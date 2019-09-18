Post Time 3 p.m

1ST RACE

2 1/2 Miles, Turf, 4 year olds & up, Lonesome Glory Handicap (Grade 1). Purse $150,000.

1 Scorpiancer (McDermott,S);3-1

2 Moscato (Mitchell);7-2

3 Surprising Soul (Geraghty);8-1

4 Bedrock (Blackmore);10-1

5 Hinterland (McCarthy);20-1

6 Redicean (Doyle);15-1

7 All The Way Jose (Galligan);30-1

8 Belisarius (Dalton);20-1

9 Winston C (Garner);7-5

2ND RACE

6 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $32,000.

1 Our Honor (Diaz);9-2

2 Flying Pleasantly (Harkie);20-1

3 Fortune Smiles (Franco);6-1

4 Wisecrack (B Hernandez);20-1

5 Later Cat (Saez);3-5

6 Revenio (Martinez,J);10-1

7 Kazmandude (H Hernandez);6-1

3RD RACE

7 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $41,000.

1 Desert Lights (I Ortiz);2-1

2 Dooley (Cancel,E);10-1

3 Crea’s Bklyn Law (Lezcano);8-5

4 Booby Trap (H Hernandez);12-1

5 Mohican (B Hernandez);5-2

6 Thesis (Carmouche);8-1

4TH RACE

1 1/4 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $90,000.

1 Stiva (J Ortiz);8-5

2 Whatdoesasharksay (Carmouche);3-1

3 Know Point Given (H Hernandez);50-1

4 Pallas Athene (Maragh);8-1

5 Andi’s Kitten (Franco);9-2

6 Lady Rosalie (Saez);2-1

5TH RACE

6 Furlongs Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $75,000.

1 Logic N Reason (Davis);2-1

1A Boston Beauties (Saez);2-1

2 Sea Of Blue (Velazquez);5-1

2B Alms (Rosario);5-1

3 One Mississippi (I Ortiz);6-1

4 Over Thirsty (Harkie);50-1

5 Lookn Fine As Wine (Lezcano);20-1

6 Look Me Over (Franco);10-1

7 Winning Melody (B Hernandez);12-1

8 Myfirstexwife (J Ortiz);8-1

9 Moral Reasoning (Castellano);7-2

10 Ellie’s Smile (Cancel);12-1

11 Strike Magic (Franco);6-1

6TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000.Purse $70,000.

1 Control Group (J Ortiz);8-5

1A I Love Jaxson (J Ortiz);8-5

2 Uncle Sigh (Franco);5-1

3 Twisted Tom (Lezcano);8-1

4 Blugrascat’s Smile (Maragh);12-1

5 Three To Thirteen (Davis);8-1

6 Carthon (Cancel);5-2

7 Durkin’s Call (I Ortiz);6-1

7TH RACE

1 1/4 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $30,000. Purse $77,000.

1 Tiz Morning (Bravo);20-1

2 Krewe Chief (Saez);10-1

3 Bluegrass Parkway (J Ortiz);8-1

4 Curlin’s Legacy (Cancel);50-1

5 Hoboe (Franco);7-2

6 Carom (Davis,D);12-1

7 Belgrano (Velazquez);10-1

8 Tide Of The Sea (Rosario);7-2

9 J Beresford Tipton (Lezcano);6-1

10 Value Engineering (Castellano);5-2

8TH RACE

1 Mile, Turf, Fillies, Two year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.

1 Lady Kaza (Castellano);9-2

2 Jazzy Lady (Saez);6-1

3 Sweet Leaf (Luzzi);15-1

4 Devils Rendezvous (Reyes);12-1

5 Shyza (Rosario);6-1

6 Positive Power (Davis);12-1

7 Morality Clause (Franco);3-1

8 Ella Brilla (J Ortiz);7-2

9 La Negrita (I Ortiz);12-1

10 Wicked Kheisha (Harkie);20-1

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments