First post: 1:15 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $30,000.
1 Fusi (Franco);2/1
2 Sander’s Empire (R-Castro);15/1
3 Beans N Rice (Reyes);15/1
4 Know Point Given (Richards);20/1
5 Funderella (Martinez);15/1
6 Sweet Breeze (B.Hernandez);30/1
7 Cairo Queen (Davis);4/5
8 Flattering Eyes (Saez);8/1
2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.
1 Crea’s Bklyn Law (Franco);4/1
2 Coolboy (Martinez);15/1
3 Four Freedoms (Alvarado);3/1
4 Shock Therapy (Rosario);9/2
5 Sharpe And Ready (R-Castro);8/1
6 Wicked Trick (Lezcano);2/1
7 Game Boy Benny (Saez);6/1
3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.
1 Montatham (Saez);2/1
1A Qaabil (Davis);2/1
2 Sandy Lane Kitten (I.Ortiz);9/5
3 Azzedine (FR) (Fragoso);30/1
4 Championship Alley (Alvarado);8/1
5 Roller Rolls On (Franco);8/1
6 Empirically (Lezcano);7/2
7 Cobble Hill (Cancel);12/1
8 Dreammaster (Harkie);30/1
4TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Take It To Scale (Maragh);9/2
2 Who’s Driving (R-Castro);15/1
3 Gyoza (I.Ortiz);12/1
4 Business Cycle (Franco);6/5
5 Autostrade (Carmouche);8/1
6 Desert Lights (B.Hernandez);5/2
7 Remstin (Cancel);8/1
5TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 John Want Revenge (B.Hernandez);30/1
1A King Of American (Maragh);30/1
2 Fame To Famous (Saez);8/5
2B Ninth Of April (R-Castro);8/5
3 Will Sing For Wine (Martinez);15/1
4 Justintimeforwine (Luzzi);12/1
5 Fear None (Rose);5/1
6 Danzing Dunhill (Franco);6/5
7 Feeling Dangerous (Rosario);10/1
8 Imperial Might (Alvarado);8/1
9 Lightning Rob (Diaz);15/1
6TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.
1 Gypsy Janie (Cancel);20/1
2 Riot Worthy (Davis);12/1
3 Queen Nekia (Rose);3/1
4 China Rider (Carmouche);10/1
5 Honor Way (I.Ortiz);2/1
6 Breaking Bread (Franco);7/2
7 Daria’s Angel (Alvarado);4/1
8 Tanya’s Gem (Fragoso);15/1
7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $77,000.
1 Break Curfew (Franco);2/1
2 Our Circle Of Love (Velazquez);7/2
3 Alisio (Saez);4/1
4 Al Shamkhah (Rosario);10/1
5 Concerned (Lezcano);5/2
6 Sinwaan (I.Ortiz);6/1
8TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $39,000.
1 Dashing Dan (Saez);7/2
2 Uncle Curly (Alvarado);5/2
3 Magical Tale (Martinez);20/1
4 Mend Up (Garcia);30/1
5 My Amanjena (R-Castro);30/1
6 Time Expired (Diaz);12/1
7 Mr. Vincent (Cancel);10/1
8 Pipes (Franco);6/1
9 Smidge (Chang);50/1
10 Bad Guy (Reyes);15/1
11 Tricky Magician (I.Ortiz);9/2
12 I’m Elmer J Fudd (Lezcano);10/1
13AE Ninja Dust (Davis);10/1
14AE No Regrets (Saez);8/1
15 Bye Bye Man (Lezcano);5/2
16 Spectator Sport (TBA);4/1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.