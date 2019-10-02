Post Time 1:15 p.m.

1ST RACE

1st: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $75,000. Purse $52,000.

1 Rejected Again (Franco);4-1

2 Runaway Star (Rosado);3-1

3 Grito De Pablito (Saez);6-1

4 Polar Bear Pete (Davis);12-1

5 King Of American (Maragh);8-1

6 Elite Mission (Luzzi);10-1

7 Mr Phil (J.Ortiz);5-2

8 Paradise Pride (Rosario);8-1

2ND RACE

6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.

1 Bean Indiscreet (Franco);7-2

2 Dream Chasing (Alvarado);3-1

3 Ama Is A Rock (B.Hernandez);20-1

4 Barker Lane (Harkie);30-1

5 Canarsie Angel (Carmouche);6-1

6 Pippi (Davis);15-1

7 Silky Blue (Lezcano);4-1

8 Saratoga Love (Rosario);6-1

9 Miss Gold Medalist (Luzzi);12-1

10 Surprise Arrival (Cancel);12-1

11AE Mosienko (Franco);3-1

12AE Moana’s Tale (Carmouche);6-1

13AE Jen’s Battle (Bravo);7-2

14AE Mazal Eighteen (J.Ortiz);5-2

15AE Desbordes (Saez);8-1

16 Aubrey Tate (Rider TBA);5-2

3RD RACE

1 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $40,000. Purse $42,000.

1 Allured (Davis);2-1

2 Spectator Sport (Carmouche);8-1

3 Legion Storm (J.Ortiz);8-1

4 Always Forgiven (Saez);5-2

5 Dr. Devera’s Way (B.Hernandez);6-1

6 Jerome Avenue (Rosario);4-1

7 Bumperdoo (Martinez);10-1

4TH RACE

6 Furlongs Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $30,000. Purse $39,000.

1 Incredible Miss (Saez);15-1

2 Bid You Adieu (H.Hernandez);15-1

3 Itsakeyper (Reyes);12-1

4 Shrink (Martinez);15-1

5 Noble Jewel (Rosario);9-2

6 Aquariva (Carmouche);10-1

7 Heartstrings (Lezcano);12-1

8 Tradeable (Maragh);8-1

9 Trixie’s Time (Davis);4-1

10 Too Much Drama (Luzzi);30-1

11 Linda’s Ballet (Franco);5-1

12 Appreciate (B.Hernandez);5-1

5TH RACE

6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000.

1 Gray Witch (Castellano);5-2

2 Wailin Josie (Harkie);15-1

3 Our Craftys Legacy (B.Hernandez);30-1

4 Handle With Care (Gonzalez);7-2

5 Lookbothways (Lezcano);3-1

6 Sweet Breeze (Richards);30-1

7 Sander’s Empire (Rosario);8-1

8 Katook (Saez);6-1

9 Firestormy (Hernandez);30-1

10 Crick (Martinez);8-1

6TH RACE

7 Furlongs Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $66,000.

1 Flush (Maragh);8-1

2 Cathy Naz (Rider TBA);3-1

3 Lead Guitar (Saez);1-1

4 Abraxan (B.Hernandez);30-1

5 Kerry’s Ring (Rosario);5-1

6 Cat Lady Steph (Reyes);15-1

7 A Little Faith (Velazquez);6-1

8 Matzo Bella (Lezcano);12-1

9 Alvernia (Cancel);20-1

10 Quietude (Martinez);50-1

11 Queendom (Davis);30-1

12 Ailish (J.Ortiz);10-1

7TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $100,000. Purse $85,000.

1 American Tattoo (J.Ortiz);6-1

2 Backsideofthemoon (Franco);4-1

3 Roaming Union (Velazquez);10-1

4 Carlino (Saez);8-1

5 Small Bear (Davis);6-1

6 Realm (Alvarado);2-1

7 High North (Rosario);3-1

8TH RACE

6 1/2 Furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $50,000. Purse $46,000.

1 Forever Wicked (H.Hernandez);15-1

2 Aleph (Carmouche);10-1

3 Geils Rocks (Bravo);15-1

4 Pacquiao (Diaz);30-1

5 Cray Cray (Luzzi);15-1

6 Macho Boy (B.Hernandez);10-1

7 Political (Martinez);20-1

8 Mr. Kringle (Maragh);10-1

9 Cryptographer (Lezcano);3-1

10 My Father’s Eyes (J.Ortiz);9-2

11 Diannesimpazible (Davis);8-1

12 Tercero (Franco);4-1

13AE Hold My Call (Saez);2-1

14AE Wild Banker (DeCarlo);12-1

