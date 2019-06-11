Post Time 1:30 p.m.

1ST RACE

1 1/16 Mile, 3 YOs & up, Maiden Claiming $50,000. Purse $46,000.

1 Freedom Prince (Cancel E);9-2

2 Revenio (Saez L);10-1

3 Machine Learning (Castellano J);2-1

4 Soul Fight (Rosario J);8-1

5 Zorbed (Franco M);4-5

2ND RACE

6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 3 year olds, Claiming $40,000. Purse $60,000.

1 Mary’s Girl (Gutierrez R);6-1

2 Infatuation (Cancel E);8-1

3 Caralicious (Davis D);12-1

4 Fair Lassie (Saez L);5-1

5 First Forever (Lezcano J);4-5

6 Saratoga Style (Alvarado J);7-2

3RD RACE

5 Furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $80,000.

1 American Song (Saez L);3-1

2 Positive Power (Davis D);15-1

3 Sweet Kisses (Ortiz J);8-5

4 Kiss The Girl (Velazquez J);1-1

5 Launch Sequence (Cancel E);12-1

4TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3 YOs & up, Claiming $35,000. Purse $44,000.

1 Stormy Justin (Gutierrez R);6-1

2 Mohican (Maragh R);8-1

3 Ten Twenty Nine (Rider TBA,);10-1

4 Twelfthofneverland (Rider TBA,);6-1

5 Zap Daddy (Franco M);9-2

6 Big Gemmy (Lezcano J);5-2

7 Bootlegger (Saez L);8-1

8 Heavy Meddle (Carmouche);10-1

9 Battle Of Blenheim (Ortiz I);7-5

10 Autostrade (Ortiz J);7-2

5TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, 3 YOs & up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $28,000.

1 Won’t Be Missed (Harkie H);20-1

2 Run For Boston (Ortiz J);6-1

3 Fotis (Martinez J);30-1

4 Tiz No Bluff (Saez L);8-5

5 Poker Game (Ortiz I);10-1

6 Eddy Dirt (Franco M);7-2

7 Fed Fever (Velazquez J);9-5

6TH RACE

7 Furlongs Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 YOs & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.

1 Galadriel’s Light (Ortiz J);5-2

2 Sweet Breeze (Jimenez S);30-1

3 Honorable Profit (Hernandez H);15-1

4 Frosty Linz (Carmouche K);15-1

5 Pretty Spectacular (Cancel E);12-1

6 Fika (Saez L);7-2

7 My First Gal (Davis D);6-1

8 Charming Cara (Camacho S);20-1

9 Mz Seb Pat (Franco M);8-1

10 Fusi (Maragh R);15-1

11 Dontcallmefrancis (Hernandez B);10-1

12 Kris D’oro (Diaz H);12-1

13AE Kitty Therapy (Franco M);6-1

14AE Gunboat Diplomacy (Ortiz J);5-1

15AE Youth Gone Wild (Hernandez B);10-1

16AE Daddysneverready (Carmouche);12-1

7TH RACE

1 Mile, 3 YOs & up, STR $40,000. Purse $55,000.

1 Walkoff (Franco M);5-2

2 Rucksack (Davis D);4-1

3 Raphael (Saez L);20-1

4 Bronxville (Reyes L);15-1

5 Trustworthy (Ortiz I);8-5

6 Creative Style (Castellano J);9-2

7 Ocean Monarch (Rosario J);8-1

8TH RACE

7 Furlongs Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 YOs & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000.

1 Timely Tradition (Rider TBA);5-2

1A Fair Regis (Carmouche K);5-2

2 Broken Border (Franco M);9-2

3 Alabama Bound (Alvarado J);10-1

4 Starlite Mission (Silvera R);15-1

5 Pinchbeck (Maragh R);15-1

6 Vip Nation (Luzzi M);10-1

7 Saratoga Treasure (Velazquez J);6-1

8 Bertranda (Ortiz I);12-1

9 Sunshine Gal (Lezcano J);10-1

10 First Appeal (Castellano J);8-1

11 High Jingo (Saez L);3-1

12 Belle Of The Spa 8/1 Davis D);8-1

13 Our Super Nova (Alvarado J);7-2

14 Cartwheel (Saez L);8-1

15 Archumybaby (Ortiz J);4-1

9TH RACE

6 Furlongs, Turf, 3 YOs & up, Claiming $40,000. Purse $42,000.

1 Mend Up (Hernandez B);15-1

2 Elenzee (Ortiz I);8-1

3 Bettor Bank On It (Davis D);9-2

4 No Regrets (Carmouche K);7-2

5 Givetheman A Cigar (Lezcano J);6-1

6 Mintz (Davis D);8-5

7 No Fly Zone (Franco M);5-2

8 Gallant Bid (Ortiz J);5-1

9 Violent Delights (Saez L);8-1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments