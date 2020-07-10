Belmont Entries

First post: 1:15 p.m.
1ST RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $53,000.
1 Shaker Shack (Carmouche);3-1
1A Bustin Shuffle (Cancel);3-1
2 Classic Colors (Franco);2-1
3 Highway Queen (Cardenas);6-1
4 First Deposit (Gutierrez);8-1
5 Infringement (Lezcano);9-2
6 Shesadirtydancer (Ramsay);4-1
7 Chasing Cara (Davis);15-1
2ND RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $40,000.
1 Miss Loyalty (Gutierrez);10-1
2 Radiantrithym (Franco);6-5
3 Beyond Discreet (Ramsay);6-1
4 Whyisshesoolucky (Cancel);20-1
5 Dirty Bird (Harkie);12-1
6 Mo Flash (Lezcano);7-2
7 Solitary Gem (Cardenas);3-1
3RD RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $27,000.
1 Waynes Footsteps (Gutierrez);3-1
2 Mac's Revolution (Cancel);15-1
3 Our American Star (Howell);50-1
4 Charge Ahead (Alvarado);12-1
5 Larceny (Ramsay);10-1
6 Cobble Hill (Carmouche);4-1
7 Implied Volatility (Franco);15-1
8 Our Stormin Norman (B. Hernandez);10-1
9 More Than Striking (Lezcano);8-1
10 Passcode (Davis);7-2
11 Ridolfo (Cardenas);20-1
12 I Saw It All (Harkie);20-1
4TH RACE — 1 mile, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Ruffian Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $150,000.
1 Piedi Bianchi (Davis);12-1
2 Mother Mother (Franco);5-2
3 Vexatious (Lezcano);6-1
4 Always Shopping (Cancel);15-1
5 Monomoy Girl (Geroux);2-5
5TH RACE — 7 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.
1 High Amplitude (MTO) (Franco);7-5
2 Yes and Yes (Davis);5-1
3 The Sicarii (MTO);15-1
4 Monkeyseemonkeydo (Franco);15-1
5 Blindwillie McTeil (MTO) (Lezcano);3-1
6 Fregua (GB) (Carmouche);6-1
7 American Rule (MTO) (Cardenas);20-1
8 Famished (MTO) (Alvarado);6-1
9 Mo Gotcha (Cancel);6-1
10 Honey Won't (Alvarado);2-1
11 Quarky (Lezcano);3-1
12 Duress (Geroux);9-2
6TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $39,000.
1 Derby Doll (Harkie);15-1
2 Stuy Town Baby (Davis);8-1
3 Afleeting Glance (Lezcano);6-1
4 Tonilee (B. Hernandez);30-1
5 Lucky Latkes (Franco);3-1
6 Women Not Easy (Gutierrez);4-1
7 Eighty Seven North (Cardenas);6-1
8 Courted (Cancel);7-2
9 Lovely Escort (Ramsay);30-1
10 Queen Kimberly (Carmouche);10-1
11 Brovia (AE) (Cancel);5-1
12 Baby Girl (AE) (Carmouche);15-1
13 Go Fish (AE) (Alvarado);6-1
14 Cemetery V I P (AE) (Ramsay);15-1
15 Choose Happiness (MTO) (Alvarado);4-1
16 Oak Creek Canyon (MTO) (Lezcano);3-1
7TH RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $56,000.
1 Good Credence (Alvarado);5-2
2 Single Verse (Franco);4-1
3 Wailin Josie (Harkie);9-2
4 Ruvies in Time (Ramsay);12-1
5 Fair Lassie (Cardenas);5-1
6 Pot of Hunny (Cancel);8-1
7 Ok Honey (Gutierrez);15-1
8 Bustin Scones (B. Hernandez);4-1
8TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $57,000.
1 Kumar (Silvera);5-2
1A Leitone (CHI) (Alvarado);5-2
2 Family Biz (Carmouche);6-1
3 McErin (Lezcano);6-1
4 Fleet Irish (Gutierrez);20-1
5 Han Sense (Cancel);4-1
6 Super Dude (Geroux);5-1
7 Heavy Roller (Franco);3-1
8 American Lincoln (Ramsay);20-1
9TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $56,000.
1 Scocciatore (Carmouche);10-1
2 More Graytful (Geroux);8-1
3 Qian B C (Lezcano);9-2
4 Uncle George (Alvarado);7-2
5 Big Wonder (Cardenas);6-1
6 The Sinner Is You (Davis);15-1
7 Jack of Clubs (Cancel);10-1
8 Impazible Odds (Ramsay);12-1
9 Turbo Drive (Gutierrez);15-1
10 Fly Fly Away (Franco);6-1
11 He'smyluckyfellow (B. Hernandez);20-1
12 Beach Front (Luzzi);20-1
13 Double Shot (MTO) (Davis);7-2
14 Microscope (MTO) (TBA);5-1
10TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $31,000.
1 J P's Song (Ramsay);12-1
2 Drop of Bourbon (Franco);8-1
3 Inspector Henning (B. Hernandez);15-1
4 Constant Quest (Gutierrez);30-1
5 Lord Camden (Alvarado);9-2
6 Apex Predator (Cardenas);8-1
7 Warriors Revenge (Cancel);12-1
8 Book of Delancey (Howell);30-1
9 Bank Gala (Davis);6-1
10 After Prom Party (Carmouche);4-1
11 Wardenofthenorth (Lezcano);5-1
12 Second Fortune (Luzzi);20-1
13 True Palace (Harkie);30-1
