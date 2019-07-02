Post time 1:30 p.m.

1ST—6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $14,000. Purse $28,000

1 Midnitesalright (Hernandez,B);9-5

1A Tayler’s The Boss (Hernandez,B);9-5

2 Simona (Saez,L);7-5

3 Mazmania (Franco,M);10-1

4 Jazzy J (Reyes,L);4-1

5 Zecha (Martinez,J);6-1

6 Dazzling Speed (Harkie,H);15-1

2ND—6f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, starter allowance $40,000. Purse $55,000

1 Timely Tradition (Ortiz,I);1-1

1A Hay Field (Franco,M);1-1

2 Honey Graeme (Ortiz,J);3-1

3 Chorus Line (Rosario,J);20-1

4 Aunt Babe (Saez,L);6-1

5 Jump For Joy (Lezcano,J);2-1

3RD—1 1/4 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, maiden. Purse $90,000

1 Better Tapit (Santana,R);3-1

2 Overbold (Alvarado,J);7-2

3 Third Edition (Lezcano,J);4-1

4 Channel Island (Ortiz,J);6-1

5 Felix The Fox (Castellano,J);5-2

6 Bridgetothefuture (Harkie,H);50-1

7 Sea Mast (Davis,D);6-1

4TH—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $32,000. Purse $55,000

1 A Dixie Twister (Davis,D);7-2

2 Annie Rocks (Lezcano,J);5-2

3 Amanda Lane (Franco,M);5-1

4 Brexit Revenge (Gutierrez,R);15-1

5 Dangerous Woman (Reyes,L);10-1

6 Pure Praise (Saez,L);8-1

7 Hoponthebusgus (Ortiz,I);9-2

8 Awesome Quick (Carmouche,K);8-1

9 Puparee (Maragh,R);20-1

5TH—5 1/2f, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $80,000

1 Palace Avenger (Velazquez,J);7-2

2 Positive Power (Cancel,E);12-1

3 Miss Peppina (Rosario,J);8-1

4 Avuncular (Davis,D);6-1

5 Talk You Out Of It (Alvarado,J);4-1

6 Critical Decision (Santana,R);5-1

7 Beautiful Amaila (Melendez,M);20-1

8 Paterson (Saez,L);9-2

9 Our Dixie Blue (Castellano,J);6-1

6TH—6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, starter allowance $50,000. Purse $55,000

1 Senor Jobim (Santana,R);9-5

2 Go Big Or Go Home (Davis,D);10-1

3 Ventus (Martinez,J);20-1

4 Smile Bryan (Rosario,J);4-1

5 Shamrocked (Franco,M);2-1

6 Creative Style (Castellano,J);3-1

7TH—1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $100,000. Purse $87,000

1 Super Dude (Rider TBA);6-1

2 Force The Pass (Toledo,J);3-1

3 Noble Indy (Ortiz,J);7-2

4 Maraud (Ortiz,I);6-1

5 Therapist (Rosario,J);7-2

6 Lucullan (Saez,L);2-1

7 Harlan’s Harmony (Davis,D);8-1

8 Multiplier (Rider TBA);7-5

8TH—6f, 3YOs & up, claiming $16,000. Purse $28,000

1 Call The Cat (Davis,D);10-1

2 Won’t Be Missed (Harkie,H);20-1

3 Bustin Mach Four (Ortiz,J);3-1

4 Remstin (Cancel,E);7-2

5 Heyitsnricopalazo (Hernandez,B);8-1

6 Talent Scout (Ortiz,I);5-2

7 Quest For Fire (Rosario,J);9-2

8 Our American Star (Reyes,L);12-1

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments