Post Time 3 p.m
1ST RACE
2 1/2 Miles, Turf, 4 year olds & up, Lonesome Glory Handicap (Grade 1). Purse $150,000.
1 Scorpiancer (McDermott,S);3-1
2 Moscato (Mitchell);7-2
3 Surprising Soul (Geraghty);8-1
4 Bedrock (Blackmore);10-1
5 Hinterland (McCarthy);20-1
6 Redicean (Doyle);15-1
7 All The Way Jose (Galligan);30-1
8 Belisarius (Dalton);20-1
9 Winston C (Garner);7-5
2ND RACE
6 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $32,000.
1 Our Honor (Diaz);9-2
2 Flying Pleasantly (Harkie);20-1
3 Fortune Smiles (Franco);6-1
4 Wisecrack (B Hernandez);20-1
5 Later Cat (Saez);3-5
6 Revenio (Martinez,J);10-1
7 Kazmandude (H Hernandez);6-1
3RD RACE
7 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $41,000.
1 Desert Lights (I Ortiz);2-1
2 Dooley (Cancel,E);10-1
3 Crea’s Bklyn Law (Lezcano);8-5
4 Booby Trap (H Hernandez);12-1
5 Mohican (B Hernandez);5-2
6 Thesis (Carmouche);8-1
4TH RACE
1 1/4 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $90,000.
1 Stiva (J Ortiz);8-5
2 Whatdoesasharksay (Carmouche);3-1
3 Know Point Given (H Hernandez);50-1
4 Pallas Athene (Maragh);8-1
5 Andi’s Kitten (Franco);9-2
6 Lady Rosalie (Saez);2-1
5TH RACE
6 Furlongs Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $75,000.
1 Logic N Reason (Davis);2-1
1A Boston Beauties (Saez);2-1
2 Sea Of Blue (Velazquez);5-1
2B Alms (Rosario);5-1
3 One Mississippi (I Ortiz);6-1
4 Over Thirsty (Harkie);50-1
5 Lookn Fine As Wine (Lezcano);20-1
6 Look Me Over (Franco);10-1
7 Winning Melody (B Hernandez);12-1
8 Myfirstexwife (J Ortiz);8-1
9 Moral Reasoning (Castellano);7-2
10 Ellie’s Smile (Cancel);12-1
11 Strike Magic (Franco);6-1
6TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000.Purse $70,000.
1 Control Group (J Ortiz);8-5
1A I Love Jaxson (J Ortiz);8-5
2 Uncle Sigh (Franco);5-1
3 Twisted Tom (Lezcano);8-1
4 Blugrascat’s Smile (Maragh);12-1
5 Three To Thirteen (Davis);8-1
6 Carthon (Cancel);5-2
7 Durkin’s Call (I Ortiz);6-1
7TH RACE
1 1/4 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $30,000. Purse $77,000.
1 Tiz Morning (Bravo);20-1
2 Krewe Chief (Saez);10-1
3 Bluegrass Parkway (J Ortiz);8-1
4 Curlin’s Legacy (Cancel);50-1
5 Hoboe (Franco);7-2
6 Carom (Davis,D);12-1
7 Belgrano (Velazquez);10-1
8 Tide Of The Sea (Rosario);7-2
9 J Beresford Tipton (Lezcano);6-1
10 Value Engineering (Castellano);5-2
8TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, Fillies, Two year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.
1 Lady Kaza (Castellano);9-2
2 Jazzy Lady (Saez);6-1
3 Sweet Leaf (Luzzi);15-1
4 Devils Rendezvous (Reyes);12-1
5 Shyza (Rosario);6-1
6 Positive Power (Davis);12-1
7 Morality Clause (Franco);3-1
8 Ella Brilla (J Ortiz);7-2
9 La Negrita (I Ortiz);12-1
10 Wicked Kheisha (Harkie);20-1
