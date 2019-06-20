Post time 1:30 p.m.

1ST—7f, 3YOs & up, claiming $16,000. Purse $28,000

1 Preternatural (Saez,L);6-5

2 Remstin (Cancel,E);2-1

3 Blue Skies Forever (Harkie,H);12-1

4 Alrahaal (Hernandez,B);5-1

5 Poker Game (Rosario,J);6-1

6 Won’t Be Missed (Escobar,E);20-1

7 Call The Cat (Davis,D);15-1

2ND—7f, turf, 3YOs & up, maiden. Purse $80,000

1 Muntahez (Maragh,R);1-1

1A Sayyaaf (Castellano,J);1-1

2 Four Ten (Alvarado,J);8-1

3 Performer (Rider TBA);7-5

4 Binary (Alvarado,J);30-1

5 Dillon Rocks (Carmouche,K);4-1

6 Swick (Davis,D);6-1

7 Duncastle (Hernandez,B);9-2

8 Halladay (Velazquez,J);7-2

3RD—1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $62,500. Purse $85,000

1 Mighty Scarlett (Ortiz,I);2-1

2 Free Kitty (Castellano,J);6-5

3 Daria’s Angel (Rider TBA);5-2

4 Miss Munnings (Velazquez,J);8-1

5 My Sister Nat (Castellano,J);8-5

6 Vortex Road (Davis,D);12-1

7 War Cabinet (Rosario,J);7-2

8 Tanya’s Gem (Hernandez,B);30-1

9 Binti Al Nar (Alvarado,J);8-1

4TH—5f, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $62,000

1 Fierce Lady (Castellano,J);3-1

2 E Z For You To Say (Davis,D);12-1

3 Gotta Go Mo (Ortiz,I);2-1

4 Kings Big Road (Reyes,L);8-1

5 Beyond Brown (Cancel,E);10-1

6 Violent Point (Velazquez,J);7-2

7 Munnings Muse (Rosario,J);6-1

8 Dustinthewind (Harkie,H);20-1

9AE Rewarded (Cancel,E);20-1

10AE Time Limit (Castellano,J);9-2

11AE Strongerthanuknow (Crmche,K);5-1

5TH—1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, claiming $30,000. Purse $39,000

1 Fleet Admiral (Luzzi,M);20-1

2 True Blue Giant (Castellano,J);5-2

3 Everything Pazible (Maragh,R);15-1

4 Saratoga Colonel (Cancel,E);4-1

5 Danny California (Rosario,J);12-1

6 Mo Gee (Ortiz,I);1-1

7 Monaghan (Reyes,L);12-1

8 Risky Sour (Hernandez,B);10-1

9 Nicki De Nephew (Davis,D);12-1

10 Scrutinize (Harkie,H);15-1

11 Ten Eyck (Alvarado,J);10-1

6TH—6f, 3YOs & up, maiden. Purse $62,000

1 The Honest Toun (Ortiz,I);12-1

2 Bears Mafia (Davis,D);8-1

3 Risp (Rosario,J);5-2

4 Golani Brigade (Castellano,J);3-1

5 Later Cat (Velazquez,J);7-2

6 Betsy’s Beau (Carmouche,K);8-1

7 Bassman Dave (Cancel,E);12-1

8 Papa Jim (Reyes,L);6-1

7TH—1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, starter allowance $50,000. Purse $55,000

1 Tizaprincessa (Rosario,J);8-1

2 Middle Out (Ortiz,I);12-1

3 Danielle’s Pride (Velazquez,J);12-1

4 Sun Summers (Castellano,J);7-2

5 Puparee (Harkie,H);20-1

6 Clockstrikestwelve (Carmouche,K);6-1

7 Zandora (Davis,D);8-1

8 Kingdom’s Queen (Rider TBA);2-1

9 The Nine O (Maragh,R);4-1

10 Xanthique (Alvarado,J);5-2

8TH—6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $66,000

1 Bydawnsearlylight (Hernandez,B);20-1

2 Kazmania (Reyes,L);10-1

3 Morgantown (Cancel,E);10-1

4 Light The Posse (Alvarado,J);6-1

5 Elios Milos (Ortiz,I);2-1

6 Kadens Courage (Davis,D);20-1

7 The Big Lebanese (Carmouche,K);5-1

8 Foolish Ghost (Castellano,J);8-1

9 Smokin Platinum (Rosario,J);3-1

9TH—1 mi., turf, 3YOs, fillies, Wild Applause Stakes. Purse $100,000

1 Seek And Destroy (Carmouche,K);7-2

2 Wings Of Dawn (Davis,D);10-1

3 Pep (Velazquez,J);10-1

4 Nova Sol (Ortiz,I);5-2

5 Feel Glorious (Rosario,J);3-1

6 Blowout (Castellano,J);2-1

10TH—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $40.000. Purse $41,000

1 Preston Court (Luzzi,M);12-1

2 Hudson Overpass (Reyes,L);12-1

3 Blue Parrot (Cancel,E);10-1

4 Keep The Light On (Silvera,R);15-1

5 Danzante (Alvarado,J);8-1

6 Champagne Chills (Ortiz,I);4-1

7 Jack The Cat (Carmouche,K);6-1

8 Bank Gala (Maragh,R);15-1

9 Ellas Ghost (Jimenez,S);30-1

10 Ginger And Jingle (Hrnndz,B);20-1

11 Laughing Manners (Rosario,J);5-1

12 Causforcelebration (Davis,D);7-2

13AE Alpha Rush (Rosario,J);5-1

14 Deputy Flag (Alvarado,J);2-1

15 Suremoney (Hernandez,B);8-1

16 Ed’s Pet (Harkie,H);20-1

