Belmont Entries

First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $27,000.
1 Kickin' Kirby (Cancel);7-2
2 Tri Saint Lorenzo (Cardenas);9-2
3 Freedom Force (J. Ortiz);8-5
4 Mucho Sunshine (Hernandez);30-1
5 Brees Bayou (Carmouche);5-1
6 Tizme Bobby McGee (Franco);8-1
7 Constant Quest (Martinez);30-1
8 Warfront Fighter (Marquez);6-1
2ND RACE — 1 mile, Turf, Fillies, 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $56,000.
1 Hurricane Breeze (Franco);2-1
2 Dipping In (Velazquez);6-1
3 Little Red Frog (Lezcano);8-1
4 Make Or Break (Davis);5-1
5 Gone Glimmering (J. Ortiz);6-1
6 Bella Rose (Carmouche);15-1
7 Leeway (Rosario);3-1
8 Mopolka (Cancel);15-1
9 Glass Ceiling (MTO) (TBA);4-1
3RD RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $26,000.
1 Vicar's Legend (Cancel);4-1
1A Missie Bomb (Carmouche);4-1
2 Real Dan (Hernandez);30-1
3 Wushu Warrior (Marquez);8-1
4 Tale of Mist (Martinez);20-1
5 Business Cycle (Franco);9-5
6 Professor Snape (Harkie);50-1
7 Deep Sea (J. Ortiz);5-2
8 Local Hero (Cardenas);7-2
4TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.
1 Lenstar (Davis);12-1
2 Mihos (Franco);7-2
3 Build to Suit (J. Ortiz);9-5
4 Majestic Dunhill (Rosario);3-1
5 Solado (Velazquez);8-5
5TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $48,000.
1 Gimme Some Mo (Velazquez);9-2
2 Lokoya Road (Franco);5-1
3 Starting Over (Davis);6-1
4 Gunman (J. Ortiz);4-1
5 Tiz the Journey (Cancel);30-1
6 Break Beat (Carmouche);5-1
7 Corkman (MTO) (Cardenas);5-1
8 Summer Tune (Rosario);6-1
9 Bay Street Money (Lezcano);3-1
6TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 2YO, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $52,000.
1 Storm Shooter (J. Ortiz);8-5
2 Doublepour (Velazquez);9-2
3 Dante's Map (Franco);5-1
4 Production Credit (Hernandez);30-1
5 Forty Two Ace (Rosario);6-1
6 Devious Mo (Lezcano);4-1
7 Misery Master (Marquez);15-1
8 Blue Gator (Carmouche);8-1
7TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $39,000.
1 Corey Scores (Carmouche);9-2
2 Quasar (Marquez);15-1
3 All Over the Map (Luzzi);50-1
4 Shannon's Girl (Cardenas);20-1
5 Skye Snow (Lezcano);5-1
6 Stunning Munnings (Hernandez);30-1
7 Ava K's Girl (Cancel);10-1
8 Strike Magic (Franco);12-1
9 Mo Me Mo My (J. Ortiz);7-2
10 Henni Penny (Velazquez);4-1
11 Canarsie Angel (Davis);12-1
12 Alley to Calvary (Rosario);8-1
13 Smack (AE) (Rosario);9-2
14 Positive Skew (AE) (Cardenas);15-1
15 Abby Normal (AE) (Franco);20-1
16 Left Leaning Lucy (MTO) (TBA);7-2
8TH RACE — 1 mile, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $55,000.
1 Blackjack Davey (Lezcano);8-5
2 Perpetrate (Davis);15-1
3 Dancers for Token (Marquez);15-1
4 Six Percent (Rosario);5-1
5 Farragut (Cancel);8-1
6 Beach Access (Cardenas);10-1
7 Unrelenting Force (Franco);8-1
8 Bourbon Bay (Velaquez);5-2
9TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Inner turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $67,000.
1 Chateau (MTO) (TBA);8-1
2 Pete's Play Call (MTO) (Rosario);3-1
3 Celtic Chaos (MTO) (Franco);3-1
4 Pagliacci (Cancel);12-1
5 Readyforprimetime (Lezcano);2-1
6 Fig Jelly (Franco);6-1
7 Sayyaaf (J. Ortiz);7-2
8 Twelfth Labour (Davis);8-1
9 Ghoul (BRZ) (Rosario);3-1
10 Big Engine (MTO) (Lezcano);6-1
11 Mount Travers (MTO) (J. Ortiz);2-1
12 Honey Won't (Velaquez);6-1
10TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $38,000.
1 Bonus Baby (Hernandez);5-2
2 Orma (Cardenas);15-1
3 Lady Teuflesberg (Davis);20-1
4 Lookin to Fly (Carmouche);12-1
5 Meznamenz (Marquez);15-1
6 Princess Leiha (Harkie);50-1
7 High School Crush (J. Ortiz);5-1
8 Gotta B Bold (Luzzi);30-1
9 Prairie Tales (Rosario);5-1
10 Adorable Maya (Cancel);12-1
11 Mia Bea Star (Martinez);20-1
12 Dream Chasing (Franco);3-1
13 Here Comes Meg (AE) (Lezcano);30-1
14 Beautiful Karen (MTO) (Lezcano);3-1
15 Grape Therapy (MTO) (Carmouche);8-5
MTO — Main track only
AE — Also eligible
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!