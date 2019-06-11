Post Time 1:30 p.m.
1ST RACE
1 1/16 Mile, 3 YOs & up, Maiden Claiming $50,000. Purse $46,000.
1 Freedom Prince (Cancel E);9-2
2 Revenio (Saez L);10-1
3 Machine Learning (Castellano J);2-1
4 Soul Fight (Rosario J);8-1
5 Zorbed (Franco M);4-5
2ND RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 3 year olds, Claiming $40,000. Purse $60,000.
1 Mary’s Girl (Gutierrez R);6-1
2 Infatuation (Cancel E);8-1
3 Caralicious (Davis D);12-1
4 Fair Lassie (Saez L);5-1
5 First Forever (Lezcano J);4-5
6 Saratoga Style (Alvarado J);7-2
3RD RACE
5 Furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $80,000.
1 American Song (Saez L);3-1
2 Positive Power (Davis D);15-1
3 Sweet Kisses (Ortiz J);8-5
4 Kiss The Girl (Velazquez J);1-1
5 Launch Sequence (Cancel E);12-1
4TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3 YOs & up, Claiming $35,000. Purse $44,000.
1 Stormy Justin (Gutierrez R);6-1
2 Mohican (Maragh R);8-1
3 Ten Twenty Nine (Rider TBA,);10-1
4 Twelfthofneverland (Rider TBA,);6-1
5 Zap Daddy (Franco M);9-2
6 Big Gemmy (Lezcano J);5-2
7 Bootlegger (Saez L);8-1
8 Heavy Meddle (Carmouche);10-1
9 Battle Of Blenheim (Ortiz I);7-5
10 Autostrade (Ortiz J);7-2
5TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, 3 YOs & up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $28,000.
1 Won’t Be Missed (Harkie H);20-1
2 Run For Boston (Ortiz J);6-1
3 Fotis (Martinez J);30-1
4 Tiz No Bluff (Saez L);8-5
5 Poker Game (Ortiz I);10-1
6 Eddy Dirt (Franco M);7-2
7 Fed Fever (Velazquez J);9-5
6TH RACE
7 Furlongs Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 YOs & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.
1 Galadriel’s Light (Ortiz J);5-2
2 Sweet Breeze (Jimenez S);30-1
3 Honorable Profit (Hernandez H);15-1
4 Frosty Linz (Carmouche K);15-1
5 Pretty Spectacular (Cancel E);12-1
6 Fika (Saez L);7-2
7 My First Gal (Davis D);6-1
8 Charming Cara (Camacho S);20-1
9 Mz Seb Pat (Franco M);8-1
10 Fusi (Maragh R);15-1
11 Dontcallmefrancis (Hernandez B);10-1
12 Kris D’oro (Diaz H);12-1
13AE Kitty Therapy (Franco M);6-1
14AE Gunboat Diplomacy (Ortiz J);5-1
15AE Youth Gone Wild (Hernandez B);10-1
16AE Daddysneverready (Carmouche);12-1
7TH RACE
1 Mile, 3 YOs & up, STR $40,000. Purse $55,000.
1 Walkoff (Franco M);5-2
2 Rucksack (Davis D);4-1
3 Raphael (Saez L);20-1
4 Bronxville (Reyes L);15-1
5 Trustworthy (Ortiz I);8-5
6 Creative Style (Castellano J);9-2
7 Ocean Monarch (Rosario J);8-1
8TH RACE
7 Furlongs Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 YOs & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000.
1 Timely Tradition (Rider TBA);5-2
1A Fair Regis (Carmouche K);5-2
2 Broken Border (Franco M);9-2
3 Alabama Bound (Alvarado J);10-1
4 Starlite Mission (Silvera R);15-1
5 Pinchbeck (Maragh R);15-1
6 Vip Nation (Luzzi M);10-1
7 Saratoga Treasure (Velazquez J);6-1
8 Bertranda (Ortiz I);12-1
9 Sunshine Gal (Lezcano J);10-1
10 First Appeal (Castellano J);8-1
11 High Jingo (Saez L);3-1
12 Belle Of The Spa 8/1 Davis D);8-1
13 Our Super Nova (Alvarado J);7-2
14 Cartwheel (Saez L);8-1
15 Archumybaby (Ortiz J);4-1
9TH RACE
6 Furlongs, Turf, 3 YOs & up, Claiming $40,000. Purse $42,000.
1 Mend Up (Hernandez B);15-1
2 Elenzee (Ortiz I);8-1
3 Bettor Bank On It (Davis D);9-2
4 No Regrets (Carmouche K);7-2
5 Givetheman A Cigar (Lezcano J);6-1
6 Mintz (Davis D);8-5
7 No Fly Zone (Franco M);5-2
8 Gallant Bid (Ortiz J);5-1
9 Violent Delights (Saez L);8-1
