Post Time 1:30 p.m.
1ST RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $75,000. Purse $52,000.
1 Deft (Franco M);6-1
2 Digital Footprint (Ortiz I);6-5
3 Highway Flyer (Saez L);5-1
4 What’s To Blame (Maragh R);7-5
5 Northern Haze (Alvarado,J);12-1
6 Azzedine (Jimenez S);30-1
2ND RACE
6 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000.
1 Timely Tradition (Franco M);9-5
1A Fair Regis (Carmouche K);9-5
2 Forever Changed (Lezcano J);6-1
3 Crashing Connie (De Diego E);12-1
4 Miss Hot Stones (Maragh R);5-2
5 Archumybaby (Ortiz I);7-2
6 Our Super Nova (Alvarado J);4-1
3RD RACE
6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $30,000. Purse $39,000.
1 Catania Rose (Hernandez B);12-1
1A Roses From Ben (Hernandez B);12-1
2 Big Bennys Tribute (Rider TBA);6-5
3 Nazay (Saez L);10-1
4 Mom’s Kisses (Ortiz I);9-2
5 Shak’s Hidden Gem (Cancel E);12-1
6 Gattino Marrone (Davis D);4-1
7 Lila Ruth (Lezcano J);2-1
8 Ardara Belle (Franco M);6-1
9 Laura’s Patriot (Alvarado J);6-1
10 Tiffanys Freud (Escobar E);30-1
4TH RACE
5 1/2 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, STR $50,000. Purse $55,000.
1 Fox Red (Alvarado J);8-5
2 Go Big Or Go Home (Davis D);6-1
3 Rockin Jo (Harkie H);12-1
4 Tale Of Mist (Saez L);3-1
5 Bustin Hoffman (Hernandez B);6-1
6 Javelin (Franco M);5-2
5TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, STR $40,000. Purse $55,000.
1 Go Poke The Bear (Davis D);8-1
2 All Go (Carmouche K);3-1
3 Hills Pond (Ortiz I);10-1
4 Hampton Point (Saez L);4-1
5 Herecomesyourman (Franco M);2-1
6 Call Me (Cancel E);12-1
7 Halstaat (Reyes L);20-1
8 War Treaty (Lezcano J);5-1
6TH RACE
6 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $66,000.
1 Parlapiano (Alvarado J);10-1
2 Not About The Nail (Camacho S);8-1
3 Citizen Matzo (Saez L);5-2
4 Shesasuperfreak (Cancel E);6-1
5 Passporttovictory (Carmouche);2-1
6 Win The Shake (Franco M);4-1
7 Overtime Olivia (Davis D);8-1
7TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $82,000.
1 Opry (Lezcano,J);8-1
2 Prognostication (Ortiz I);5-2
3 Extrordinary Jerry (Alvarado J);9-2
4 Swamp Rat (Davis D);10-1
5 Dream Friend (Saez L);20-1
6 Leaveematthegate (Maragh R);15-1
7 Carom (Hernandez B);12-1
8 Morrison (Cancel E);4-1
9 Hoboe (Franco M);7-2
10 Cause For Applause (Rider TBA);8-1
8TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds, Claiming $40,000. Purse $60,000.
1 Americano 20/1 Reyes,L);20-1
2 Thomond Park 6/1 Cancel,E);6-1
3 Lucky Bet 15/1 Saez,L);15-1
4 Honorable Hero 5/1 Ortiz, Jr.,I);5-1
5 False Info 8/1 Franco,M);8-1
6 Calamity Kat 4/1 Maragh,R);4-1
7 Impazible Odds 10/1 Alvarado,J);10-1
8 Spinning Kitten 8/1 Carmouche,K);8-1
9 Dakota’s Dude 8/1 Davis,D);8-1
10 Collins Ave 3/1 Lezcano,J);3-1
9TH RACE
6 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Dancin Renee Stakes. Purse $100,000.
1 Jc’s Shooting Star (Franco,M);6-1
2 Holiday Disguise (Lezcano J);9-5
3 Out Of Orbit (Saez L);10-1
4 Leah’s Dream (Alvarado J);9-2
5 Midnight Disguise (Ortiz I);5-2
6 Pauseforthecause (Maragh R);7-2
10TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40000. Purse $41,000.
1 Soup Baby (Luzzi M);30-1
2 Curlin’s Legacy (Alvarado J);7-2
3 Big Wonder (Jimenez S);30-1
4 Well In Tune (Chang T);30-1
5 My Amanjena (Ortiz I);3-1
6 Bunyan’s Axe (Saez L);8-1
7 Roll Tide (Hernandez B);30-1
8 Awesome Adversary (Maragh R);5-1
9 Moo Lah (Franco M);9-2
10 Sporting Art (Davis D);8-1
11 Blood Red Sky (Reyes L);15-1
12 Catorat (Cancel E);20-1
13AE Alphastest (Franco M);4-1
14AE Millies Party Boy (Lezcano);6-1
