Post time 3:05 p.m.

1ST—6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, claiming $16,000. Purse $28,000

1 Air On Fire (Ortiz,I);3-5

1A Bourbon Did It (Davis,D);3-5

2 Our American Star (Camacho,S);15-1

3 Remstin (Cancel,E);7-2

4 Great Going (Harkie,H);10-1

5 Quest For Fire (Rosario,J);5-2

2ND—1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $62,000

1 Lough Na Mona (Lezcano,J);9-5

1A Kerry’s Ring (Rosario,J);9-5

2 Dearly Declared (Ortiz,J);3-1

3 Lady Macho (Maragh,R);5-2

4 Star Of The East (Castellano,J);4-1

5 Eighty Seven North (Franco,M);20-1

6 Freddymo Factor (Maragh,R);20-1

7 Running On Entry (Bravo,J);8-1

8 Happy Sophia (Rider TBA);6-1

9 Sterling Beauty (Davis,D);10-1

10 Tax Me Naught (Carmouche,K);30-1

11 Corey Scores (Ortiz,I);6-1

12 Bangle Gal (Franco,M);2-1

3RD—6f, 3YOs & up, claiming $12,500. Purse $32,000

1 Professor Snape (Rosario,J);2-1

2 Mo Soul (Carmouche,K);7-5

3 Nolinski (Cancel,E);8-1

4 Toohottoevenspeak (Lezcano,J);3-1

5 T Loves A Fight (Alvarado,J);5-1

4TH—1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $80,000

1 La Vida (Franco,M);6-1

1A Elite Mom (Ortiz,J);6-1

2 Funny Flowers (Bravo,J);8-1

3 Style Icon (Velazquez,J);7-2

4 Lido Key (Cancel,E);15-1

5 San Saria (Alvarado,J);8-1

6 Passive Investing (Ortiz,I);5-2

7 Sophia Rei (Davis,D);6-1

8 Charreada (Rosario,J);4-1

5TH—6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $40,000. Purse $42,000

1 Whyisshesoolucky (Cancel,E);8-1

1A Sheza Diva (Hernandez,H);8-1

2 Harkness (Ortiz,J);9-5

3 Carlisle Belle (Hernandez,B);8-1

4 Sharpin (Rosario,J);7-5

5 Malibu Mischief (Richards,G);4-1

6 Sarahrini (Reyes,L);12-1

6TH—1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000

1 Quality Choice (Ortiz,I);5-1

2 Noble Lion (Cancel,E);15-1

3 Ari’s Naughty Luca (Ortiz,J);7-5

4 A I Initiative (Alvarado,J);4-1

5 Exchequer (Carmouche,K);8-1

6 Shiloh Lane (Hernandez,B);30-1

7 Solar (Castellano,J);6-1

8 Crypto Gold (Saez,L);3-1

9 Whiskey Is My Wine (Ortiz,J);9-2

10 Skychief (Gutierrez,R);6-1

7TH—1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance. Purse $82,000

1 English Soul (Franco,M);6-1

2 Goodbye Brockley (Lezcano,J);4-1

3 Panther Hit (Saez,L);5-1

4 Purrageous Dyna (Ortiz,J);8-1

5 Dream Passage (Rosario,J);7-2

6 Bath And Tennis (Hamilton,W);15-1

7 Go Rose (Ortiz,I);4-1

8 Call Me Kayla (Carmouche,K);9-2

8TH—6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance. Purse $82,000

1 Carrera Cat (Maragh,R);6-5

2 Regal Retort (Franco,M);3-1

3 Mizzen Max (Velazquez,J);5-2

4 Tapping Pearl (Davis,D);6-1

5 Aunt Babe (Martinez,J);6-1

9TH—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000

1 Minit Maus (Gutierrez,R);30-1

2 It’s A Lovely Day (Ortiz,I);9-2

3 Angels And Us (Alvarado,J);15-1

4 Finlee (Reyes,L);20-1

5 Youth Gone Wild (Hernandez,B);8-1

6 Gunboat Diplomacy (Ortiz,J);7-2

7 Traci’s Girl (Rosario,J);6-1

8 Magical Romance (Martinez,J);15-1

9 Taniell’s Candy (Davis,D);5-1

10 Plimsoll Anny (Diaz,H);20-1

11 Daddysneverready (Carmouche,K);10-1

12 Kitty Therapy (Franco,M);8-1

13AE Seattle Frost (Hernandez,B);20-1

14 Scarlet’s Command (Rider TBA);15-1

15 Bourbon High (Camacho,S);6-1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments