Post Time: 1:30 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 3YO, Claiming. Purse $50,000.
1 Zabava (I.Ortiz);9/5
1A Painted Image (Luzzi);9/5
2 Mamma Dee (J.Ortiz);8/5
3 Trixie’s Time (Lezcano);6/1
4 Awe Honey (Cancel);20/1
5 Shak’s Hidden Gem (Saez);10/1
6 Sundrenched (Castellano);3/1
2ND RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.
1 Dearly Declared (J.Ortiz);2/1
2 Kerry’s Ring (Rosario);7/5
3 Honorable Rose (Alvarado);6/1
4 Running On Entry (Lezcano);5/1
5 A Little Faith (Castellano);12/1
6 Mickey Diamond (B.Hernandez);30/1
7 Cape Cod Diva (Davis);8/1
8 Lady Macho (Maragh);4/5
3RD RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $36,000.
1 Professor Snape (J.Ortiz);5/2
2 Shareholder Value (Lezcano);1/1
3 Dannie’s Deceiver (Saez);8/1
4 Scarf It Down (Davis);3/1
5 Joe’s Smokin Gun (Franco);10/1
6 Trance (Harkie);30/1
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $80,000.
1 Yellen (Cancel);10/1
2 Apollo’s Abraxas (B.Hernandez);30/1
3 Launch Sequence (Alvarado);20/1
4 Miss Peppina (Rosario);7/2
5 Morality Clause (Franco);3/1
6 Livin At The Beach (Davis);6/1
7 Kit Kat Katie (Castellano);5/2
8 Embur’s Zip (Rosario);4/1
9 Fancy Persuasion (I.Ortiz);7/2
5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Claiming. Purse $33,000.
1 Soup Baby (Jimenez);12/1
2 Preston Court (Maragh);9/5
3 Wisecrack (Harkie);15/1
4 Ed’s Pet (Sergeon);20/1
5 Neper (Saez);3/1
6 Ellas Ghost (Davis);8/1
7 Fortune Smiles (Franco);5/1
8 Suremoney (B.Hernandez);4/1
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse $55,000.
1 Cross Border (Saez);7/2
1A Much Trouble (J.Ortiz);7/2
2 Quarky (Rosario);12/1
3 Creative Style (Saez);5/2
4 Clyde’s Runner (Lezcano);4/1
5 Cardiac Kitten (I.Ortiz);6/1
6 Gallant Bid (Maragh);15/1
7 Surge Pricing (Castellano);3/1
8 Tizanoxbow (Alvarado);8/1
9 Mad Munnys (Davis);4/1
7TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 4YO and up, NYS, Saginaw Stakes. Purse $100,000.
1 Mr. Buff (Alvarado);7/5
2 Runaway Lute (I.Ortiz);8/1
3 Sea Foam (Rosario);3/1
4 Dynamax Prime (Franco);5/1
5 Twisted Tom (Castellano);6/1
6 Mo Diddley (J.Ortiz);9/2
8TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $45,000.
1 Yankee Doodle Boy (Maragh);20/1
2 Honorable Hero (Franco);8/1
3 Stock Trade (I.Ortiz);3/1
4 Mo Gee (Cancel);7/2
5 Course Correction (Rosario);6/5
6 Cause For Applause (Davis);15/1
7 Coral Legacy (Saez);15/1
8 Thomond Park (J.Ortiz);12/1
