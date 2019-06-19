Post time 1:30 p.m.

1ST—1 mi., 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000

1 Incredible Miss (Saez,L);4-5

2 Rose Of Dublin (Davis,D);7-2

3 Know Point Given (Reyes,L);6-1

4 Ask Contrition (Jimenez,S);12-1

5 Flying Pleasantly (Harkie,H);8-1

6 Adhafera (Hernandez,B);10-1

7 Plimsoll Anny (Escobar,E);15-1

2ND—5f. turf, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $80,000

1 Turbo Drive (Lezcano,J);9-2

2 Percentage (Davis,D);6-1

3 Doc Boy (Franco,M);8-1

4 Cucina (Ortiz,J);7-2

5 Shandian (Cancel,E);15-1

6 Hai Bobbi (Ortiz,I);4-1

7 Kuduro (Castellano,J);3-1

8 It’s Kite Pazible (Maragh,R);8-1

3RD—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $66,000

1 Canarsie Kid (Carmouche,K);8-5

2 Steam Engine (Saez,L);5-1

3 Mystical Song (Alvarado,J);4-1

4 Bronx Bomber (Hernandez,B);12-1

5 Sams Last Ghasp (Castellano,J);15-1

6 Bydawnsearlylight (Rider TBA);10-1

7 Kadens Courage (Silvera,R);12-1

8 Nutzforboltz (Ortiz,I);6-1

9 New York Hero (Ortiz,J);12-1

10 Constant Knight (Cancel,E);12-1

11 Foolish Ghost (Franco,M);6-1

12 Market Bubble (Lezcano,J);3-1

13 Cause For Applause (Rider TBA);10-1

4TH—1 mi., 3YOs & up, claiming $40,000. Purse $60,000

1 American Lincoln (Cancel,E);8-1

2 Starship Zeus (Davis,D);5-2

3 Eagle Pass (Carmouche,K);6-5

4 Papa Shot (Franco,M);4-1

5 D T Goodie (Ortiz,J);6-1

6 Bitumen (Hernandez,B);12-1

5TH—1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $30,000. Purse $39,000

1 Architect (Ortiz,J);3-1

2 Ragtime Suzy (Ortiz,I);8-1

3 Roses From Ben (Hernandez,B);20-1

4 Needs No Ice (Maragh,R);12-1

5 Kickin Kimberly (Saez,L);3-1

6 Appreciate (Carmouche,K);8-1

7 Solitary Gem (Franco,M);10-1

8 Tappanzee (Davis,D);15-1

9 Mamma Dee (Lezcano,J);5-2

6TH—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $80,000. Purse $82,000

1 Dark N Cloudy (Rider TBA);6-1

2 Il Primo Sole (Carmouche,K);15-1

3 Mutakatif (Castellano,J);7-5

4 Banana Thief (Ortiz,J);12-1

5 Lonhtwist (Alvarado,J);8-1

6 Shiraz (Ortiz,I);12-1

7 Discretionary Marq (Franco,M);8-1

8 Fortin Hill (Ortiz,I);1-1

9 Morning Breez (Lezcano,J);9-2

10 Colonel Tom (Davis,D);5-1

11 All Systems Go (Saez,L);12-1

7TH—5f, turf, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $80,000

1 Invader (Ortiz,I);5-2

2 Now Is (Franco,M);10-1

3 Kokokomo (Castellano,J);5-1

4 Cloudbased (Davis,D);8-1

5 Apollo’s Abraxas (Hernandez,B);30-1

6 Montauk Daddy (Lezcano,J);4-1

7 Tuggle (Saez,L);7-2

8 Chimney Rock (Ortiz,J);5-1

8TH—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $80,000. Purse $82,000

1 Out Of Orbit (Saez,L);8-5

1A No Deal (Cancel,E);8-5

2 Tide Storm (Castellano,J);6-1

3 Cache (Franco,M);12-1

4 Out Of Trouble (Davis,D);6-1

5 Catch A Thrill (Ortiz,J);7-2

6 Everybody Loves Me (Maragh,R);20-1

7 Miss Mystique (Carmouche,K);12-1

8 Princess Peggy (Lezcano,J);10-1

9 Slimey (Gutierrez,R);20-1

10 Brooke Marie (Ortiz,I);4-1

11 Golconda (Cancel,E);6-1

12 Helen’s Tiger (Saez,L);10-1

9TH—5 1/2f, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $20,000. Purse $30,000

1 Smidge (Chang,T);12-1

2 Make Munny Moves (Franco,M);12-1

3 Odie (Davis,D);5-2

4 Johnny Wishbone (Hernandez,B);6-1

5 Our Honor (Alvarado,J);9-2

6 Dr. Devera’s Way (Ortiz,I);12-1

7 Pickle Rick (Carmouche,K);2-1

8 Indigestion (Maragh,R);15-1

