelier (GB) (Castellano);9/2
4 Social Paranoia (J.Ortiz);7/2
5 Clint Maroon (GB) (I.Ortiz);3/1
6 Magnificent Mccool (Maragh);20/1
7 Seismic Wave (Rosario);6/1
8 Henley’s Joy (Velazquez);10/1
9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NYS, Allowance. Purse $66,000
1 Short Pour (J.Ortiz);10/1
2 Win The Shake (TBA);4/1
3 Cathy Naz (Davis);15/1
4 Itsakeyper (Reyes);15/1
5 Something Joyful (Lezcano);7/2
6 Matzo Bella (I.Ortiz);8/1
7 Sadie Lady (Rosario);9/2
8 She’s Dreamin (Castellano);5/1
9 Questeq (Davis);10/1
10 Mama Mary (Velazquez);8/1
11 Canarsie Princess (Luzzi);20/1
12 Andarta (Cancel);6/1
13 First Forever (Lezcano);3/1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.