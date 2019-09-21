First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $50,000.
1 Playthatfunnymusic (B.Hernandez);10/1
2 O Shea Can U See (Franco);6/1
3 Summer Bourbon (Carmouche);4/1
4 Jewel Can Disco (Saez);12/1
5 We Should Talk (I.Ortiz);3/1
6 Five Star Bunt (J.Ortiz);5/2
7 Blue Belt (Rosario);6/1
8 H Man (Harkie);10/1
2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.
1 Blahnik (B.Hernandez);20/1
2 Shannon’s Girl (Rosario);5/2
3 Jasminesque (Cancel);8/1
4 Bean Counter (Saez);7/2
5 Curlin Beauty (Franco);8/1
6 Champagne Bliss (Lezcano);10/1
7 To A Friend (Carmouche);7/2
8 Mimi And Charley (I.Ortiz);12/1
9 Ghostly Beauty (J.Ortiz);8/1
3RD RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Gallant Bloom Handicap (Grade II). Purse: $300,000.
1 Majestic Reason (Vargas);20/1
2 Carrera Cat (Maragh);8/1
3 Come Dancing (Castellano);1/5
4 Jc’s Shooting Star (Franco);20/1
5 Minit To Stardom (Cintron);3/1
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.
1 My Happy Place (Velazquez);9/2
2 First In Command (Saez);8/1
3 Hidden Facts (Castellano);12/1
4 Erin More (J.Ortiz);5/1
5 Bye Bye Nicky (Franco);8/1
6 Kitana (Lezcano);6/1
7 Tan And Tight (I.Ortiz);5/2
8 Smack (Rosario);4/1
5TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $85,000.
1 Sweet Bye And Bye (J.Ortiz);7/2
2 Tanya’s Gem (B.Hernandez);30/1
3 Bellera (J.Ortiz);9/5
4 Complicit (I.Ortiz);3/1
5 Reversethedecision (Castellano);2/1
6 Arch Of Troy (Franco);6/1
7 Bramble Queen (Lezcano);10/1
8 Victorine (FR) (Rosario);4/1
6TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Funnypointofview (J.Ortiz);8/1
2 Allure Fortune (Davis);9/2
3 Imincomunicado (Lezcano);6/1
4 Never Heard Of Her (Rosario);5/1
5 Playtone (Franco);4/1
6 Courted (Castellano);6/1
7 Firenze Freedom (I.Ortiz);3/1
8 Malibu Too (Saez);10/1
7TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Ashley T. Cole Stakes. Purse: $125,000.
1 Dynamax Prime (TBA);7/5
2 Memories Of Peter (Carmouche);15/1
3 Red Knight (J.Ortiz);9/2
4 Dot Matrix (Saez);4/1
5 Voodoo Song (Lezcano);6/1
6 Therapist (I.Ortiz);5/1
7 Offering Plan (Castellano);3/1
8 Gucci Factor (Rosario);5/2
8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $77,000.
1 Carrizo (Carmouche);7/2
1A Slimey (Lezcano);7/2
2 Stonesintheroad (Maragh);10/1
3 Violencia (J.Ortiz);2/1
4 Cache (Franco);12/1
5 No Deal (Cancel);15/1
6 My Bronx Tail (Velazquez);4/1
7 Fair Regis (I.Ortiz);9/2
8 Alisio (Saez);8/1
9TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, John Hettinger Stakes. Purse: $125,000.
1 Kreesie (J.Ortiz);12/1
2 War Canoe (Lezcano);8/1
3 Giant Zinger (Maragh);12/1
4 Wish Upon (Saez);20/1
5 Dynamite Kitten (Velazquez);20/1
6 Munchkin Money (I.Ortiz);5/1
7 Wegetsdamunnys (Rosario);8/1
8 Belle Of The Spa (Davis);10/1
9 Fifty Five (Castellano);6/5
10 Held Accountable (Cancelo);8/5
11 Out Of Orbit (Saez);1/1
12 Classic Lady (Franco);10/1
10TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse $66,000.
1 Steelersfanforlife (Davis);12/1
2 El Hermano (Lezcano);5/1
3 Southern King (J.Ortiz);5/2
4 Uncle Curly (I.Ortiz);8/1
5 Albie (Velazquez);8/1
6 Nutzforboltz (Franco);10/1
7 Saratoga Colonel (Saez);15/1
8 Dashing Dan (Cancel);6/1
9 Seven X Tippet (Carmouche);20/1
10 Magical Tale (Rosario);20/1
11 Bad Guy (Reyes);20/1
12 Pipes (Castellano);12/1
13 Joe’s Smokin Gun (AE) (Cancel);15/1
14 Doups Point (TBA);8/5
15 Six Percent (Castellano);5/2
16 Legion Storm (TBA);10/1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.