Belmont Entries
agate

Belmont Entries

First post: 1:15 p.m.

1ST RACE — 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $27,000.

1 Booby Trap (B. Hernandez);30-1

2 Grit and Glory (Franco);2-1

3 Walkoff (Cancel);4-1

4 Jack Bo (Silvera);15-1

5 Rucksack (Gutierrez);6-1

6 Macha's Reward (Carmouche);30-1

7 Inclunation (Davis);12-1

8 Hizaam (J.Ortiz);5-2

9 Thomas Shelby (Pino);8-1

2ND RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner Turf, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $40,000

1 Appreciate (Cancel);15-1

2 Chaysenbryn (J.Ortiz);12-1

3 Wood Bee (Sanchez);20-1

4 Second Bite (Rosario);12-1

5 Minit Maus (Cardenas);30-1

6 Petalite (Franco);10-1

7 Tiltingatwindmills (Castellano);3-5

8 Intoxicologist (Ramsey);15-1

9 Positive Skew (Lezcano);12-1

10 Alley to Calvary (Carmouche);6-1

11 Lake Chicot (AE) (Gutierrez);20-1

3RD RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $27,000.

1 Bootlegger (Vargas);15-1

1A The Forty Factor (AE) (Ramsay);15-1

2 Vincero (J.Ortiz);6-1

3 Brimstone (Harkie);50-1

4 Royal Asset (Rosario);12-1

5 Sparty Boy (Gutierrez);50-1

6 Earned Success (Lezcano);7-2

7 Mohican (Cardenas);15-1

8 O Shea Can U See (Carmouche);5-1

9 Scarf It Down (Davis);12-1

10 Powerful Venezuela (Silvera);12-1

11 Hardcore Folklore (Cancel);6-1

12 Majestic Affair (B.Hernandez);15-1

13 Neighborhood Bully (Ramsay);50-1

14 Liam Lets Go (Franco);6-1

4TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $53,000

1 Frozen Account (Martinez);8-1

1A River Nile (AE) (Cancel);8-1

2 Pategory One (Vargas);20-1

3 Midnight Whiskey (Rosario);10-1

4 Majestic View (B.Hernandez);15-1

5 Kamikaze Red (Alvarado);30-1

6 Senor Phelps (Cancel);15-1

7 Blackjack Davey (Lezcano);6-1

8 Bank Gala (Carmouche); 15-1

9 Top of the World (Velazquez);6-1

10 Competitive Cloud (Franco);20-1

11 Farragut (Gutierrez);10-1

12 Mr. Buckley (Davis);9-2

13 Copper Chalice (Ramsay);50-1

14 Winners Laugh (J.Ortiz);4-1

5TH RACE — 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $39,000.

1 Winning Factor (Cardenas);12-1

2 Prince of Caps (Franco);20-1

3 Loaded Joe (Silvera);20-1

4 Idle Time (Cancel);3-1

5 Little Mazzy (Carmouche);30-1

6 Tolaga Bay (B.Hernandez);15-1

7 Mr Everything (Pino);12-1

8 Sir Chubby (J.Ortiz);8-1

9 Monkeyseemonkeydo (Rosario);5-1

10 Abrupt (Alvarado);6-1

11 Basie (Castellano);9-2

12 Heirloom Kitten (Davis);10-1

13 Hostile Witness (AE) (Lezcano);30-1

14 Target Rock (AE) (Luzzi);50-1

15 John Want Revenge (AE) (Cardenas);50-1

16 Sandy Lane Kitten (AE) (Carmouche);6-1

6TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $68,000.

1 Onemoregreattime (Cancel);10-1

2 Mount Travers (J.Ortiz);10-1

3 Topper T (Lezcano);15-1

4 Amundson (Vargas);5-2

5 Tribecca (Carmouche);4-1

6 The Right Path (Franco);12-1

7 Instagrand (Rosario);2-1

8 Ready to Escape (Ramsay);6-1

7TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, NYS, Allowance. Purse: $56,000.

1 Grudge (Cancel);10-1

2 Stretchthestory (Alvarado);7-2

3 Amos (Davis);15-1

4 Violent Point (Velazquez);10-1

5 Winfred J (Castellano);6-1

6 Ancient Brown (Lezcano);12-1

7 Dancingwthdaffodis (J.Ortiz);8-1

8 Questeq (Silvera);20-1

9 Queendom (Gutuierrez);20-1

10 Time Limit (Carmouche);5-2

11 The Important One (Rosario);10-1

12 Appletini (Cardenas);50-1

13 Good Credence (AE) (Franco);8-1

14 Holmdel Park (AE) (Carmouche);12-1

15 Happy Music (AE) (Lezcano);30-1

16 Wailin Josie (MTO) (Harkie);10-1

8TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.

1 Catch a Thrill (J.Ortiz);7-2

2 Brass Ring (Cardenas);30-1

3 Carrizo (Carmouche);15-1

4 Bredenbury (IRE) (Velazquez);4-1

5 China Silk (Wolfsont);6-1

6 Lost Ticket (Alvarado);8-1

7 Miss Peppina (Rosario);12-1

8 Voting Agreement (Castellano);5-2

9 Moon Over Victoria (Ramsay);50-1

10 Spin Control (DeCarlo);15-1

11 Wicken Amber (Harkie);50-1

12 Break Curfew (Bravo);20-1

13 Cariba (AE) (Alvarado);5-1

14 Pure Wow (AE) (Lezcano);20-1

15 Miss Mi Mi (MTO);8-1

16 Timely Tradition (MTO) (Davis);8-5

9TH RACE — Harmony Lodge Stakes, 6 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up. Purse: $80,000.

1 Last True Love (Wolfsont);30-1

2 Gypsy Janie (Cancel);20-1

3 Honey I'm Good (Alvarado);8-1

4 Royal Charlotte (Castellano);3-1

5 Piedi Bianchi (Vargas);10-1

6 Nisha (Gutierrez);30-1

7 Slimey (Carmouche);15-1

8 Chalon (J.Ortiz);5-2

9 Mother Mother (Rosario);2-1

10 Pacific Gale (Velazquez);20-1

10TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $64,000.

1 New Frontier (Carmouche);8-1

2 Caribbean Gold (J.Ortiz);8-1

3 Elston (Rosario);12-1

4 Point of Honor (Cancel);15-1

5 Arkaan (Sanchez);20-1

6 Complex System (Castellano);5-2

7 G C Cam (Cardenas);30-1

8 Propensity (Velazquez);7-2

9 Uncle George (Alvarado);8-1

10 Breithorn (Lezcano);10-1

11 Its a Wrap (Franco);8-1

12 Call Home (Gutierrez);30-1

