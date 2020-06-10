Belmont Entries

1ST RACE
6 furlongs, 3 YOs & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $39,000.
1 Brees Bayou (Carmouche);5-1
2 Point of Humor (Cardenas);6-1
3 Tri Saint Lorenzo (Vargas);10-1
4 Ink Splotz (Ramsay);8-1
5 Yankee Empire (Velazquez);8-1
6 Speaking of Credit (Castillo);30-1
7 Verify (Davis);15-1
8 Eagles Palace (Rosario);9-5
9 Warfront Fighter (I.Ortiz);4-1
2ND RACE
6 1/2 furlongs, 3YOs & up, Claiming $50,000. Purse $46,000.
1 Promo Code (Cardenas);12-1
2 Septimius Severus (Vargas);10-1
3 Vintage Hollywood (Franco);9-2
4 Who's in Charge (I.Ortiz);5-2
5 Cavaradossi (Alvarado);8-1
6 Stage Left (J.Ortiz);4-1
7 Blacktop Legend (Davis);7-2
8 Tapizearance (Cancel);8-1
3RD RACE
6 1/2 furlongs, 3YOs & Up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $34,000.
1 Ventus (Davis);9-2
1A Luxury Suite (Rosario);9-2
2 Future Book (I.Ortiz);7-2
3 Kadens Courage (Silvera);8-1
4 Dangerous Edge (Cancel);4-1
5 Coolboy (Harkie);20-1
6 Mandatory Payout (J.Ortiz);9-2
7 Dr. Devera's Way (B.Hernandez);6-1
8 Soul Fight (Ramsay);12-1
9 Principal Dancer (Cardenas);8-1
4TH RACE
1 1/16 Miles, 3YOs & Up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $64,000.
1 Dee Jay (Alvarado);12-1
2 Ownitifyouwantit (Carmouche);5-1
3 Critical Review (Gutierrez);15-1
4 Uncle Moonlight (Franco);8-1
5 Uncle Ned (Cardenas);50-1
6 Ajhar (I.Ortiz);7-2
7 Cousin Andrew (Castellano);8-5
8 Creed (J.Ortiz);3-1
5TH RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Fillies, 3 YOs, Allowance. Purse $66,000.
1 Saratoga Affair (Castellano);5-1
2 Master of Hope (Cancel);8-1
3 Alandra (Rosario);9-2
4 Kansas Kis (Franco);6-1
5 Spice Is Nice (Velazquez);4-5
6 Love of My Heart (Davis);15-1
7 Tonal Vision (J.Ortiz);15-1
6TH RACE
7 furlongs, Turf, Fillies & Mares, 3YOs & up, Claiming $35,000. Purse $42,000.
1 Puffery (Alvarado);1-1
2 Factoring (Ramsay);8-1
3 Gracetown (Lezcano);5-2
4 Tappanzee (Diaz);12-1
5 Cape Cod Diva (Alvarado);6-1
6 Wings of Fury (Sanchez);5-1
7 Ok Honey (B.Hernandez);12-1
8 Merlins Muse (Velazquez);6-5
9 Terpeye (Vargas);12-1
10 Makin' Out (Carmouche);8-1
11 Teletype (Cardenas);10-1
12 Carlisle Belle (Cancel);20-1
7TH RACE
1 1/16 Miles, 3YOs & Up, Allowance. Purse $56,000.
1 Superego (Carmouche);30-1
2 Kid d'Oro (Cancel);12-1
3 Danny California (Rosario);6-1
4 Chestertown (I.Ortiz);1-1
5 Our Last Buck (Franco);7-2
6 Run for Boston (J.Ortiz);12-1
7 Yankee Division (Vargas);8-1
8 Beg to Differ (Castellano);8-1
8TH RACE
1 1/4 Miles, Inner Turf, 3YOs & Up, Allowance. Purse $66,000.
1 Tankerville (Velazquez);8-1
2 No Word (J.Ortiz);6-1
3 Mini P (Alvarado);10-1
4 Value Engineering (Castellano);5-2
5 Life On Top (Davis);20-1
6 Fleet Irish (Gutierrez);50-1
7 Mr. Alec (Rosario);3-1
8 Kumar (Vargas);30-1
9 Militiaman (Lezcano);12-1
10 Tide of the Sea (I.Ortiz);5-1
11 Captain Hardship (Franco);15-1
9TH RACE
1 3/8 Miles, 4YOs & Up, Flat Out Stakes. Purse $80,000.
1 Prompt (Alvarado);20-1
2 Rocketry (J.Ortiz);7-2
3 Moretti (Castellano);8-1
4 Sir Winston (Rosario);8-5
5 Legit (I.Ortiz);8-1
6 Expert (Lezcano);10-1
7 Blugrascat's Smile (Cancel);15-1
8 You're to Blame (Velazquez);12-1
9 Adventist (Franco);9-2
10TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, Fillies & Mares, Claiming Price $40,000. Purse $39,000,
1 Magical Romance (Harkie);20-1
2 Mopolka (Vargas);6-1
3 Stuy Town Baby (Davis);4-1
4 Emerald Ice (Howell);50-1
5 Dilly Joe (Lezcano);5-1
6 Peerless (Gutierrez);15-1
7 Mizzen the Mark (I.Ortiz);9-2
8 Queen Kimberly (Alvarado);8-1
9 Molly's Nighthawk (Ramsay);10-1
10 Central Capital (Cardenas);12-1
11 Women Not Easy (Franco);12-1
12 Wild North (Cancel);8-1
13 Here Comes Bubbles (DeCarlo);20-1
14 Brovia (Cardenas);15-1
15 Hayezhee (Rider TBA);5-1
16 Central Perk (Lezcano);3-1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!