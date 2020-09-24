 Skip to main content
Belmont Entries


Belmont Entries

First post: 1 p.m.

1ST RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $27,000.

1 Kickin' Kirby (Cancel);7-2

2 Tri Saint Lorenzo (Cardenas);9-2

3 Freedom Force (J. Ortiz);8-5

4 Mucho Sunshine (Hernandez);30-1

5 Brees Bayou (Carmouche);5-1

6 Tizme Bobby McGee (Franco);8-1

7 Constant Quest (Martinez);30-1

8 Warfront Fighter (Marquez);6-1

2ND RACE — 1 mile, Turf, Fillies, 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $56,000.

1 Hurricane Breeze (Franco);2-1

2 Dipping In (Velazquez);6-1

3 Little Red Frog (Lezcano);8-1

4 Make Or Break (Davis);5-1

5 Gone Glimmering (J. Ortiz);6-1

6 Bella Rose (Carmouche);15-1

7 Leeway (Rosario);3-1

8 Mopolka (Cancel);15-1

9 Glass Ceiling (MTO) (TBA);4-1

3RD RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $26,000.

1 Vicar's Legend (Cancel);4-1

1A Missie Bomb (Carmouche);4-1

2 Real Dan (Hernandez);30-1

3 Wushu Warrior (Marquez);8-1

4 Tale of Mist (Martinez);20-1

5 Business Cycle (Franco);9-5

6 Professor Snape (Harkie);50-1

7 Deep Sea (J. Ortiz);5-2

8 Local Hero (Cardenas);7-2

4TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.

1 Lenstar (Davis);12-1

2 Mihos (Franco);7-2

3 Build to Suit (J. Ortiz);9-5

4 Majestic Dunhill (Rosario);3-1

5 Solado (Velazquez);8-5

5TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $48,000.

1 Gimme Some Mo (Velazquez);9-2

2 Lokoya Road (Franco);5-1

3 Starting Over (Davis);6-1

4 Gunman (J. Ortiz);4-1

5 Tiz the Journey (Cancel);30-1

6 Break Beat (Carmouche);5-1

7 Corkman (MTO) (Cardenas);5-1

8 Summer Tune (Rosario);6-1

9 Bay Street Money (Lezcano);3-1

6TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 2YO, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $52,000.

1 Storm Shooter (J. Ortiz);8-5

2 Doublepour (Velazquez);9-2

3 Dante's Map (Franco);5-1

4 Production Credit (Hernandez);30-1

5 Forty Two Ace (Rosario);6-1

6 Devious Mo (Lezcano);4-1

7 Misery Master (Marquez);15-1

8 Blue Gator (Carmouche);8-1

7TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $39,000.

1 Corey Scores (Carmouche);9-2

2 Quasar (Marquez);15-1

3 All Over the Map (Luzzi);50-1

4 Shannon's Girl (Cardenas);20-1

5 Skye Snow (Lezcano);5-1

6 Stunning Munnings (Hernandez);30-1

7 Ava K's Girl (Cancel);10-1

8 Strike Magic (Franco);12-1

9 Mo Me Mo My (J. Ortiz);7-2

10 Henni Penny (Velazquez);4-1

11 Canarsie Angel (Davis);12-1

12 Alley to Calvary (Rosario);8-1

13 Smack (AE) (Rosario);9-2

14 Positive Skew (AE) (Cardenas);15-1

15 Abby Normal (AE) (Franco);20-1

16 Left Leaning Lucy (MTO) (TBA);7-2

8TH RACE — 1 mile, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $55,000.

1 Blackjack Davey (Lezcano);8-5

2 Perpetrate (Davis);15-1

3 Dancers for Token (Marquez);15-1

4 Six Percent (Rosario);5-1

5 Farragut (Cancel);8-1

6 Beach Access (Cardenas);10-1

7 Unrelenting Force (Franco);8-1

8 Bourbon Bay (Velaquez);5-2

9TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Inner turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $67,000.

1 Chateau (MTO) (TBA);8-1

2 Pete's Play Call (MTO) (Rosario);3-1

3 Celtic Chaos (MTO) (Franco);3-1

4 Pagliacci (Cancel);12-1

5 Readyforprimetime (Lezcano);2-1

6 Fig Jelly (Franco);6-1

7 Sayyaaf (J. Ortiz);7-2

8 Twelfth Labour (Davis);8-1

9 Ghoul (BRZ) (Rosario);3-1

10 Big Engine (MTO) (Lezcano);6-1

11 Mount Travers (MTO) (J. Ortiz);2-1

12 Honey Won't (Velaquez);6-1

10TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $38,000.

1 Bonus Baby (Hernandez);5-2

2 Orma (Cardenas);15-1

3 Lady Teuflesberg (Davis);20-1

4 Lookin to Fly (Carmouche);12-1

5 Meznamenz (Marquez);15-1

6 Princess Leiha (Harkie);50-1

7 High School Crush (J. Ortiz);5-1

8 Gotta B Bold (Luzzi);30-1

9 Prairie Tales (Rosario);5-1

10 Adorable Maya (Cancel);12-1

11 Mia Bea Star (Martinez);20-1

12 Dream Chasing (Franco);3-1

13 Here Comes Meg (AE) (Lezcano);30-1

14 Beautiful Karen (MTO) (Lezcano);3-1

15 Grape Therapy (MTO) (Carmouche);8-5

MTO — Main track only

AE — Also eligible

