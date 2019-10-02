Post Time 1:15 p.m.
1ST RACE
1st: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $75,000. Purse $52,000.
1 Rejected Again (Franco);4-1
2 Runaway Star (Rosado);3-1
3 Grito De Pablito (Saez);6-1
4 Polar Bear Pete (Davis);12-1
5 King Of American (Maragh);8-1
6 Elite Mission (Luzzi);10-1
7 Mr Phil (J.Ortiz);5-2
8 Paradise Pride (Rosario);8-1
2ND RACE
6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.
1 Bean Indiscreet (Franco);7-2
2 Dream Chasing (Alvarado);3-1
3 Ama Is A Rock (B.Hernandez);20-1
4 Barker Lane (Harkie);30-1
5 Canarsie Angel (Carmouche);6-1
6 Pippi (Davis);15-1
7 Silky Blue (Lezcano);4-1
8 Saratoga Love (Rosario);6-1
9 Miss Gold Medalist (Luzzi);12-1
10 Surprise Arrival (Cancel);12-1
11AE Mosienko (Franco);3-1
12AE Moana’s Tale (Carmouche);6-1
13AE Jen’s Battle (Bravo);7-2
14AE Mazal Eighteen (J.Ortiz);5-2
15AE Desbordes (Saez);8-1
16 Aubrey Tate (Rider TBA);5-2
3RD RACE
1 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $40,000. Purse $42,000.
1 Allured (Davis);2-1
2 Spectator Sport (Carmouche);8-1
3 Legion Storm (J.Ortiz);8-1
4 Always Forgiven (Saez);5-2
5 Dr. Devera’s Way (B.Hernandez);6-1
6 Jerome Avenue (Rosario);4-1
7 Bumperdoo (Martinez);10-1
4TH RACE
6 Furlongs Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $30,000. Purse $39,000.
1 Incredible Miss (Saez);15-1
2 Bid You Adieu (H.Hernandez);15-1
3 Itsakeyper (Reyes);12-1
4 Shrink (Martinez);15-1
5 Noble Jewel (Rosario);9-2
6 Aquariva (Carmouche);10-1
7 Heartstrings (Lezcano);12-1
8 Tradeable (Maragh);8-1
9 Trixie’s Time (Davis);4-1
10 Too Much Drama (Luzzi);30-1
11 Linda’s Ballet (Franco);5-1
12 Appreciate (B.Hernandez);5-1
5TH RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000.
1 Gray Witch (Castellano);5-2
2 Wailin Josie (Harkie);15-1
3 Our Craftys Legacy (B.Hernandez);30-1
4 Handle With Care (Gonzalez);7-2
5 Lookbothways (Lezcano);3-1
6 Sweet Breeze (Richards);30-1
7 Sander’s Empire (Rosario);8-1
8 Katook (Saez);6-1
9 Firestormy (Hernandez);30-1
10 Crick (Martinez);8-1
6TH RACE
7 Furlongs Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $66,000.
1 Flush (Maragh);8-1
2 Cathy Naz (Rider TBA);3-1
3 Lead Guitar (Saez);1-1
4 Abraxan (B.Hernandez);30-1
5 Kerry’s Ring (Rosario);5-1
6 Cat Lady Steph (Reyes);15-1
7 A Little Faith (Velazquez);6-1
8 Matzo Bella (Lezcano);12-1
9 Alvernia (Cancel);20-1
10 Quietude (Martinez);50-1
11 Queendom (Davis);30-1
12 Ailish (J.Ortiz);10-1
7TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $100,000. Purse $85,000.
1 American Tattoo (J.Ortiz);6-1
2 Backsideofthemoon (Franco);4-1
3 Roaming Union (Velazquez);10-1
4 Carlino (Saez);8-1
5 Small Bear (Davis);6-1
6 Realm (Alvarado);2-1
7 High North (Rosario);3-1
8TH RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $50,000. Purse $46,000.
1 Forever Wicked (H.Hernandez);15-1
2 Aleph (Carmouche);10-1
3 Geils Rocks (Bravo);15-1
4 Pacquiao (Diaz);30-1
5 Cray Cray (Luzzi);15-1
6 Macho Boy (B.Hernandez);10-1
7 Political (Martinez);20-1
8 Mr. Kringle (Maragh);10-1
9 Cryptographer (Lezcano);3-1
10 My Father’s Eyes (J.Ortiz);9-2
11 Diannesimpazible (Davis);8-1
12 Tercero (Franco);4-1
13AE Hold My Call (Saez);2-1
14AE Wild Banker (DeCarlo);12-1
