1ST RACE
7 Furlongs, 3 YOs and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $90,000.
1 Swick (Saez L);12-1
2 Per Capita (Ortiz J);8-1
3 Double Orb (Santana R);8-1
4 Just For One Day (Prat F);5-1
5 Ahead Of Plan (Castellano J);1-1
6 Four Ten (Davis D);6-1
7 Sneakiness (Rosario J);6-1
8 Mucho Sunshine (Cancel E);30-1
2ND RACE
6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 YOs and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $72,000.
1 Bourbon High (Camacho S);10-1
2 Here Comes Meg (Franco M);12-1
3 Freudycatfever (Saez L);12-1
4 Prisoner’s Dilemma (Ortiz I);5-2
5 Valencia Vale (Castellano);10-1
6 Funderella (Camacho, S);20-1
7 J J Jen (Lezcano J);6-1
8 Lead Guitar (Cancel E);5-1
9 Andretta (Ortiz J);9-2
10 Noble Jewel (Rosario J);10-1
11 Memories Eternal (Carmche);8-1
3RD RACE
1 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds, Allowance Optional Claiming $80,000. Purse $92,000.
1 Wild Medagliad’oro (Velazqz);5-1
2 Shootin The Breeze (Ortiz I);7-2
3 Oggonis (Rosario J);8-1
4 Mo Gotcha (Rider TBA);7-2
5 Principled (Velazquez J);9-5
6 Largent (Saez L);3-1
7 Mental Model (Lezcano J);5-2
8 Ventus (Martinez J);15-1
9 Valid Point (Castellano J);2-1
10 Jerome Avenue (Ortiz J);15-1
11 Kulik Bear (Lezcano J);6-1
4TH RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs, 3 YOs and up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $80,000.
1 H Man (Lezcano J);2-1
2 Vicar’s Legend (Harkie H);30-1
3 The Caretaker (Saez L);6-1
4 Empire Line (Cancel E);7-2
5 Binkster (Davis D);4-1
6 Bluegrass Express (Carmche);10-1
7 Fiery Opal (Rivera E);10-1
8 Sicilia Mike (Ortiz J);8-1
9 Manifest Destiny (Chang T);20-1
5TH RACE
7 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 4 YOs and up, Bed o’ Roses Invitational Stakes (Grade III). Purse $250,000.
1 Saguaro Row (Rosario J);15-1
2 Mybigitalianfriend (Ortiz I);10-1
3 Chalon (Castellano J);2-1
4 Pacific Gale (Bravo J);5-2
5 Dawn The Destroyer (Velazquez);5-1
6 Spring In The Wind (Saez L);15-1
7 Separationofpowers (Ortiz J);5-2
6TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, 4 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $100,000. Purse $97,000.
1 Awesome Saturday (Rosario J);12-1
2 Noble Indy (Ortiz J);15-1
3 Multiplier (Lezcano J);8-1
4 Lenstar (Saez L);8-1
5 Expert (Rider TBA);6-5
6 Gidu (Franco M);8-1
7 Big Handsome (Velazquez J);4-1
8 V. I. P. Code (Carmouche K);30-1
9 Have At It (Saez L);10-1
10 Annals Of Time (Castellano J);9-5
11 Zapperini (Ortiz I);7-2
7TH RACE
5 1/2 Furlongs, 2 year olds. Tremont Stakes. Purse $150,000.
1 Theitalianamerican (Rosario J);10-1
2 Maven (Davis D);7-5
3 Now Is (Velazquez J);20-1
4 Fore Left (Gutierrez M);5-2
5 Federale (Saez L);30-1
6 Dixie Mo (Ortiz I);10-1
7 Memorable (Santana R);8-1
8 Rookie Salsa (Suarez A);4-1
8TH RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs, 4 year olds & up. True North Stakes (Grade II). Purse $250,000.
1 Bon Raison (Castellano J);30-1
2 Stan The Man (Davis D);10-1
3 Catalina Cruiser (Rosario J);5-2
4 Nicodemus (Ortiz J);8-1
5 Strike Power (Velazquez J);8-1
6 Recruiting Ready (Saez L);6-1
7 Whitmore (Santana R);7-2
8 Do Share (Ortiz I);5-1
9 Gold For The King (Franco M);15-1
10 Mr. Dougie Fresh (Lezcano J);15-1
9TH RACE
1 1/4 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 4 year olds & up. New York Stakes (Grade II). Purse $600,000
1 Holy Helena (Franco M);9-2
2 Matty’s Magnum (Alvarado J);30-1
3 Giant Zinger (Ortiz J);15-1
4 Lady Montdore (Carmouche K);10-1
5 Vexatious (Geroux F);15-1
6 Competitionofideas (Castellano);5-2
7 Semper Sententiae (Velazquez);8-1
8 Homerique (Ortiz I);6-5
10TH RACE
2 Miles, Turf, 4 year olds & up, Belmont Gold Cup Invitational (Grade II). Purse $400,000.
1 Mootasadir (Curtis B);6-1
2 Noble Thought (Carmouche K); 20-1
3 Amade (Prat F);8-1
4 Red Knight (Ortiz J);7-2
5 Highland Sky (Franco M);15-1
6 Arklow (Geroux F);5-2
7 Hunter O’riley (Alvarado,J);10-1
8 Raa Atoll (Bojko J);6-1
9 Canessar (Rosario J);9-2
11TH RACE
6 Furlongs Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds and up. Purse $55,000.
1 Smoken Deb (Castellano,J);3-1
2 Lila Ruth (Ortiz J);5-1
3 Funny Money Honey (Alvarado);5-2
4 Ragtime Suzy (Ortiz I);12-1
5 Derby Day Jewel (Lezcano,J);10-1
6 Brass Ring (Maragh R);15-1
7 Appreciate (Carmouche K);12-1
8 Queen Kahen (Franco M);10-1
9 Roses From Ben (Saez L);30-1
10 Movie Score (Davis D);30-1
11 Ailish (Rosario J);8-1
