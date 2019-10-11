First post: 12:45 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 furlongs, 2YO, Fillies, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $30,000.

1 Annoula (Davis);7/2

2 Bow Maker (Lezcano);4/1

3 Super Twenty Seven (B.Hernandez);6/2

4 Fortune’s Girl (Harkie);8/1

5 Musical Thunder (Howell);20/1

6 All About Reyana (Fragoso);15/1

7 Tiz Epic (Franco);1/1

2ND RACE: Turf, 1 mile, 3YO, Fillies, Claiming. Purse: $40.000.

1 Positive Skew (Rosario);8/1

2 Retro Street (Maragh);8/1

3 Tempers Way (Alvarado);9/5

4 Bronco Sally (Franco);5/1

5 Decorated Ace (Bravo);5/2

6 Seaside Dancer (Luzzi);3/1

3RD RACE: 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, NYS, Claiming. Purse: $25,000.

1 Summer Bourbon (B.Hernandez);9/5

1A Gypsum Johnny (Lezcano);9/5

2 Mo Diddley (Rodriguez-C);7/2

3 H Man (Bravo);12/1

4 O Shea Can U See (Franco);6/1

5 Candid Desire (Cancel);6/1

6 Blue Belt (Rosario);2/1

4TH RACE: Turf, 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Fillies and mares, Allowance. Purse: $77,000.

1 Concerned (Lezcano);1/1

2 Zalia (Alvarado);3/1

3 Honey I’m Good (Rosario);6/1

4 Ebullient (Lezcano);8/1

5 Peaceful (Bravo);8/5

6 Betty (Carmouche);12/1

7 Forgotten Hero (B.Hernandez);20/1

8 Saratoga Treasure (Franco);3/1

9 Gypsy Janie (Cancel);10/1

5TH RACE: 7 furlongs, 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $32,000.

1 Seanow (Lezcano);5/2

1A Booby Trap (Cancel);5/2

2 Thesis (Carmouche);4/1

3 Mandatory Payout (Bravo);6/1

4 The Sicarii (Alvarado);8/1

5 Ari’s Naughty Luca (Davis);6/1

6 Carrier Landing (Franco);6/1

7 Brush Country (Rosario);3/1

6TH RACE: Turf, 6 furlongs, NYS, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Smite (Carmouche);9/2

2 Big Package (Franco);8/1

3 Mitzrayim (Maragh);12/1

4 Number One Dillon (B.Hernandez);12/1

ç5 Turbo Drive (Rosario);5/2

6 Notorious Flirt (Franco);7/2

7 Boom Boom Kaboom (Cancel);3/1

8 Power Up Paynter (Lezcano);5/1

9 Him She Kisses (Bravo);15/1

10 Our Troubadour (Davis);15/1

7TH RACE: Turf, 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Fillies and mares, Floral Park Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 Fire Key (Pimentel);5/2

2 Misericordia (Franco);12/1

3 Fear No Evil (Rosario);8/1

4 Dynatail (Lezcano);15/1

5 I’llhandalthecash (Davis);20/1

6 Goldwood (Ferrer);7/5

7 Mominou (Carmouche);7/2

8 Lady Mamba (Bravo);15/1

8TH RACE: 7 furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.

1 Perjury Trap (Franco);5/2

2 Unprecedented (Davis);15/1

3 Turnagain Tide (Rosario);8/1

4 Ashaar (Bravo);3/1

5 Starting Over (Cancel);5/1

6 Hemlock (Alvarado);7/2

7 Extreme Force (Lezcano);12/1

8 Kickin’ Kirby (Ferrer);8/1

9TH RACE: Turf, 1 mile, 3YO, Fillies, Sands Point Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $200,000.

1 Dyna Passer (Lezcano);7/2

2 Olendon (Franco);5/1

3 Ledecka (Centeno);12/1

4 Feel Glorious (Alvarado);4/1

5 New and Improved (Rosario);5/2

6 Romantic Pursuit (Davis);7/2

7 Souper Escape (Pimentel);8/1

10TH RACE: Turf, 1 mile, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.

1 La Hara (Rosario);8/5

2 Tangled Web (Lezcano);8/1

3 Bourbon in May (Bravo);5/1

4 Big Muddy (Maragh);3/1

5 Tiz Morning (Centeno);10/1

6 Boppin Anda Weavin (Carmouche);15/1

7 Lundqvist (Alvarado);12/1

8 Clyde’s Runner (Davis);5/1

9 Super Silver (TBA);8/1

10 Inscom (Franco);7/2

11 Mental Model (Lezcano);5/2

