First post: 1:30 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $28,000

1 Gypsum Johnny (J.Ortiz);4/1

2 Professor Snape (Franco);6/5

3 Maimo (B.Hernandez);2/1

4 Regalian (Davis);8/1

5 Sol The Freud (Maragh);5/1

2ND RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $41,000

1 Miss Rombauer (I.Ortiz);7/2

2 Dolores Westworld (Franco);4/1

3 Tabor Fleet (Rosario);10/1

4 Matcha (B.Hernandez);9/2

5 Blue Jean Kitten (Carmouche);2/1

6 Kickin Kimberly (Saez);6/1

7 Weekend Madness (Saez);4/1

8 Ghosting (Alvarado);8/1

3RD RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NYS, Allowance. Purse $66,000

1 Turn And Bern (Davis);4/1

2 Rumor Driven (Velazquez);1/1

3 Not About The Nail (Camacho);7/5

4 Party In The Sand (Rosario);10/1

5 Peaches And Spice (B.Hernandez);15/1

4TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000

1 Petalite (Franco);4/1

2 Paved With Gold (I.Ortiz);7/2

3 Amarone (Carmouche);5/2

4 Mickey Diamond (B.Hernandez);20/1

5 Joule (Reyes);10/1

6 Lady Macho (Maragh);7/5

7 Pecatonica (Rosario);3/1

8 Two Graces (Lezcano);9/2

5TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $44,000

1 Keota (Lezcano);7/2

2 Discreet Image (I.Ortiz);6/1

3 Gentle Annie (Davis);20/1

4 Codrington (Carmouche);8/1

5 Ladrona (J.Ortiz);5/2

6 Theodosia (Cancel);12/1

7 Purely Lucky (Canstellano);2/1

8 Blissful Breeze (Franco);15/1

6TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 3YO and up, NYS, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse $70,000

1 Three To Thirteen (J.Ortiz);5/1

2 Dynamax Prime (Franco);7/2

3 Blame The Thief (Saez);20/1

4 Blugrascat’s Smile (Maragh);6/1

5 Big Gemmy (Lezcano);10/1

6 Minsky Moment (I.Ortiz);8/5

7 Zonic (Cancel);15/1

8 Uncle Sigh (Alvarado);5/1

7TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse $55,000

1 The Nine O (Lezcano);9/2

2 Don’t Rush (Maragh);10/1

3 Call Me Kayla (Carmouche);4/1

4 Architect (J.Ortiz);6/1

5 Peaceful Feeling (I.Ortiz);4/1

6 Malarkey (Reyes);20/1

7 Danielle’s Pride (Franco);10/1

8 Zandora (Davis);8/1

9 Mamma Dee (Castellano);7/2

8TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse $85,000

1 G Zap (Carmouche);8/1

2 Turco Bravo (CHI) (Castellano);5/1

3 Prompt (Alvarado);8/5

4 Zulu (I.Ortiz);5/2

5 Royal Albert Hall (GB) (Franco);2/1

9TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000

1 Light The Posse (Lezcano);15/1

2 Deputy Flag (Alvarado);10/1

3 Mister Bobby (Saez);20/1

4 Bassman Dave (Davis);6/1

5 Dancers For Token (Cancel);12/1

6 Six Percent (Castellano);8/1

7 Cyber Currency (J.Ortiz);3/1

8 Papa Jim (Reyes);6/1

9 Seven Is Heaven (I.Ortiz);5/1

10 Bears Mafia (Carmouche);6/1

11 Big Paddy Brown (Maragh);20/1

