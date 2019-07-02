Post time 1:30 p.m.
1ST—6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $14,000. Purse $28,000
1 Midnitesalright (Hernandez,B);9-5
1A Tayler’s The Boss (Hernandez,B);9-5
2 Simona (Saez,L);7-5
3 Mazmania (Franco,M);10-1
4 Jazzy J (Reyes,L);4-1
5 Zecha (Martinez,J);6-1
6 Dazzling Speed (Harkie,H);15-1
2ND—6f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, starter allowance $40,000. Purse $55,000
1 Timely Tradition (Ortiz,I);1-1
1A Hay Field (Franco,M);1-1
2 Honey Graeme (Ortiz,J);3-1
3 Chorus Line (Rosario,J);20-1
4 Aunt Babe (Saez,L);6-1
5 Jump For Joy (Lezcano,J);2-1
3RD—1 1/4 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, maiden. Purse $90,000
1 Better Tapit (Santana,R);3-1
2 Overbold (Alvarado,J);7-2
3 Third Edition (Lezcano,J);4-1
4 Channel Island (Ortiz,J);6-1
5 Felix The Fox (Castellano,J);5-2
6 Bridgetothefuture (Harkie,H);50-1
7 Sea Mast (Davis,D);6-1
4TH—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $32,000. Purse $55,000
1 A Dixie Twister (Davis,D);7-2
2 Annie Rocks (Lezcano,J);5-2
3 Amanda Lane (Franco,M);5-1
4 Brexit Revenge (Gutierrez,R);15-1
5 Dangerous Woman (Reyes,L);10-1
6 Pure Praise (Saez,L);8-1
7 Hoponthebusgus (Ortiz,I);9-2
8 Awesome Quick (Carmouche,K);8-1
9 Puparee (Maragh,R);20-1
5TH—5 1/2f, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $80,000
1 Palace Avenger (Velazquez,J);7-2
2 Positive Power (Cancel,E);12-1
3 Miss Peppina (Rosario,J);8-1
4 Avuncular (Davis,D);6-1
5 Talk You Out Of It (Alvarado,J);4-1
6 Critical Decision (Santana,R);5-1
7 Beautiful Amaila (Melendez,M);20-1
8 Paterson (Saez,L);9-2
9 Our Dixie Blue (Castellano,J);6-1
6TH—6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, starter allowance $50,000. Purse $55,000
1 Senor Jobim (Santana,R);9-5
2 Go Big Or Go Home (Davis,D);10-1
3 Ventus (Martinez,J);20-1
4 Smile Bryan (Rosario,J);4-1
5 Shamrocked (Franco,M);2-1
6 Creative Style (Castellano,J);3-1
7TH—1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $100,000. Purse $87,000
1 Super Dude (Rider TBA);6-1
2 Force The Pass (Toledo,J);3-1
3 Noble Indy (Ortiz,J);7-2
4 Maraud (Ortiz,I);6-1
5 Therapist (Rosario,J);7-2
6 Lucullan (Saez,L);2-1
7 Harlan’s Harmony (Davis,D);8-1
8 Multiplier (Rider TBA);7-5
8TH—6f, 3YOs & up, claiming $16,000. Purse $28,000
1 Call The Cat (Davis,D);10-1
2 Won’t Be Missed (Harkie,H);20-1
3 Bustin Mach Four (Ortiz,J);3-1
4 Remstin (Cancel,E);7-2
5 Heyitsnricopalazo (Hernandez,B);8-1
6 Talent Scout (Ortiz,I);5-2
7 Quest For Fire (Rosario,J);9-2
8 Our American Star (Reyes,L);12-1
