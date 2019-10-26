First post: 12:20 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.
1 Plan Of Attack (Bravo);6/1
2 Undefeated (Alvarado);10/1
3 Dack Janiel’s (Carroll);15/1
4 Glynn County (Carmouche);8/1
5 Kinenos (Lezcano);5/1
6 Absam (Castellano);5/1
7 Assiduously (GB) (Rosario);6/1
8 Beachwalker (Cancel);20/1
9 Eagerly (Velazquez);3/1
10 Breithorn (J.Ortiz);8/1
11AE Tizme Bobby Mcgee (Vargas);30/1
12AE Tapaloof (Davis);15/1
13 Uncle Ned (Davis);10/1
14 Amends (TBA);7/2
15 Cowtown (TBA);6/1
16 Jedi Master (TBA);12/1
2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.
1 Gallant Bid (J.Ortiz);8/1
2 Sobersick N Sorry (Martinez);15/1
3 Tizanoxbow (Harkie);15/1
4 Talent Scout (Chang);10/1
5 Quick Entry (Castellano);5/2
6 Dr. Devera’s Way (Franco);4/1
7 Bears Mafia (Cancel);5/1
8 Bourbon N Rye (Lezcano);6/1
9 Our Stormin Norman (Carroll);5/1
3RD RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $85,000.
1 Complexity (J.Ortiz);9/5
2 Instagrand (Rosario);8/5
3 Puttheglassdown (Bravo);8/1
4 Admiral Lynch (Carmouche);6/1
5 Arthur’s Hope (Franco);8/1
6 Hawaiian Noises (Lezcano);10/1
7 Seethisquick (Martinez);15/1
8 Bitumen (R-Catro);30/1
4TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Chelsey Flower Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
1 Enola Gay (Lezcano);4/1
2 Princesa Caroline (Castellano);2/1
3 Sky Kitten (Cancel);30/1
4 Quality Heat (Bravo);15/1
5 Lady Fatima (Davis);15/1
6 Speaktomeofsummer (Alvarado);20/1
7 Bredenbury (IRE) (Rosario);12/1
8 Sparkling Sky (J.Ortiz);6/1
9 Micheline (Velazquez);12/1
10 English Breeze (Franco);6/1
11 Mosienko (Reyes);30/1
12 Astoria Kitten (Carmouche);12/1
13 Wicked Title (TBA);10/1
5TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.
1 One Eyed Jack (J.Ortiz);9/5
2 Ownitifyouwantit (Reyes);10/1
3 Communicator (Carmouche);12/1
4 Spice Road (Velazquez);2/1
5 Odin’s Steed (Alvarado);20/1
6 Kid Bourbon (Franco);7/2
7 Corcoran (Rosario);15/1
8 Cardiff Cay (Castellano);10/1
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.
1 Spring Drama (Lezcano);6/1
2 Wadadli Princess (Davis);8/1
3 Hay Field (R-Castro);7/2
4 Cartwheelin Lulu (Carroll);12/1
5 Cash Offer (J.Ortiz);5/2
6 Bank Examiner (Alvarado);5/1
7 Archumybaby (Carmouche);12/1
8 Sunshine Gal (Reyes);10/1
9 Puffery (Franco);8/1
7TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Pumpkin Pie Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
1 Honor Way (Lezcano);10/1
2 Last True Love (Bravo);20/1
3 Philanthropic (Franco);6/1
4 Pink Sands (J.Ortiz);6/1
5 Majestic Reason (Vargas);5/1
6 Ms Locust Point (Carmouche);7/2
7 Chalon (Castellano);9/5
8 Saguaro Row (Rosario);8/1
8TH RACE: 1 1/2 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Zagora Stakes. Purse: $125,000.
1 Not In Jeopardy (Cancel);30/1
2 Homeland Security (Franco);8/1
3 Pamina (Alvarado);12/1
4 Sky Full Of Stars (GER) (Carmouche);10/1
5 Lady Montdore (Bravo);8/1
6 Fools Gold (Castellano);5/2
7 Wegetsdamunnys (Rosario);12/1
8 Lemon Zip (Conner);9/2
9 War Cabinet (Velazquez);10/1
10 Mercilla (J.Ortiz);12/1
11 Beau Belle (Lezcano);8/1
12 Violet Blue (Davis);20/1
13 Another Broad (TBA);1/1
9TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.
1 Top Hat Invasion (Carmouche);5/1
2 The New Miami (Cancel);10/1
3 Kefaliani (Harkie);20/1
4 Emerald Banker (Davis);15/1
5 Astarte Gold (J.Ortiz);6/1
6 Cruising Strong (Castellano);5/2
7 High School Crush (Franco);3/1
8 Welsh Gold (Lezcano);8/1
9 Rewarded (Reyes);15/1
10 Our Lady Of Winloc (Martinez);15/1
