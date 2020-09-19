Belmont Entries

First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE — 1 mile, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $63,000.
1 Lilly Simone (Davis);10-1
2 Taqseemaat (Rosario);3-1
3 Gambling Cat (Franco);5-1
4 Evvie Jets (Cancel);20-1
5 Uptown Flirt (Velazquez);5-2
6 Cadencia (Lezcano);9-2
7 We Miss Harvey (Hernandez);15-1
8 Momentita (Saez);4-1
2ND RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $55,000.
1 Inside Info (Saez);3-1
2 Big Thicket (Rosario);4-1
3 Microscope (Cancel);15-1
4 Harris Bay (Davis);7-5
5 Stanhope (Franco);8-1
6 Riken (Cardenas);5-1
7 Wardenofthenorth (Lezcano);15-1
3RD RACE — 6 furlongs, Inner Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $63,000.
1 Explain (Franco);12-1
2 Fightings Force (Saez);3-1
3 Second of July (Davis);20-1
4 Voter Protection (Lezcano);6-1
5 Kentucky Knight (Hernandez);10-1
6 Texas Basin (Cancel);10-1
7 Chasing Fame (Carmouche);3-1
8 Sono Grato (MTO) (Carmouche);8-1
9 Realm of Law (Rosario);2-1
4TH RACE — 1 mile, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $51,000.
1 Malibu Pro (Davis);3-1
2 Chief Know It All (Saez);9-2
3 Super Dude (Franco);2-1
4 Allured (Martinez);6-1
5 American Lincoln (Lezcano);8-1
6 Family Biz (Carmouche);4-1
7 The Sicarii (Hernandez);15-1
5TH RACE — 1 mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $38,000.
1 Lucky Latkes (Franco);5-1
2 Queentigua (Hernandez);50-1
3 Sophie Fatale (Martinez);50-1
4 Boston Girl (Velazquez);30-1
5 Two Cent Tootsie (Saez);3-1
6 Rosey's Invasion (Luzzi);8-1
7 Central Capital (Cardenas);15-1
8 Courted (Lezcano);4-1
9 Running On Entry (Carmouche);8-1
10 Little Red Button (Cancel);12-1
11 She So Naughty (Rosario);5-1
12 Sandra's Mine (Davis);12-1
13 Tornado Crossing (AE) (Franco);15-1
14 Eighty Seven North (AE) (Davis);8-1
15 Kept Waiting (AE) (Lezcano);2-1
16 Princess Leiha (AE) (Martinez);50-1
6TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $52,000.
1 Byhubbyhellomoney (Martinez);8-1
2 Captivating Cara (Davis);20-1
3 Shanes Pretty Lady (Cancel);12-1
4 Tami's Orchid (Franco);8-1
5 Secret Love (Velazquez);7-2
6 Flirtacious Kiss (Hernandez);30-1
7 La Urbana (Rosario);3-1
8 Vive La Liberty (Cardenas);20-1
9 A Bit o'Irish Sass (Lezcano);12-1
10 Stay Home Mama (Saez);6-1
11 Photofinish Jeanne (Carmouche);10-1
12 Wish for Magic (Luzzi);15-1
13 Violentaim (AE) (Velazquez);7-2
14 Blame It On Mary (AE) (Davis);15-1
15 Chilly Choos (AE) (Carmouche);12-1
16 Dreams Still Wild (AE) (Lezcano);15-1
7TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Inner turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $63,000.
1 Roma Carpe (Martinez);50-1
2 Rapido Gatta (Hernandez);30-1
3 Jasminesque (Cancel);15-1
4 All American Dream (Velazquez);6-1
5 Yes to Mischief (Davis);5-1
6 Fly Fight Win (Carmouche);15-1
7 Venus Oyzo (Cardenas);10-1
8 Translate (Franco);4-1
9 Zaccapa (FR) (Lezcano);6-1
10 Bastet (Rosario);7-2
11 Back Channel (MTO) (Lezcano);6-5
12 Apurate (Saez);6-1
8TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $65,000.
1 Jake Rocks (Franco);20-1
2 French Reef (IRE) (Rosario);8-5
3 Binkster (MTO) (Davis);9-5
4 Fiya (Saez);5-2
5 Chilly in Charge (Lezcano);8-1
6 Duress (Carmouche);12-1
7 Wild Medagliad'oro (Velazquez);7-2
8 Cryogenic (Cancel);10-1
9 Yes and Yes (Davis);15-1
9TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Inner turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $67,000.
1 Sister Sophia (Velazquez);12-1
2 Madeleine Must (FR) (Rosario);5-2
3 Kreesie (Cancel);12-1
4 Slimey (MTO) (TBA);3-1
5 Tiple (IRE) (Franco);6-1
6 Lead Guitar (Saez);7-2
7 Glass Ceiling (MTO) (TBA);10-1
8 Kept True (Carmouche);10-1
9 Olendon (FR) (Lezcano);9-5
10 Catsoutofthebag (Davis);30-1
10TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $26,000.
1 Central Exit (Hernandez);10-1
2 Happy Sophia (Davis);4-1
3 Enough Love (Carmouche);8-1
4 Wicked Title (Rosario);8-1
5 Gesture (Velazquez);5-1
6 Sarahrini (Cardenas);15-1
7 Classy Sadie (Cancel);6-1
8 She's a Black Belt (Franco);6-1
9 La Negrita (Lezcano);6-1
10 Super Cute (Saez);10-1
11 She's a Lumberjane (Luzzi);30-1
MTO — Main track only.
AE — Also eligible.
