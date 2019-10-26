First post: 12:20 p.m.

1ST RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.

1 Plan Of Attack (Bravo);6/1

2 Undefeated (Alvarado);10/1

3 Dack Janiel’s (Carroll);15/1

4 Glynn County (Carmouche);8/1

5 Kinenos (Lezcano);5/1

6 Absam (Castellano);5/1

7 Assiduously (GB) (Rosario);6/1

8 Beachwalker (Cancel);20/1

9 Eagerly (Velazquez);3/1

10 Breithorn (J.Ortiz);8/1

11AE Tizme Bobby Mcgee (Vargas);30/1

12AE Tapaloof (Davis);15/1

13 Uncle Ned (Davis);10/1

14 Amends (TBA);7/2

15 Cowtown (TBA);6/1

16 Jedi Master (TBA);12/1

2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.

1 Gallant Bid (J.Ortiz);8/1

2 Sobersick N Sorry (Martinez);15/1

3 Tizanoxbow (Harkie);15/1

4 Talent Scout (Chang);10/1

5 Quick Entry (Castellano);5/2

6 Dr. Devera’s Way (Franco);4/1

7 Bears Mafia (Cancel);5/1

8 Bourbon N Rye (Lezcano);6/1

9 Our Stormin Norman (Carroll);5/1

3RD RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $85,000.

1 Complexity (J.Ortiz);9/5

2 Instagrand (Rosario);8/5

3 Puttheglassdown (Bravo);8/1

4 Admiral Lynch (Carmouche);6/1

5 Arthur’s Hope (Franco);8/1

6 Hawaiian Noises (Lezcano);10/1

7 Seethisquick (Martinez);15/1

8 Bitumen (R-Catro);30/1

4TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Chelsey Flower Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 Enola Gay (Lezcano);4/1

2 Princesa Caroline (Castellano);2/1

3 Sky Kitten (Cancel);30/1

4 Quality Heat (Bravo);15/1

5 Lady Fatima (Davis);15/1

6 Speaktomeofsummer (Alvarado);20/1

7 Bredenbury (IRE) (Rosario);12/1

8 Sparkling Sky (J.Ortiz);6/1

9 Micheline (Velazquez);12/1

10 English Breeze (Franco);6/1

11 Mosienko (Reyes);30/1

12 Astoria Kitten (Carmouche);12/1

13 Wicked Title (TBA);10/1

5TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.

1 One Eyed Jack (J.Ortiz);9/5

2 Ownitifyouwantit (Reyes);10/1

3 Communicator (Carmouche);12/1

4 Spice Road (Velazquez);2/1

5 Odin’s Steed (Alvarado);20/1

6 Kid Bourbon (Franco);7/2

7 Corcoran (Rosario);15/1

8 Cardiff Cay (Castellano);10/1

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.

1 Spring Drama (Lezcano);6/1

2 Wadadli Princess (Davis);8/1

3 Hay Field (R-Castro);7/2

4 Cartwheelin Lulu (Carroll);12/1

5 Cash Offer (J.Ortiz);5/2

6 Bank Examiner (Alvarado);5/1

7 Archumybaby (Carmouche);12/1

8 Sunshine Gal (Reyes);10/1

9 Puffery (Franco);8/1

7TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Pumpkin Pie Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 Honor Way (Lezcano);10/1

2 Last True Love (Bravo);20/1

3 Philanthropic (Franco);6/1

4 Pink Sands (J.Ortiz);6/1

5 Majestic Reason (Vargas);5/1

6 Ms Locust Point (Carmouche);7/2

7 Chalon (Castellano);9/5

8 Saguaro Row (Rosario);8/1

8TH RACE: 1 1/2 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Zagora Stakes. Purse: $125,000.

1 Not In Jeopardy (Cancel);30/1

2 Homeland Security (Franco);8/1

3 Pamina (Alvarado);12/1

4 Sky Full Of Stars (GER) (Carmouche);10/1

5 Lady Montdore (Bravo);8/1

6 Fools Gold (Castellano);5/2

7 Wegetsdamunnys (Rosario);12/1

8 Lemon Zip (Conner);9/2

9 War Cabinet (Velazquez);10/1

10 Mercilla (J.Ortiz);12/1

11 Beau Belle (Lezcano);8/1

12 Violet Blue (Davis);20/1

13 Another Broad (TBA);1/1

9TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.

1 Top Hat Invasion (Carmouche);5/1

2 The New Miami (Cancel);10/1

3 Kefaliani (Harkie);20/1

4 Emerald Banker (Davis);15/1

5 Astarte Gold (J.Ortiz);6/1

6 Cruising Strong (Castellano);5/2

7 High School Crush (Franco);3/1

8 Welsh Gold (Lezcano);8/1

9 Rewarded (Reyes);15/1

10 Our Lady Of Winloc (Martinez);15/1

