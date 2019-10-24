Post Time 1:15 p.m.

1ST RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $75,000.

1 Mrs. S (J.Ortiz);3-5

2 Wicked Amber (Harkie);20-1

3 I Dare U (Franco);9-2

4 Indawin (Velazquez);7-2

5 Make Or Break (Saez);8-1

6 Kemba (Rosario);10-1

2ND RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.

1 Jazzy Lady (Saez);9-2

2 Trickle In (Cancel);8-1

3 Sweet Leaf (Carroll);20-1

4 Las Ramblas (I.Ortiz);3-1

5 Be Magic (Franco);10-1

6 Noble Enterprise (Reyes);15-1

7 Cherokee Song (B.Hernandz);8-1

8 Positive Power (Davis);10-1

9 Love Of My Heart (Lezcano);2-1

3RD RACE

1 1/16 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $100,000. Purse $85,000.

1 Plainsman (Rosario);7-5

2 Bonus Points (I.Ortiz);9-2

3 Bon Raison (Saez);10-1

4 You’re To Blame (Velazquez);2-1

5 Realm (Alvarado);3-1

4TH RACE

7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000.

1 Wadadli Princess (Rider TBA);5-1

2 Stonefactor (Carroll);10-1

3 Maiden Beauty (Davis);15-1

4 Purrageous Dyna (J.Ortiz);8-1

5 Cirque (Fragoso);8-1

6 Merlins Muse (Velazquez);6-1

7 Lovely La La (Castellano);5-2

8 Mama Mary (Lezcano);10-1

9 Newport Breeze (Velazquez);7-2

10 Swayed (Alvarado);15-1

11 Sadie Lady (Rosario);9-2

12 Theaterintheround (Franco);6-1

13 Sunshine Gal (Franco);6-1

14 Cartwheel (Lezcano);2-1

15 Puffery (Rider TBA);8-1

16 Cartwheelin Lulu (Carroll);10-1

5TH RACE

6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, STR $50,000. Purse $55,000.

1 Girl Of Tosconova (Alvarado);5-2

2 Mary’s Girl (I.Ortiz);4-1

3 Collegeville Girl (Castillo);7-2

4 Whyisshesoolucky (Camacho);15-1

5 Elegant Rose (Carmouche);8-1

6 Proportionality (Franco);6-1

7 Trouble For Skylar (Lezcano);3-1

6TH RACE

7 Furlongs Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $75,000.

1 American Values (Alvarado);8-1

2 One Time Around (Saez);12-1

3 Evocative (Franco);12-1

4 Apurate (Velazquez);4-1

5 Karakontie Flyer (J.Ortiz);6-1

6 Logic N Reason (Rosario);9-2

7 Ill Will (I.Ortiz);12-1

8 Honor Belle (Carmouche);12-1

9 Toastnjam (Davis);10-1

10 Trash Panda (Carroll);20-1

11 Candy Flower (Castellano);8-1

12 Paterson (Lezcano);12-1

13AE Moral Reasoning (Castellano);3-1

14AE Bramble Berry (Saez);15-1

7TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $50,000. Purse $65,000.

1 Frammento (Martinez);15-1

2 Control Group (I.Ortiz);9-2

3 Mills (Rosario);8-1

4 Leitone (Lezcano);5-2

5 Zulu (J.Ortiz);6-1

6 Supreme Aura (Alvarado);9-2

7 No Distortion (Cancel);20-1

8 Super Dude (Saez);4-1

9 Fleet Irish (Baez);15-1

8TH RACE

7 Furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $100,000. Purse $85,000.

1 Sand Dancer (Saez);15-1

2 Axtell (Alvarado);30-1

3 American Rule (B.Hernandz);8-1

4 Bound For Nowhere (J.Ortiz);6-5

5 Maraud (Maragh);15-1

6 Made You Look (Castellano);2-1

7 Vici (Rosario);8-1

8 Therapist (I.Ortiz);7-2

9TH RACE

6 Furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.

1 Clamor (Castellano);10-1

2 Kid Chocolate (Hernandez);30-1

3 Hudson Overpass (Saez);10-1

4 Exchange Fever (I.Ortiz);6-1

5 Sporting Art (Carroll);12-1

6 Silver Token (Lezcano);6-1

7 Appointment (Martinez);15-1

8 Jet For Andy (Davis);30-1

9 Beach Front (J.Ortiz);7-2

10 No More Miracles (Cancel);12-1

11 Plebe (Carmouche);4-1

12 Capt. Courageous (Franco);8-1

13AE Brown Eyed Boy (Maragh);20-1

14 Candy Smile (Reyes);10-1

15 Bulwark (Carmouche);8-1

16 Seven Is Heaven (I.Ortiz);2-1

