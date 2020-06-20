Belmont Entries

First post: 1:15 p.m.
1ST RACE — 6 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $40,000.
1 Shannon's Girl (Cancel);4-1
2 Quasar (Ramsay);6-1
3 Lady Macho (MTO) (Carmouche);3-1
4 Temperance (J.Ortiz);9-2
5 Doll (Franco);5-2
6 Itsakeyper (Saez);20-1
7 Moon Over Victoria (B.Hernandez);50-1
8 Noble Jewel (Cardenas);3-1
9 She's a Black Belt (MTO) (Franco);7-2
10 Tradeable (Gutierrez);12-1
11 Chasing Losses (Carmouche);20-1
12 Heartstrings (Diaz);30-1
13 Let's Maga (MTO) (TBA);8-1
2ND RACE — 5 furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $64,000.
1 Berhanu (Saez);15-1
2 Copley (J.Ortiz);6-1
3 Roderick (I.Ortiz);9-5
4 Zebra Cake (Davis);6-1
5 Winfromwithin (Velazquez);5-2
6 Zippy Baby (Rosario);7-2
7 Bustin Bieber (Carmouche);15-1
3RD RACE — 1 1/4 miles, Inner turf, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.
1 Setting the Mood (Saez);9-2
2 Cap de Creus (Velazquez);7-5
3 Blarne Debbie (Rosario);8-1
4 Ginger Kitty (Gutierrez);15-1
5 Civil Union (J.Ortiz);2-1
6 Whatdoesasharksay (Carmouche);6-1
7 Seeking Revenge (Cardenas);30-1
