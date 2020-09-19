 Skip to main content
Belmont Entries
First post: 1 p.m.

1ST RACE — 1 mile, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $63,000.

1 Lilly Simone (Davis);10-1

2 Taqseemaat (Rosario);3-1

3 Gambling Cat (Franco);5-1

4 Evvie Jets (Cancel);20-1

5 Uptown Flirt (Velazquez);5-2

6 Cadencia (Lezcano);9-2

7 We Miss Harvey (Hernandez);15-1

8 Momentita (Saez);4-1

2ND RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $55,000.

1 Inside Info (Saez);3-1

2 Big Thicket (Rosario);4-1

3 Microscope (Cancel);15-1

4 Harris Bay (Davis);7-5

5 Stanhope (Franco);8-1

6 Riken (Cardenas);5-1

7 Wardenofthenorth (Lezcano);15-1

3RD RACE — 6 furlongs, Inner Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $63,000.

1 Explain (Franco);12-1

2 Fightings Force (Saez);3-1

3 Second of July (Davis);20-1

4 Voter Protection (Lezcano);6-1

5 Kentucky Knight (Hernandez);10-1

6 Texas Basin (Cancel);10-1

7 Chasing Fame (Carmouche);3-1

8 Sono Grato (MTO) (Carmouche);8-1

9 Realm of Law (Rosario);2-1

4TH RACE — 1 mile, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $51,000.

1 Malibu Pro (Davis);3-1

2 Chief Know It All (Saez);9-2

3 Super Dude (Franco);2-1

4 Allured (Martinez);6-1

5 American Lincoln (Lezcano);8-1

6 Family Biz (Carmouche);4-1

7 The Sicarii (Hernandez);15-1

5TH RACE — 1 mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $38,000.

1 Lucky Latkes (Franco);5-1

2 Queentigua (Hernandez);50-1

3 Sophie Fatale (Martinez);50-1

4 Boston Girl (Velazquez);30-1

5 Two Cent Tootsie (Saez);3-1

6 Rosey's Invasion (Luzzi);8-1

7 Central Capital (Cardenas);15-1

8 Courted (Lezcano);4-1

9 Running On Entry (Carmouche);8-1

10 Little Red Button (Cancel);12-1

11 She So Naughty (Rosario);5-1

12 Sandra's Mine (Davis);12-1

13 Tornado Crossing (AE) (Franco);15-1

14 Eighty Seven North (AE) (Davis);8-1

15 Kept Waiting (AE) (Lezcano);2-1

16 Princess Leiha (AE) (Martinez);50-1

6TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $52,000.

1 Byhubbyhellomoney (Martinez);8-1

2 Captivating Cara (Davis);20-1

3 Shanes Pretty Lady (Cancel);12-1

4 Tami's Orchid (Franco);8-1

5 Secret Love (Velazquez);7-2

6 Flirtacious Kiss (Hernandez);30-1

7 La Urbana (Rosario);3-1

8 Vive La Liberty (Cardenas);20-1

9 A Bit o'Irish Sass (Lezcano);12-1

10 Stay Home Mama (Saez);6-1

11 Photofinish Jeanne (Carmouche);10-1

12 Wish for Magic (Luzzi);15-1

13 Violentaim (AE) (Velazquez);7-2

14 Blame It On Mary (AE) (Davis);15-1

15 Chilly Choos (AE) (Carmouche);12-1

16 Dreams Still Wild (AE) (Lezcano);15-1

7TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Inner turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $63,000.

1 Roma Carpe (Martinez);50-1

2 Rapido Gatta (Hernandez);30-1

3 Jasminesque (Cancel);15-1

4 All American Dream (Velazquez);6-1

5 Yes to Mischief (Davis);5-1

6 Fly Fight Win (Carmouche);15-1

7 Venus Oyzo (Cardenas);10-1

8 Translate (Franco);4-1

9 Zaccapa (FR) (Lezcano);6-1

10 Bastet (Rosario);7-2

11 Back Channel (MTO) (Lezcano);6-5

12 Apurate (Saez);6-1

8TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $65,000.

1 Jake Rocks (Franco);20-1

2 French Reef (IRE) (Rosario);8-5

3 Binkster (MTO) (Davis);9-5

4 Fiya (Saez);5-2

5 Chilly in Charge (Lezcano);8-1

6 Duress (Carmouche);12-1

7 Wild Medagliad'oro (Velazquez);7-2

8 Cryogenic (Cancel);10-1

9 Yes and Yes (Davis);15-1

9TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Inner turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $67,000.

1 Sister Sophia (Velazquez);12-1

2 Madeleine Must (FR) (Rosario);5-2

3 Kreesie (Cancel);12-1

4 Slimey (MTO) (TBA);3-1

5 Tiple (IRE) (Franco);6-1

6 Lead Guitar (Saez);7-2

7 Glass Ceiling (MTO) (TBA);10-1

8 Kept True (Carmouche);10-1

9 Olendon (FR) (Lezcano);9-5

10 Catsoutofthebag (Davis);30-1

10TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $26,000.

1 Central Exit (Hernandez);10-1

2 Happy Sophia (Davis);4-1

3 Enough Love (Carmouche);8-1

4 Wicked Title (Rosario);8-1

5 Gesture (Velazquez);5-1

6 Sarahrini (Cardenas);15-1

7 Classy Sadie (Cancel);6-1

8 She's a Black Belt (Franco);6-1

9 La Negrita (Lezcano);6-1

10 Super Cute (Saez);10-1

11 She's a Lumberjane (Luzzi);30-1

MTO — Main track only.

AE — Also eligible.

