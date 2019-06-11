Post time 3:05 p.m.
1ST—6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, claiming $16,000. Purse $28,000
1 Air On Fire (Ortiz,I);3-5
1A Bourbon Did It (Davis,D);3-5
2 Our American Star (Camacho,S);15-1
3 Remstin (Cancel,E);7-2
4 Great Going (Harkie,H);10-1
5 Quest For Fire (Rosario,J);5-2
2ND—1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $62,000
1 Lough Na Mona (Lezcano,J);9-5
1A Kerry’s Ring (Rosario,J);9-5
2 Dearly Declared (Ortiz,J);3-1
3 Lady Macho (Maragh,R);5-2
4 Star Of The East (Castellano,J);4-1
5 Eighty Seven North (Franco,M);20-1
6 Freddymo Factor (Maragh,R);20-1
7 Running On Entry (Bravo,J);8-1
8 Happy Sophia (Rider TBA);6-1
9 Sterling Beauty (Davis,D);10-1
10 Tax Me Naught (Carmouche,K);30-1
11 Corey Scores (Ortiz,I);6-1
12 Bangle Gal (Franco,M);2-1
3RD—6f, 3YOs & up, claiming $12,500. Purse $32,000
1 Professor Snape (Rosario,J);2-1
2 Mo Soul (Carmouche,K);7-5
3 Nolinski (Cancel,E);8-1
4 Toohottoevenspeak (Lezcano,J);3-1
5 T Loves A Fight (Alvarado,J);5-1
4TH—1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $80,000
1 La Vida (Franco,M);6-1
1A Elite Mom (Ortiz,J);6-1
2 Funny Flowers (Bravo,J);8-1
3 Style Icon (Velazquez,J);7-2
4 Lido Key (Cancel,E);15-1
5 San Saria (Alvarado,J);8-1
6 Passive Investing (Ortiz,I);5-2
7 Sophia Rei (Davis,D);6-1
8 Charreada (Rosario,J);4-1
5TH—6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $40,000. Purse $42,000
1 Whyisshesoolucky (Cancel,E);8-1
1A Sheza Diva (Hernandez,H);8-1
2 Harkness (Ortiz,J);9-5
3 Carlisle Belle (Hernandez,B);8-1
4 Sharpin (Rosario,J);7-5
5 Malibu Mischief (Richards,G);4-1
6 Sarahrini (Reyes,L);12-1
6TH—1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000
1 Quality Choice (Ortiz,I);5-1
2 Noble Lion (Cancel,E);15-1
3 Ari’s Naughty Luca (Ortiz,J);7-5
4 A I Initiative (Alvarado,J);4-1
5 Exchequer (Carmouche,K);8-1
6 Shiloh Lane (Hernandez,B);30-1
7 Solar (Castellano,J);6-1
8 Crypto Gold (Saez,L);3-1
9 Whiskey Is My Wine (Ortiz,J);9-2
10 Skychief (Gutierrez,R);6-1
7TH—1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance. Purse $82,000
1 English Soul (Franco,M);6-1
2 Goodbye Brockley (Lezcano,J);4-1
3 Panther Hit (Saez,L);5-1
4 Purrageous Dyna (Ortiz,J);8-1
5 Dream Passage (Rosario,J);7-2
6 Bath And Tennis (Hamilton,W);15-1
7 Go Rose (Ortiz,I);4-1
8 Call Me Kayla (Carmouche,K);9-2
8TH—6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance. Purse $82,000
1 Carrera Cat (Maragh,R);6-5
2 Regal Retort (Franco,M);3-1
3 Mizzen Max (Velazquez,J);5-2
4 Tapping Pearl (Davis,D);6-1
5 Aunt Babe (Martinez,J);6-1
9TH—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000
1 Minit Maus (Gutierrez,R);30-1
2 It’s A Lovely Day (Ortiz,I);9-2
3 Angels And Us (Alvarado,J);15-1
4 Finlee (Reyes,L);20-1
5 Youth Gone Wild (Hernandez,B);8-1
6 Gunboat Diplomacy (Ortiz,J);7-2
7 Traci’s Girl (Rosario,J);6-1
8 Magical Romance (Martinez,J);15-1
9 Taniell’s Candy (Davis,D);5-1
10 Plimsoll Anny (Diaz,H);20-1
11 Daddysneverready (Carmouche,K);10-1
12 Kitty Therapy (Franco,M);8-1
13AE Seattle Frost (Hernandez,B);20-1
14 Scarlet’s Command (Rider TBA);15-1
15 Bourbon High (Camacho,S);6-1
