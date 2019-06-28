First post: 1:30 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $46,000.
1 Single Focus (Davis);15/1
2 Skywriting (Lezcano);8/5
3 Cavaradossi (Cancel);4/1
4 Red Right Hand (J.Ortiz);2/1
5 Final Say (Franco);5/2
2ND RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, NYS, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse $70,000.
1 Appealing Briefs (Franco);5/1
2 Gambler’s Fallacy (I.Ortiz);8/5
3 Blugrascat’s Smile (TBA);2/1
4 Everyonelovesjames (Cancel);6/5
5 Shamrock Kid (TBA);5/2
6 Cloontia (Lezcano);8/1
7 Ides Of Arch (Maragh);5/1
3RD RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.
1 Uncle Curly (I.Ortiz);3/1
2 Worth A Shot (Lezcano);8/1
3 Qian B C (Rosario);5/2
4 Apex Predator (Maragh);20/1
5 Freudian Sip (Luzzi);20/1
6 Daring Disguise (J.Ortiz);7/5
7 Daddy Knows (Lezcano);4/5
8 I’m Elmer J Fudd (Franco);8/1
4TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3Yo and up, Claiming. Purse $42,000.
1 Spectator Sport (Carmouche);6/1
2 Raphael (Cancel);10/1
3 Gleason (Franco);3/5
4 Mandatory Payout (I.Ortiz);8/1
5 Dublin Green (B.Hernandez);20/1
6 Dark Money (J.Ortiz);5/1
7 Ari’s Naughty Luca (Maragh);10/1
5TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $41,000.
1 Skychief (B.Hernandez);10/1
2 Blacktop Legend (Rosario);6/1
3 French Revolution (I.Ortiz);6/1
4 Bold Gem (Maragh);30/1
5 Rhode Island (Lezcano);2/1
6 Noble Lion (Davis);12/1
7 Mystic Times (Franco);4/1
8 Strategic Outlook (J.Ortiz);3/1
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $80,000.
1 Free Enterprise (I.Ortiz);6/1
2 One Eyed Jack (J.Ortiz);7/2
3 Lion Dance (Franco);9/5
4 Mucho Sunshine (Cancel)
5 Performer (Rosario);2/1
6 Holmdel (Lezcano);6/1
7 Qaabil (Davis);12/1
7TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Perfect Sting Stakes. Purse $100,000.
1 Mrs. Ramona G. (J.Ortiz);6/1
2 Binti Al Nar (GER) (I.Ortiz);10/1
3 Uni (GB) (Rosario);3/5
4 Bellavais (Franco);2/1
5 Too Charming (Cancel);12/1
8TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Fillies, 3YO, Mother Goose Stakes (Grade II). Purse $250,000.
1 Dunbar Road (J.Ortiz);4/5
2 Classic Fit (Lezcano);8/1
3 Safta (Rosario);6/1
4 Jeltrin (Reyes);4/1
5 Cassies Dreamer (Franco);10/1
6 Wings Of Dawn (Davis);5/1
9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse $55,000.
1 Mom I Forgive You (Franco);10/1
2 Roses From Ben (B.Hernandez);20/1
3 Funny Money Honey (Rosario);9/5
4 Shrink (Harkie);6/1
5 Galadriel’s Light (I.Ortiz);6/1
6 Getmotherarose (J.Ortiz);3/1
7 Brass Ring (Maragh);12/1
8 Catsoutofthebag (Lezcano);5/1
