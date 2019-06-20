Post time 1:30 p.m.
1ST—7f, 3YOs & up, claiming $16,000. Purse $28,000
1 Preternatural (Saez,L);6-5
2 Remstin (Cancel,E);2-1
3 Blue Skies Forever (Harkie,H);12-1
4 Alrahaal (Hernandez,B);5-1
5 Poker Game (Rosario,J);6-1
6 Won’t Be Missed (Escobar,E);20-1
7 Call The Cat (Davis,D);15-1
2ND—7f, turf, 3YOs & up, maiden. Purse $80,000
1 Muntahez (Maragh,R);1-1
1A Sayyaaf (Castellano,J);1-1
2 Four Ten (Alvarado,J);8-1
3 Performer (Rider TBA);7-5
4 Binary (Alvarado,J);30-1
5 Dillon Rocks (Carmouche,K);4-1
6 Swick (Davis,D);6-1
7 Duncastle (Hernandez,B);9-2
8 Halladay (Velazquez,J);7-2
3RD—1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $62,500. Purse $85,000
1 Mighty Scarlett (Ortiz,I);2-1
2 Free Kitty (Castellano,J);6-5
3 Daria’s Angel (Rider TBA);5-2
4 Miss Munnings (Velazquez,J);8-1
5 My Sister Nat (Castellano,J);8-5
6 Vortex Road (Davis,D);12-1
7 War Cabinet (Rosario,J);7-2
8 Tanya’s Gem (Hernandez,B);30-1
9 Binti Al Nar (Alvarado,J);8-1
4TH—5f, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $62,000
1 Fierce Lady (Castellano,J);3-1
2 E Z For You To Say (Davis,D);12-1
3 Gotta Go Mo (Ortiz,I);2-1
4 Kings Big Road (Reyes,L);8-1
5 Beyond Brown (Cancel,E);10-1
6 Violent Point (Velazquez,J);7-2
7 Munnings Muse (Rosario,J);6-1
8 Dustinthewind (Harkie,H);20-1
9AE Rewarded (Cancel,E);20-1
10AE Time Limit (Castellano,J);9-2
11AE Strongerthanuknow (Crmche,K);5-1
5TH—1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, claiming $30,000. Purse $39,000
1 Fleet Admiral (Luzzi,M);20-1
2 True Blue Giant (Castellano,J);5-2
3 Everything Pazible (Maragh,R);15-1
4 Saratoga Colonel (Cancel,E);4-1
5 Danny California (Rosario,J);12-1
6 Mo Gee (Ortiz,I);1-1
7 Monaghan (Reyes,L);12-1
8 Risky Sour (Hernandez,B);10-1
9 Nicki De Nephew (Davis,D);12-1
10 Scrutinize (Harkie,H);15-1
11 Ten Eyck (Alvarado,J);10-1
6TH—6f, 3YOs & up, maiden. Purse $62,000
1 The Honest Toun (Ortiz,I);12-1
2 Bears Mafia (Davis,D);8-1
3 Risp (Rosario,J);5-2
4 Golani Brigade (Castellano,J);3-1
5 Later Cat (Velazquez,J);7-2
6 Betsy’s Beau (Carmouche,K);8-1
7 Bassman Dave (Cancel,E);12-1
8 Papa Jim (Reyes,L);6-1
7TH—1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, starter allowance $50,000. Purse $55,000
1 Tizaprincessa (Rosario,J);8-1
2 Middle Out (Ortiz,I);12-1
3 Danielle’s Pride (Velazquez,J);12-1
4 Sun Summers (Castellano,J);7-2
5 Puparee (Harkie,H);20-1
6 Clockstrikestwelve (Carmouche,K);6-1
7 Zandora (Davis,D);8-1
8 Kingdom’s Queen (Rider TBA);2-1
9 The Nine O (Maragh,R);4-1
10 Xanthique (Alvarado,J);5-2
8TH—6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $66,000
1 Bydawnsearlylight (Hernandez,B);20-1
2 Kazmania (Reyes,L);10-1
3 Morgantown (Cancel,E);10-1
4 Light The Posse (Alvarado,J);6-1
5 Elios Milos (Ortiz,I);2-1
6 Kadens Courage (Davis,D);20-1
7 The Big Lebanese (Carmouche,K);5-1
8 Foolish Ghost (Castellano,J);8-1
9 Smokin Platinum (Rosario,J);3-1
9TH—1 mi., turf, 3YOs, fillies, Wild Applause Stakes. Purse $100,000
1 Seek And Destroy (Carmouche,K);7-2
2 Wings Of Dawn (Davis,D);10-1
3 Pep (Velazquez,J);10-1
4 Nova Sol (Ortiz,I);5-2
5 Feel Glorious (Rosario,J);3-1
6 Blowout (Castellano,J);2-1
10TH—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $40.000. Purse $41,000
1 Preston Court (Luzzi,M);12-1
2 Hudson Overpass (Reyes,L);12-1
3 Blue Parrot (Cancel,E);10-1
4 Keep The Light On (Silvera,R);15-1
5 Danzante (Alvarado,J);8-1
6 Champagne Chills (Ortiz,I);4-1
7 Jack The Cat (Carmouche,K);6-1
8 Bank Gala (Maragh,R);15-1
9 Ellas Ghost (Jimenez,S);30-1
10 Ginger And Jingle (Hrnndz,B);20-1
11 Laughing Manners (Rosario,J);5-1
12 Causforcelebration (Davis,D);7-2
13AE Alpha Rush (Rosario,J);5-1
14 Deputy Flag (Alvarado,J);2-1
15 Suremoney (Hernandez,B);8-1
16 Ed’s Pet (Harkie,H);20-1
