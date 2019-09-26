First post: 1 p.m.

1ST RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $30,000.

1 Dealin’ Stelen (Martinez);5/2

1A Burn And Turn (Saez);5/2

2 Smidge (Chang);12/1

3 Dream’n Demon (Reyes);4/1

4 Oso Negro (Davis);5/2

5 Roller Rolls On (Franco);9/5

6 Flying Pleasantly (B.Hernandez);15/1

2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.

1 Raphael (Cancel);7/2

2 Bucked Tooth (Carmouche);6/1

3 Preston Court (Maragh);15/1

4 Mandatory Payout (Franco);7/5

5 Bustin Hoffman (Saez);5/2

6 D’ambrosio (B.Hernandez);6/1

3RD RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $50,000.

1 Cotton Candy Cutie (Reyes);5/1

2 Cartwheelin Lulu (Lezcano);2/1

3 Shimmering Moon (Saez);5/2

4 Starlite Mission (Cancel);5/1

5 Riot Worthy (Davis);3/1

6 Mazmania (Franco);12/1

4TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000

1 Topaz Bride (Saez);5/1

2 More Glitter (Castellano);3/1

3 Beyond Brown (Cancel);12/1

4 Kefaliani (B.Hernandez);15/1

5 Tornado Crossing (Carmouche);15/1

6 Astoria Kitten (Lezcano);2/1

7 Courageous Girl (Franco);8/1

8 Adriatic Holiday (Alvarado);7/2

5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.

1 Le Coste (Carmouche);10/1

2 Verify (Davis);12/1

3 Tizme Bobby Mcgee (Saez);6/1

4 Jack And Noah (FR) (Lezcano);4/1

5 Turned Aside (Franco);5/2

6 King’s Honor (IRE) (Castellano);7/2

7 Colloquist (Maragh);15/1

8 Now Is (DeCarlo);8/1

9 Leading Factor (Bravo);10/1

6TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.

1 Mister Bobby (Davis);15/1

2 Bebe Banker (Saez);15/1

3 Six Percent (Castellano);2/1

4 Doups Point (Alvarado);1/1

5 Irish Valor (Franco);8/1

6 Kerry Boy (B.Hernandez);20/1

7 Beachside (Lezcano);5/1

7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $80,000.

1 Kitten’s Covergirl (Saez);6/1

2 Miss Mystique (Carmouche);5/1

3 Leah’s Dream (TBA);6/5

4 Albertville (GER) (Franco);8/5

5 Mentality (Davis);7/5

6 Posse Needed (Bravo);10/1

7 Annie Rocks (Cancel);12/1

8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $39,000.

1 Brockmoninoff (Cancel);9/2

2 Our Stormin Norman (Lezcano);7/2

3 Tizanoxbow (Diaz);15/1

4 Valmont (Franco);10/1

5 Dull Knife (B.Hernandez);8/1

6 Bronxville (Davis);12/1

7 Jack The Cat (Carmouche);10/1

8 No Regrets (Castellano);8/5

9 Running Violence (Saez);15/1

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments