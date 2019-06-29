Post Time: 1:30 p.m.

1ST RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 3YO, Claiming. Purse $50,000.

1 Zabava (I.Ortiz);9/5

1A Painted Image (Luzzi);9/5

2 Mamma Dee (J.Ortiz);8/5

3 Trixie’s Time (Lezcano);6/1

4 Awe Honey (Cancel);20/1

5 Shak’s Hidden Gem (Saez);10/1

6 Sundrenched (Castellano);3/1

2ND RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.

1 Dearly Declared (J.Ortiz);2/1

2 Kerry’s Ring (Rosario);7/5

3 Honorable Rose (Alvarado);6/1

4 Running On Entry (Lezcano);5/1

5 A Little Faith (Castellano);12/1

6 Mickey Diamond (B.Hernandez);30/1

7 Cape Cod Diva (Davis);8/1

8 Lady Macho (Maragh);4/5

3RD RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $36,000.

1 Professor Snape (J.Ortiz);5/2

2 Shareholder Value (Lezcano);1/1

3 Dannie’s Deceiver (Saez);8/1

4 Scarf It Down (Davis);3/1

5 Joe’s Smokin Gun (Franco);10/1

6 Trance (Harkie);30/1

4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $80,000.

1 Yellen (Cancel);10/1

2 Apollo’s Abraxas (B.Hernandez);30/1

3 Launch Sequence (Alvarado);20/1

4 Miss Peppina (Rosario);7/2

5 Morality Clause (Franco);3/1

6 Livin At The Beach (Davis);6/1

7 Kit Kat Katie (Castellano);5/2

8 Embur’s Zip (Rosario);4/1

9 Fancy Persuasion (I.Ortiz);7/2

5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Claiming. Purse $33,000.

1 Soup Baby (Jimenez);12/1

2 Preston Court (Maragh);9/5

3 Wisecrack (Harkie);15/1

4 Ed’s Pet (Sergeon);20/1

5 Neper (Saez);3/1

6 Ellas Ghost (Davis);8/1

7 Fortune Smiles (Franco);5/1

8 Suremoney (B.Hernandez);4/1

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse $55,000.

1 Cross Border (Saez);7/2

1A Much Trouble (J.Ortiz);7/2

2 Quarky (Rosario);12/1

3 Creative Style (Saez);5/2

4 Clyde’s Runner (Lezcano);4/1

5 Cardiac Kitten (I.Ortiz);6/1

6 Gallant Bid (Maragh);15/1

7 Surge Pricing (Castellano);3/1

8 Tizanoxbow (Alvarado);8/1

9 Mad Munnys (Davis);4/1

7TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 4YO and up, NYS, Saginaw Stakes. Purse $100,000.

1 Mr. Buff (Alvarado);7/5

2 Runaway Lute (I.Ortiz);8/1

3 Sea Foam (Rosario);3/1

4 Dynamax Prime (Franco);5/1

5 Twisted Tom (Castellano);6/1

6 Mo Diddley (J.Ortiz);9/2

8TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $45,000.

1 Yankee Doodle Boy (Maragh);20/1

2 Honorable Hero (Franco);8/1

3 Stock Trade (I.Ortiz);3/1

4 Mo Gee (Cancel);7/2

5 Course Correction (Rosario);6/5

6 Cause For Applause (Davis);15/1

7 Coral Legacy (Saez);15/1

8 Thomond Park (J.Ortiz);12/1

