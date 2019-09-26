First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $30,000.
1 Dealin’ Stelen (Martinez);5/2
1A Burn And Turn (Saez);5/2
2 Smidge (Chang);12/1
3 Dream’n Demon (Reyes);4/1
4 Oso Negro (Davis);5/2
5 Roller Rolls On (Franco);9/5
6 Flying Pleasantly (B.Hernandez);15/1
2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.
1 Raphael (Cancel);7/2
2 Bucked Tooth (Carmouche);6/1
3 Preston Court (Maragh);15/1
4 Mandatory Payout (Franco);7/5
5 Bustin Hoffman (Saez);5/2
6 D’ambrosio (B.Hernandez);6/1
3RD RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $50,000.
1 Cotton Candy Cutie (Reyes);5/1
2 Cartwheelin Lulu (Lezcano);2/1
3 Shimmering Moon (Saez);5/2
4 Starlite Mission (Cancel);5/1
5 Riot Worthy (Davis);3/1
6 Mazmania (Franco);12/1
4TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000
1 Topaz Bride (Saez);5/1
2 More Glitter (Castellano);3/1
3 Beyond Brown (Cancel);12/1
4 Kefaliani (B.Hernandez);15/1
5 Tornado Crossing (Carmouche);15/1
6 Astoria Kitten (Lezcano);2/1
7 Courageous Girl (Franco);8/1
8 Adriatic Holiday (Alvarado);7/2
5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.
1 Le Coste (Carmouche);10/1
2 Verify (Davis);12/1
3 Tizme Bobby Mcgee (Saez);6/1
4 Jack And Noah (FR) (Lezcano);4/1
5 Turned Aside (Franco);5/2
6 King’s Honor (IRE) (Castellano);7/2
7 Colloquist (Maragh);15/1
8 Now Is (DeCarlo);8/1
9 Leading Factor (Bravo);10/1
6TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.
1 Mister Bobby (Davis);15/1
2 Bebe Banker (Saez);15/1
3 Six Percent (Castellano);2/1
4 Doups Point (Alvarado);1/1
5 Irish Valor (Franco);8/1
6 Kerry Boy (B.Hernandez);20/1
7 Beachside (Lezcano);5/1
7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $80,000.
1 Kitten’s Covergirl (Saez);6/1
2 Miss Mystique (Carmouche);5/1
3 Leah’s Dream (TBA);6/5
4 Albertville (GER) (Franco);8/5
5 Mentality (Davis);7/5
6 Posse Needed (Bravo);10/1
7 Annie Rocks (Cancel);12/1
8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $39,000.
1 Brockmoninoff (Cancel);9/2
2 Our Stormin Norman (Lezcano);7/2
3 Tizanoxbow (Diaz);15/1
4 Valmont (Franco);10/1
5 Dull Knife (B.Hernandez);8/1
6 Bronxville (Davis);12/1
7 Jack The Cat (Carmouche);10/1
8 No Regrets (Castellano);8/5
9 Running Violence (Saez);15/1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.