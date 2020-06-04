Belmont Entries

First post: 1:15 p.m.
1ST RACE — 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $27,000.
1 Booby Trap (B. Hernandez);30-1
2 Grit and Glory (Franco);2-1
3 Walkoff (Cancel);4-1
4 Jack Bo (Silvera);15-1
5 Rucksack (Gutierrez);6-1
6 Macha's Reward (Carmouche);30-1
7 Inclunation (Davis);12-1
8 Hizaam (J.Ortiz);5-2
9 Thomas Shelby (Pino);8-1
2ND RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner Turf, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $40,000
1 Appreciate (Cancel);15-1
2 Chaysenbryn (J.Ortiz);12-1
3 Wood Bee (Sanchez);20-1
4 Second Bite (Rosario);12-1
5 Minit Maus (Cardenas);30-1
6 Petalite (Franco);10-1
7 Tiltingatwindmills (Castellano);3-5
8 Intoxicologist (Ramsey);15-1
9 Positive Skew (Lezcano);12-1
10 Alley to Calvary (Carmouche);6-1
11 Lake Chicot (AE) (Gutierrez);20-1
3RD RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $27,000.
1 Bootlegger (Vargas);15-1
1A The Forty Factor (AE) (Ramsay);15-1
2 Vincero (J.Ortiz);6-1
3 Brimstone (Harkie);50-1
4 Royal Asset (Rosario);12-1
5 Sparty Boy (Gutierrez);50-1
6 Earned Success (Lezcano);7-2
7 Mohican (Cardenas);15-1
8 O Shea Can U See (Carmouche);5-1
9 Scarf It Down (Davis);12-1
10 Powerful Venezuela (Silvera);12-1
11 Hardcore Folklore (Cancel);6-1
12 Majestic Affair (B.Hernandez);15-1
13 Neighborhood Bully (Ramsay);50-1
14 Liam Lets Go (Franco);6-1
4TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $53,000
1 Frozen Account (Martinez);8-1
1A River Nile (AE) (Cancel);8-1
2 Pategory One (Vargas);20-1
3 Midnight Whiskey (Rosario);10-1
4 Majestic View (B.Hernandez);15-1
5 Kamikaze Red (Alvarado);30-1
6 Senor Phelps (Cancel);15-1
7 Blackjack Davey (Lezcano);6-1
8 Bank Gala (Carmouche); 15-1
9 Top of the World (Velazquez);6-1
10 Competitive Cloud (Franco);20-1
11 Farragut (Gutierrez);10-1
12 Mr. Buckley (Davis);9-2
13 Copper Chalice (Ramsay);50-1
14 Winners Laugh (J.Ortiz);4-1
5TH RACE — 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $39,000.
1 Winning Factor (Cardenas);12-1
2 Prince of Caps (Franco);20-1
3 Loaded Joe (Silvera);20-1
4 Idle Time (Cancel);3-1
5 Little Mazzy (Carmouche);30-1
6 Tolaga Bay (B.Hernandez);15-1
7 Mr Everything (Pino);12-1
8 Sir Chubby (J.Ortiz);8-1
9 Monkeyseemonkeydo (Rosario);5-1
10 Abrupt (Alvarado);6-1
11 Basie (Castellano);9-2
12 Heirloom Kitten (Davis);10-1
13 Hostile Witness (AE) (Lezcano);30-1
14 Target Rock (AE) (Luzzi);50-1
15 John Want Revenge (AE) (Cardenas);50-1
16 Sandy Lane Kitten (AE) (Carmouche);6-1
6TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $68,000.
1 Onemoregreattime (Cancel);10-1
2 Mount Travers (J.Ortiz);10-1
3 Topper T (Lezcano);15-1
4 Amundson (Vargas);5-2
5 Tribecca (Carmouche);4-1
6 The Right Path (Franco);12-1
7 Instagrand (Rosario);2-1
8 Ready to Escape (Ramsay);6-1
7TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, NYS, Allowance. Purse: $56,000.
1 Grudge (Cancel);10-1
2 Stretchthestory (Alvarado);7-2
3 Amos (Davis);15-1
4 Violent Point (Velazquez);10-1
5 Winfred J (Castellano);6-1
6 Ancient Brown (Lezcano);12-1
7 Dancingwthdaffodis (J.Ortiz);8-1
8 Questeq (Silvera);20-1
9 Queendom (Gutuierrez);20-1
10 Time Limit (Carmouche);5-2
11 The Important One (Rosario);10-1
12 Appletini (Cardenas);50-1
13 Good Credence (AE) (Franco);8-1
14 Holmdel Park (AE) (Carmouche);12-1
15 Happy Music (AE) (Lezcano);30-1
16 Wailin Josie (MTO) (Harkie);10-1
8TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.
1 Catch a Thrill (J.Ortiz);7-2
2 Brass Ring (Cardenas);30-1
3 Carrizo (Carmouche);15-1
4 Bredenbury (IRE) (Velazquez);4-1
5 China Silk (Wolfsont);6-1
6 Lost Ticket (Alvarado);8-1
7 Miss Peppina (Rosario);12-1
8 Voting Agreement (Castellano);5-2
9 Moon Over Victoria (Ramsay);50-1
10 Spin Control (DeCarlo);15-1
11 Wicken Amber (Harkie);50-1
12 Break Curfew (Bravo);20-1
13 Cariba (AE) (Alvarado);5-1
14 Pure Wow (AE) (Lezcano);20-1
15 Miss Mi Mi (MTO);8-1
16 Timely Tradition (MTO) (Davis);8-5
9TH RACE — Harmony Lodge Stakes, 6 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up. Purse: $80,000.
1 Last True Love (Wolfsont);30-1
2 Gypsy Janie (Cancel);20-1
3 Honey I'm Good (Alvarado);8-1
4 Royal Charlotte (Castellano);3-1
5 Piedi Bianchi (Vargas);10-1
6 Nisha (Gutierrez);30-1
7 Slimey (Carmouche);15-1
8 Chalon (J.Ortiz);5-2
9 Mother Mother (Rosario);2-1
10 Pacific Gale (Velazquez);20-1
10TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $64,000.
1 New Frontier (Carmouche);8-1
2 Caribbean Gold (J.Ortiz);8-1
3 Elston (Rosario);12-1
4 Point of Honor (Cancel);15-1
5 Arkaan (Sanchez);20-1
6 Complex System (Castellano);5-2
7 G C Cam (Cardenas);30-1
8 Propensity (Velazquez);7-2
9 Uncle George (Alvarado);8-1
10 Breithorn (Lezcano);10-1
11 Its a Wrap (Franco);8-1
12 Call Home (Gutierrez);30-1
