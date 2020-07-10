Belmont Entries
0 comments
agate

Belmont Entries

  • 0

First post: 1:15 p.m.

1ST RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $53,000.

1 Shaker Shack (Carmouche);3-1

1A Bustin Shuffle (Cancel);3-1

2 Classic Colors (Franco);2-1

3 Highway Queen (Cardenas);6-1

4 First Deposit (Gutierrez);8-1

5 Infringement (Lezcano);9-2

6 Shesadirtydancer (Ramsay);4-1

7 Chasing Cara (Davis);15-1

2ND RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $40,000.

1 Miss Loyalty (Gutierrez);10-1

2 Radiantrithym (Franco);6-5

3 Beyond Discreet (Ramsay);6-1

4 Whyisshesoolucky (Cancel);20-1

5 Dirty Bird (Harkie);12-1

6 Mo Flash (Lezcano);7-2

7 Solitary Gem (Cardenas);3-1

3RD RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $27,000.

1 Waynes Footsteps (Gutierrez);3-1

2 Mac's Revolution (Cancel);15-1

3 Our American Star (Howell);50-1

4 Charge Ahead (Alvarado);12-1

5 Larceny (Ramsay);10-1

6 Cobble Hill (Carmouche);4-1

7 Implied Volatility (Franco);15-1

8 Our Stormin Norman (B. Hernandez);10-1

9 More Than Striking (Lezcano);8-1

10 Passcode (Davis);7-2

11 Ridolfo (Cardenas);20-1

12 I Saw It All (Harkie);20-1

4TH RACE — 1 mile, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Ruffian Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $150,000.

1 Piedi Bianchi (Davis);12-1

2 Mother Mother (Franco);5-2

3 Vexatious (Lezcano);6-1

4 Always Shopping (Cancel);15-1

5 Monomoy Girl (Geroux);2-5

5TH RACE — 7 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.

1 High Amplitude (MTO) (Franco);7-5

2 Yes and Yes (Davis);5-1

3 The Sicarii (MTO);15-1

4 Monkeyseemonkeydo (Franco);15-1

5 Blindwillie McTeil (MTO) (Lezcano);3-1

6 Fregua (GB) (Carmouche);6-1

7 American Rule (MTO) (Cardenas);20-1

8 Famished (MTO) (Alvarado);6-1

9 Mo Gotcha (Cancel);6-1

10 Honey Won't (Alvarado);2-1

11 Quarky (Lezcano);3-1

12 Duress (Geroux);9-2

6TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $39,000.

1 Derby Doll (Harkie);15-1

2 Stuy Town Baby (Davis);8-1

3 Afleeting Glance (Lezcano);6-1

4 Tonilee (B. Hernandez);30-1

5 Lucky Latkes (Franco);3-1

6 Women Not Easy (Gutierrez);4-1

7 Eighty Seven North (Cardenas);6-1

8 Courted (Cancel);7-2

9 Lovely Escort (Ramsay);30-1

10 Queen Kimberly (Carmouche);10-1

11 Brovia (AE) (Cancel);5-1

12 Baby Girl (AE) (Carmouche);15-1

13 Go Fish (AE) (Alvarado);6-1

14 Cemetery V I P (AE) (Ramsay);15-1

15 Choose Happiness (MTO) (Alvarado);4-1

16 Oak Creek Canyon (MTO) (Lezcano);3-1

7TH RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $56,000.

1 Good Credence (Alvarado);5-2

2 Single Verse (Franco);4-1

3 Wailin Josie (Harkie);9-2

4 Ruvies in Time (Ramsay);12-1

5 Fair Lassie (Cardenas);5-1

6 Pot of Hunny (Cancel);8-1

7 Ok Honey (Gutierrez);15-1

8 Bustin Scones (B. Hernandez);4-1

8TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $57,000.

1 Kumar (Silvera);5-2

1A Leitone (CHI) (Alvarado);5-2

2 Family Biz (Carmouche);6-1

3 McErin (Lezcano);6-1

4 Fleet Irish (Gutierrez);20-1

5 Han Sense (Cancel);4-1

6 Super Dude (Geroux);5-1

7 Heavy Roller (Franco);3-1

8 American Lincoln (Ramsay);20-1

9TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $56,000.

1 Scocciatore (Carmouche);10-1

2 More Graytful (Geroux);8-1

3 Qian B C (Lezcano);9-2

4 Uncle George (Alvarado);7-2

5 Big Wonder (Cardenas);6-1

6 The Sinner Is You (Davis);15-1

7 Jack of Clubs (Cancel);10-1

8 Impazible Odds (Ramsay);12-1

9 Turbo Drive (Gutierrez);15-1

10 Fly Fly Away (Franco);6-1

11 He'smyluckyfellow (B. Hernandez);20-1

12 Beach Front (Luzzi);20-1

13 Double Shot (MTO) (Davis);7-2

14 Microscope (MTO) (TBA);5-1

10TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $31,000.

1 J P's Song (Ramsay);12-1

2 Drop of Bourbon (Franco);8-1

3 Inspector Henning (B. Hernandez);15-1

4 Constant Quest (Gutierrez);30-1

5 Lord Camden (Alvarado);9-2

6 Apex Predator (Cardenas);8-1

7 Warriors Revenge (Cancel);12-1

8 Book of Delancey (Howell);30-1

9 Bank Gala (Davis);6-1

10 After Prom Party (Carmouche);4-1

11 Wardenofthenorth (Lezcano);5-1

12 Second Fortune (Luzzi);20-1

13 True Palace (Harkie);30-1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News