First post: 1 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $50,000.

1 Playthatfunnymusic (B.Hernandez);10/1

2 O Shea Can U See (Franco);6/1

3 Summer Bourbon (Carmouche);4/1

4 Jewel Can Disco (Saez);12/1

5 We Should Talk (I.Ortiz);3/1

6 Five Star Bunt (J.Ortiz);5/2

7 Blue Belt (Rosario);6/1

8 H Man (Harkie);10/1

2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.

1 Blahnik (B.Hernandez);20/1

2 Shannon’s Girl (Rosario);5/2

3 Jasminesque (Cancel);8/1

4 Bean Counter (Saez);7/2

5 Curlin Beauty (Franco);8/1

6 Champagne Bliss (Lezcano);10/1

7 To A Friend (Carmouche);7/2

8 Mimi And Charley (I.Ortiz);12/1

9 Ghostly Beauty (J.Ortiz);8/1

3RD RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Gallant Bloom Handicap (Grade II). Purse: $300,000.

1 Majestic Reason (Vargas);20/1

2 Carrera Cat (Maragh);8/1

3 Come Dancing (Castellano);1/5

4 Jc’s Shooting Star (Franco);20/1

5 Minit To Stardom (Cintron);3/1

4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.

1 My Happy Place (Velazquez);9/2

2 First In Command (Saez);8/1

3 Hidden Facts (Castellano);12/1

4 Erin More (J.Ortiz);5/1

5 Bye Bye Nicky (Franco);8/1

6 Kitana (Lezcano);6/1

7 Tan And Tight (I.Ortiz);5/2

8 Smack (Rosario);4/1

5TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $85,000.

1 Sweet Bye And Bye (J.Ortiz);7/2

2 Tanya’s Gem (B.Hernandez);30/1

3 Bellera (J.Ortiz);9/5

4 Complicit (I.Ortiz);3/1

5 Reversethedecision (Castellano);2/1

6 Arch Of Troy (Franco);6/1

7 Bramble Queen (Lezcano);10/1

8 Victorine (FR) (Rosario);4/1

6TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Funnypointofview (J.Ortiz);8/1

2 Allure Fortune (Davis);9/2

3 Imincomunicado (Lezcano);6/1

4 Never Heard Of Her (Rosario);5/1

5 Playtone (Franco);4/1

6 Courted (Castellano);6/1

7 Firenze Freedom (I.Ortiz);3/1

8 Malibu Too (Saez);10/1

7TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Ashley T. Cole Stakes. Purse: $125,000.

1 Dynamax Prime (TBA);7/5

2 Memories Of Peter (Carmouche);15/1

3 Red Knight (J.Ortiz);9/2

4 Dot Matrix (Saez);4/1

5 Voodoo Song (Lezcano);6/1

6 Therapist (I.Ortiz);5/1

7 Offering Plan (Castellano);3/1

8 Gucci Factor (Rosario);5/2

8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $77,000.

1 Carrizo (Carmouche);7/2

1A Slimey (Lezcano);7/2

2 Stonesintheroad (Maragh);10/1

3 Violencia (J.Ortiz);2/1

4 Cache (Franco);12/1

5 No Deal (Cancel);15/1

6 My Bronx Tail (Velazquez);4/1

7 Fair Regis (I.Ortiz);9/2

8 Alisio (Saez);8/1

9TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, John Hettinger Stakes. Purse: $125,000.

1 Kreesie (J.Ortiz);12/1

2 War Canoe (Lezcano);8/1

3 Giant Zinger (Maragh);12/1

4 Wish Upon (Saez);20/1

5 Dynamite Kitten (Velazquez);20/1

6 Munchkin Money (I.Ortiz);5/1

7 Wegetsdamunnys (Rosario);8/1

8 Belle Of The Spa (Davis);10/1

9 Fifty Five (Castellano);6/5

10 Held Accountable (Cancelo);8/5

11 Out Of Orbit (Saez);1/1

12 Classic Lady (Franco);10/1

10TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse $66,000.

1 Steelersfanforlife (Davis);12/1

2 El Hermano (Lezcano);5/1

3 Southern King (J.Ortiz);5/2

4 Uncle Curly (I.Ortiz);8/1

5 Albie (Velazquez);8/1

6 Nutzforboltz (Franco);10/1

7 Saratoga Colonel (Saez);15/1

8 Dashing Dan (Cancel);6/1

9 Seven X Tippet (Carmouche);20/1

10 Magical Tale (Rosario);20/1

11 Bad Guy (Reyes);20/1

12 Pipes (Castellano);12/1

13 Joe’s Smokin Gun (AE) (Cancel);15/1

14 Doups Point (TBA);8/5

15 Six Percent (Castellano);5/2

16 Legion Storm (TBA);10/1

