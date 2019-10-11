First post: 12:45 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 furlongs, 2YO, Fillies, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $30,000.
1 Annoula (Davis);7/2
2 Bow Maker (Lezcano);4/1
3 Super Twenty Seven (B.Hernandez);6/2
4 Fortune’s Girl (Harkie);8/1
5 Musical Thunder (Howell);20/1
6 All About Reyana (Fragoso);15/1
7 Tiz Epic (Franco);1/1
2ND RACE: Turf, 1 mile, 3YO, Fillies, Claiming. Purse: $40.000.
1 Positive Skew (Rosario);8/1
2 Retro Street (Maragh);8/1
3 Tempers Way (Alvarado);9/5
4 Bronco Sally (Franco);5/1
5 Decorated Ace (Bravo);5/2
6 Seaside Dancer (Luzzi);3/1
3RD RACE: 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, NYS, Claiming. Purse: $25,000.
1 Summer Bourbon (B.Hernandez);9/5
1A Gypsum Johnny (Lezcano);9/5
2 Mo Diddley (Rodriguez-C);7/2
3 H Man (Bravo);12/1
4 O Shea Can U See (Franco);6/1
5 Candid Desire (Cancel);6/1
6 Blue Belt (Rosario);2/1
4TH RACE: Turf, 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Fillies and mares, Allowance. Purse: $77,000.
1 Concerned (Lezcano);1/1
2 Zalia (Alvarado);3/1
3 Honey I’m Good (Rosario);6/1
4 Ebullient (Lezcano);8/1
5 Peaceful (Bravo);8/5
6 Betty (Carmouche);12/1
7 Forgotten Hero (B.Hernandez);20/1
8 Saratoga Treasure (Franco);3/1
9 Gypsy Janie (Cancel);10/1
5TH RACE: 7 furlongs, 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $32,000.
1 Seanow (Lezcano);5/2
1A Booby Trap (Cancel);5/2
2 Thesis (Carmouche);4/1
3 Mandatory Payout (Bravo);6/1
4 The Sicarii (Alvarado);8/1
5 Ari’s Naughty Luca (Davis);6/1
6 Carrier Landing (Franco);6/1
7 Brush Country (Rosario);3/1
6TH RACE: Turf, 6 furlongs, NYS, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Smite (Carmouche);9/2
2 Big Package (Franco);8/1
3 Mitzrayim (Maragh);12/1
4 Number One Dillon (B.Hernandez);12/1
ç5 Turbo Drive (Rosario);5/2
6 Notorious Flirt (Franco);7/2
7 Boom Boom Kaboom (Cancel);3/1
8 Power Up Paynter (Lezcano);5/1
9 Him She Kisses (Bravo);15/1
10 Our Troubadour (Davis);15/1
7TH RACE: Turf, 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Fillies and mares, Floral Park Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
1 Fire Key (Pimentel);5/2
2 Misericordia (Franco);12/1
3 Fear No Evil (Rosario);8/1
4 Dynatail (Lezcano);15/1
5 I’llhandalthecash (Davis);20/1
6 Goldwood (Ferrer);7/5
7 Mominou (Carmouche);7/2
8 Lady Mamba (Bravo);15/1
8TH RACE: 7 furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.
1 Perjury Trap (Franco);5/2
2 Unprecedented (Davis);15/1
3 Turnagain Tide (Rosario);8/1
4 Ashaar (Bravo);3/1
5 Starting Over (Cancel);5/1
6 Hemlock (Alvarado);7/2
7 Extreme Force (Lezcano);12/1
8 Kickin’ Kirby (Ferrer);8/1
9TH RACE: Turf, 1 mile, 3YO, Fillies, Sands Point Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $200,000.
1 Dyna Passer (Lezcano);7/2
2 Olendon (Franco);5/1
3 Ledecka (Centeno);12/1
4 Feel Glorious (Alvarado);4/1
5 New and Improved (Rosario);5/2
6 Romantic Pursuit (Davis);7/2
7 Souper Escape (Pimentel);8/1
10TH RACE: Turf, 1 mile, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.
1 La Hara (Rosario);8/5
2 Tangled Web (Lezcano);8/1
3 Bourbon in May (Bravo);5/1
4 Big Muddy (Maragh);3/1
5 Tiz Morning (Centeno);10/1
6 Boppin Anda Weavin (Carmouche);15/1
7 Lundqvist (Alvarado);12/1
8 Clyde’s Runner (Davis);5/1
9 Super Silver (TBA);8/1
10 Inscom (Franco);7/2
11 Mental Model (Lezcano);5/2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.