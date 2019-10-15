First post: 1:15 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $30,000.

1 Fusi (Franco);2/1

2 Sander’s Empire (R-Castro);15/1

3 Beans N Rice (Reyes);15/1

4 Know Point Given (Richards);20/1

5 Funderella (Martinez);15/1

6 Sweet Breeze (B.Hernandez);30/1

7 Cairo Queen (Davis);4/5

8 Flattering Eyes (Saez);8/1

2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.

1 Crea’s Bklyn Law (Franco);4/1

2 Coolboy (Martinez);15/1

3 Four Freedoms (Alvarado);3/1

4 Shock Therapy (Rosario);9/2

5 Sharpe And Ready (R-Castro);8/1

6 Wicked Trick (Lezcano);2/1

7 Game Boy Benny (Saez);6/1

3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.

1 Montatham (Saez);2/1

1A Qaabil (Davis);2/1

2 Sandy Lane Kitten (I.Ortiz);9/5

3 Azzedine (FR) (Fragoso);30/1

4 Championship Alley (Alvarado);8/1

5 Roller Rolls On (Franco);8/1

6 Empirically (Lezcano);7/2

7 Cobble Hill (Cancel);12/1

8 Dreammaster (Harkie);30/1

4TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Take It To Scale (Maragh);9/2

2 Who’s Driving (R-Castro);15/1

3 Gyoza (I.Ortiz);12/1

4 Business Cycle (Franco);6/5

5 Autostrade (Carmouche);8/1

6 Desert Lights (B.Hernandez);5/2

7 Remstin (Cancel);8/1

5TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 John Want Revenge (B.Hernandez);30/1

1A King Of American (Maragh);30/1

2 Fame To Famous (Saez);8/5

2B Ninth Of April (R-Castro);8/5

3 Will Sing For Wine (Martinez);15/1

4 Justintimeforwine (Luzzi);12/1

5 Fear None (Rose);5/1

6 Danzing Dunhill (Franco);6/5

7 Feeling Dangerous (Rosario);10/1

8 Imperial Might (Alvarado);8/1

9 Lightning Rob (Diaz);15/1

6TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.

1 Gypsy Janie (Cancel);20/1

2 Riot Worthy (Davis);12/1

3 Queen Nekia (Rose);3/1

4 China Rider (Carmouche);10/1

5 Honor Way (I.Ortiz);2/1

6 Breaking Bread (Franco);7/2

7 Daria’s Angel (Alvarado);4/1

8 Tanya’s Gem (Fragoso);15/1

7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $77,000.

1 Break Curfew (Franco);2/1

2 Our Circle Of Love (Velazquez);7/2

3 Alisio (Saez);4/1

4 Al Shamkhah (Rosario);10/1

5 Concerned (Lezcano);5/2

6 Sinwaan (I.Ortiz);6/1

8TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $39,000.

1 Dashing Dan (Saez);7/2

2 Uncle Curly (Alvarado);5/2

3 Magical Tale (Martinez);20/1

4 Mend Up (Garcia);30/1

5 My Amanjena (R-Castro);30/1

6 Time Expired (Diaz);12/1

7 Mr. Vincent (Cancel);10/1

8 Pipes (Franco);6/1

9 Smidge (Chang);50/1

10 Bad Guy (Reyes);15/1

11 Tricky Magician (I.Ortiz);9/2

12 I’m Elmer J Fudd (Lezcano);10/1

13AE Ninja Dust (Davis);10/1

14AE No Regrets (Saez);8/1

15 Bye Bye Man (Lezcano);5/2

16 Spectator Sport (TBA);4/1

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments