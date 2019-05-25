First post: 1:30 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $28,000
1 Gypsum Johnny (J.Ortiz);4/1
2 Professor Snape (Franco);6/5
3 Maimo (B.Hernandez);2/1
4 Regalian (Davis);8/1
5 Sol The Freud (Maragh);5/1
2ND RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $41,000
1 Miss Rombauer (I.Ortiz);7/2
2 Dolores Westworld (Franco);4/1
3 Tabor Fleet (Rosario);10/1
4 Matcha (B.Hernandez);9/2
5 Blue Jean Kitten (Carmouche);2/1
6 Kickin Kimberly (Saez);6/1
7 Weekend Madness (Saez);4/1
8 Ghosting (Alvarado);8/1
3RD RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NYS, Allowance. Purse $66,000
1 Turn And Bern (Davis);4/1
2 Rumor Driven (Velazquez);1/1
3 Not About The Nail (Camacho);7/5
4 Party In The Sand (Rosario);10/1
5 Peaches And Spice (B.Hernandez);15/1
4TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000
1 Petalite (Franco);4/1
2 Paved With Gold (I.Ortiz);7/2
3 Amarone (Carmouche);5/2
4 Mickey Diamond (B.Hernandez);20/1
5 Joule (Reyes);10/1
6 Lady Macho (Maragh);7/5
7 Pecatonica (Rosario);3/1
8 Two Graces (Lezcano);9/2
5TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $44,000
1 Keota (Lezcano);7/2
2 Discreet Image (I.Ortiz);6/1
3 Gentle Annie (Davis);20/1
4 Codrington (Carmouche);8/1
5 Ladrona (J.Ortiz);5/2
6 Theodosia (Cancel);12/1
7 Purely Lucky (Canstellano);2/1
8 Blissful Breeze (Franco);15/1
6TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, NYS, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse $70,000
1 Three To Thirteen (J.Ortiz);5/1
2 Dynamax Prime (Franco);7/2
3 Blame The Thief (Saez);20/1
4 Blugrascat’s Smile (Maragh);6/1
5 Big Gemmy (Lezcano);10/1
6 Minsky Moment (I.Ortiz);8/5
7 Zonic (Cancel);15/1
8 Uncle Sigh (Alvarado);5/1
7TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse $55,000
1 The Nine O (Lezcano);9/2
2 Don’t Rush (Maragh);10/1
3 Call Me Kayla (Carmouche);4/1
4 Architect (J.Ortiz);6/1
5 Peaceful Feeling (I.Ortiz);4/1
6 Malarkey (Reyes);20/1
7 Danielle’s Pride (Franco);10/1
8 Zandora (Davis);8/1
9 Mamma Dee (Castellano);7/2
8TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse $85,000
1 G Zap (Carmouche);8/1
2 Turco Bravo (CHI) (Castellano);5/1
3 Prompt (Alvarado);8/5
4 Zulu (I.Ortiz);5/2
5 Royal Albert Hall (GB) (Franco);2/1
9TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000
1 Light The Posse (Lezcano);15/1
2 Deputy Flag (Alvarado);10/1
3 Mister Bobby (Saez);20/1
4 Bassman Dave (Davis);6/1
5 Dancers For Token (Cancel);12/1
6 Six Percent (Castellano);8/1
7 Cyber Currency (J.Ortiz);3/1
8 Papa Jim (Reyes);6/1
9 Seven Is Heaven (I.Ortiz);5/1
10 Bears Mafia (Carmouche);6/1
11 Big Paddy Brown (Maragh);20/1
