Belmont Entries

0 comments
First post: 1:15 p.m.

1ST RACE — 6 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $40,000.

1 Shannon's Girl (Cancel);4-1

2 Quasar (Ramsay);6-1

3 Lady Macho (MTO) (Carmouche);3-1

4 Temperance (J.Ortiz);9-2

5 Doll (Franco);5-2

6 Itsakeyper (Saez);20-1

7 Moon Over Victoria (B.Hernandez);50-1

8 Noble Jewel (Cardenas);3-1

9 She's a Black Belt (MTO) (Franco);7-2

10 Tradeable (Gutierrez);12-1

11 Chasing Losses (Carmouche);20-1

12 Heartstrings (Diaz);30-1

13 Let's Maga (MTO) (TBA);8-1

2ND RACE — 5 furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $64,000.

1 Berhanu (Saez);15-1

2 Copley (J.Ortiz);6-1

3 Roderick (I.Ortiz);9-5

4 Zebra Cake (Davis);6-1

5 Winfromwithin (Velazquez);5-2

6 Zippy Baby (Rosario);7-2

7 Bustin Bieber (Carmouche);15-1

3RD RACE — 1 1/4 miles, Inner turf, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.

1 Setting the Mood (Saez);9-2

2 Cap de Creus (Velazquez);7-5

3 Blarne Debbie (Rosario);8-1

4 Ginger Kitty (Gutierrez);15-1

5 Civil Union (J.Ortiz);2-1

6 Whatdoesasharksay (Carmouche);6-1

7 Seeking Revenge (Cardenas);30-1

