1ST RACE

7 Furlongs, 3 YOs and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $90,000.

1 Swick (Saez L);12-1

2 Per Capita (Ortiz J);8-1

3 Double Orb (Santana R);8-1

4 Just For One Day (Prat F);5-1

5 Ahead Of Plan (Castellano J);1-1

6 Four Ten (Davis D);6-1

7 Sneakiness (Rosario J);6-1

8 Mucho Sunshine (Cancel E);30-1

2ND RACE

6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 YOs and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $72,000.

1 Bourbon High (Camacho S);10-1

2 Here Comes Meg (Franco M);12-1

3 Freudycatfever (Saez L);12-1

4 Prisoner’s Dilemma (Ortiz I);5-2

5 Valencia Vale (Castellano);10-1

6 Funderella (Camacho, S);20-1

7 J J Jen (Lezcano J);6-1

8 Lead Guitar (Cancel E);5-1

9 Andretta (Ortiz J);9-2

10 Noble Jewel (Rosario J);10-1

11 Memories Eternal (Carmche);8-1

3RD RACE

1 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds, Allowance Optional Claiming $80,000. Purse $92,000.

1 Wild Medagliad’oro (Velazqz);5-1

2 Shootin The Breeze (Ortiz I);7-2

3 Oggonis (Rosario J);8-1

4 Mo Gotcha (Rider TBA);7-2

5 Principled (Velazquez J);9-5

6 Largent (Saez L);3-1

7 Mental Model (Lezcano J);5-2

8 Ventus (Martinez J);15-1

9 Valid Point (Castellano J);2-1

10 Jerome Avenue (Ortiz J);15-1

11 Kulik Bear (Lezcano J);6-1

4TH RACE

6 1/2 Furlongs, 3 YOs and up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $80,000.

1 H Man (Lezcano J);2-1

2 Vicar’s Legend (Harkie H);30-1

3 The Caretaker (Saez L);6-1

4 Empire Line (Cancel E);7-2

5 Binkster (Davis D);4-1

6 Bluegrass Express (Carmche);10-1

7 Fiery Opal (Rivera E);10-1

8 Sicilia Mike (Ortiz J);8-1

9 Manifest Destiny (Chang T);20-1

5TH RACE

7 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 4 YOs and up, Bed o’ Roses Invitational Stakes (Grade III). Purse $250,000.

1 Saguaro Row (Rosario J);15-1

2 Mybigitalianfriend (Ortiz I);10-1

3 Chalon (Castellano J);2-1

4 Pacific Gale (Bravo J);5-2

5 Dawn The Destroyer (Velazquez);5-1

6 Spring In The Wind (Saez L);15-1

7 Separationofpowers (Ortiz J);5-2

6TH RACE

1 Mile, Turf, 4 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $100,000. Purse $97,000.

1 Awesome Saturday (Rosario J);12-1

2 Noble Indy (Ortiz J);15-1

3 Multiplier (Lezcano J);8-1

4 Lenstar (Saez L);8-1

5 Expert (Rider TBA);6-5

6 Gidu (Franco M);8-1

7 Big Handsome (Velazquez J);4-1

8 V. I. P. Code (Carmouche K);30-1

9 Have At It (Saez L);10-1

10 Annals Of Time (Castellano J);9-5

11 Zapperini (Ortiz I);7-2

7TH RACE

5 1/2 Furlongs, 2 year olds. Tremont Stakes. Purse $150,000.

1 Theitalianamerican (Rosario J);10-1

2 Maven (Davis D);7-5

3 Now Is (Velazquez J);20-1

4 Fore Left (Gutierrez M);5-2

5 Federale (Saez L);30-1

6 Dixie Mo (Ortiz I);10-1

7 Memorable (Santana R);8-1

8 Rookie Salsa (Suarez A);4-1

8TH RACE

6 1/2 Furlongs, 4 year olds & up. True North Stakes (Grade II). Purse $250,000.

1 Bon Raison (Castellano J);30-1

2 Stan The Man (Davis D);10-1

3 Catalina Cruiser (Rosario J);5-2

4 Nicodemus (Ortiz J);8-1

5 Strike Power (Velazquez J);8-1

6 Recruiting Ready (Saez L);6-1

7 Whitmore (Santana R);7-2

8 Do Share (Ortiz I);5-1

9 Gold For The King (Franco M);15-1

10 Mr. Dougie Fresh (Lezcano J);15-1

9TH RACE

1 1/4 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 4 year olds & up. New York Stakes (Grade II). Purse $600,000

1 Holy Helena (Franco M);9-2

2 Matty’s Magnum (Alvarado J);30-1

3 Giant Zinger (Ortiz J);15-1

4 Lady Montdore (Carmouche K);10-1

5 Vexatious (Geroux F);15-1

6 Competitionofideas (Castellano);5-2

7 Semper Sententiae (Velazquez);8-1

8 Homerique (Ortiz I);6-5

10TH RACE

2 Miles, Turf, 4 year olds & up, Belmont Gold Cup Invitational (Grade II). Purse $400,000.

1 Mootasadir (Curtis B);6-1

2 Noble Thought (Carmouche K); 20-1

3 Amade (Prat F);8-1

4 Red Knight (Ortiz J);7-2

5 Highland Sky (Franco M);15-1

6 Arklow (Geroux F);5-2

7 Hunter O’riley (Alvarado,J);10-1

8 Raa Atoll (Bojko J);6-1

9 Canessar (Rosario J);9-2

11TH RACE

6 Furlongs Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds and up. Purse $55,000.

1 Smoken Deb (Castellano,J);3-1

2 Lila Ruth (Ortiz J);5-1

3 Funny Money Honey (Alvarado);5-2

4 Ragtime Suzy (Ortiz I);12-1

5 Derby Day Jewel (Lezcano,J);10-1

6 Brass Ring (Maragh R);15-1

7 Appreciate (Carmouche K);12-1

8 Queen Kahen (Franco M);10-1

9 Roses From Ben (Saez L);30-1

10 Movie Score (Davis D);30-1

11 Ailish (Rosario J);8-1

