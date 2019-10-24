Post Time 1:15 p.m.
1ST RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $75,000.
1 Mrs. S (J.Ortiz);3-5
2 Wicked Amber (Harkie);20-1
3 I Dare U (Franco);9-2
4 Indawin (Velazquez);7-2
5 Make Or Break (Saez);8-1
6 Kemba (Rosario);10-1
2ND RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.
1 Jazzy Lady (Saez);9-2
2 Trickle In (Cancel);8-1
3 Sweet Leaf (Carroll);20-1
4 Las Ramblas (I.Ortiz);3-1
5 Be Magic (Franco);10-1
6 Noble Enterprise (Reyes);15-1
7 Cherokee Song (B.Hernandz);8-1
8 Positive Power (Davis);10-1
9 Love Of My Heart (Lezcano);2-1
3RD RACE
1 1/16 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $100,000. Purse $85,000.
1 Plainsman (Rosario);7-5
2 Bonus Points (I.Ortiz);9-2
3 Bon Raison (Saez);10-1
4 You’re To Blame (Velazquez);2-1
5 Realm (Alvarado);3-1
4TH RACE
7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000.
1 Wadadli Princess (Rider TBA);5-1
2 Stonefactor (Carroll);10-1
3 Maiden Beauty (Davis);15-1
4 Purrageous Dyna (J.Ortiz);8-1
5 Cirque (Fragoso);8-1
6 Merlins Muse (Velazquez);6-1
7 Lovely La La (Castellano);5-2
8 Mama Mary (Lezcano);10-1
9 Newport Breeze (Velazquez);7-2
10 Swayed (Alvarado);15-1
11 Sadie Lady (Rosario);9-2
12 Theaterintheround (Franco);6-1
13 Sunshine Gal (Franco);6-1
14 Cartwheel (Lezcano);2-1
15 Puffery (Rider TBA);8-1
16 Cartwheelin Lulu (Carroll);10-1
5TH RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, STR $50,000. Purse $55,000.
1 Girl Of Tosconova (Alvarado);5-2
2 Mary’s Girl (I.Ortiz);4-1
3 Collegeville Girl (Castillo);7-2
4 Whyisshesoolucky (Camacho);15-1
5 Elegant Rose (Carmouche);8-1
6 Proportionality (Franco);6-1
7 Trouble For Skylar (Lezcano);3-1
6TH RACE
7 Furlongs Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $75,000.
1 American Values (Alvarado);8-1
2 One Time Around (Saez);12-1
3 Evocative (Franco);12-1
4 Apurate (Velazquez);4-1
5 Karakontie Flyer (J.Ortiz);6-1
6 Logic N Reason (Rosario);9-2
7 Ill Will (I.Ortiz);12-1
8 Honor Belle (Carmouche);12-1
9 Toastnjam (Davis);10-1
10 Trash Panda (Carroll);20-1
11 Candy Flower (Castellano);8-1
12 Paterson (Lezcano);12-1
13AE Moral Reasoning (Castellano);3-1
14AE Bramble Berry (Saez);15-1
7TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $50,000. Purse $65,000.
1 Frammento (Martinez);15-1
2 Control Group (I.Ortiz);9-2
3 Mills (Rosario);8-1
4 Leitone (Lezcano);5-2
5 Zulu (J.Ortiz);6-1
6 Supreme Aura (Alvarado);9-2
7 No Distortion (Cancel);20-1
8 Super Dude (Saez);4-1
9 Fleet Irish (Baez);15-1
8TH RACE
7 Furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $100,000. Purse $85,000.
1 Sand Dancer (Saez);15-1
2 Axtell (Alvarado);30-1
3 American Rule (B.Hernandz);8-1
4 Bound For Nowhere (J.Ortiz);6-5
5 Maraud (Maragh);15-1
6 Made You Look (Castellano);2-1
7 Vici (Rosario);8-1
8 Therapist (I.Ortiz);7-2
9TH RACE
6 Furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.
1 Clamor (Castellano);10-1
2 Kid Chocolate (Hernandez);30-1
3 Hudson Overpass (Saez);10-1
4 Exchange Fever (I.Ortiz);6-1
5 Sporting Art (Carroll);12-1
6 Silver Token (Lezcano);6-1
7 Appointment (Martinez);15-1
8 Jet For Andy (Davis);30-1
9 Beach Front (J.Ortiz);7-2
10 No More Miracles (Cancel);12-1
11 Plebe (Carmouche);4-1
12 Capt. Courageous (Franco);8-1
13AE Brown Eyed Boy (Maragh);20-1
14 Candy Smile (Reyes);10-1
15 Bulwark (Carmouche);8-1
16 Seven Is Heaven (I.Ortiz);2-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.