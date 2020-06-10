Belmont Entries
agate

Belmont Entries

1ST RACE

6 furlongs, 3 YOs & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $39,000.

1 Brees Bayou (Carmouche);5-1

2 Point of Humor (Cardenas);6-1

3 Tri Saint Lorenzo (Vargas);10-1

4 Ink Splotz (Ramsay);8-1

5 Yankee Empire (Velazquez);8-1

6 Speaking of Credit (Castillo);30-1

7 Verify (Davis);15-1

8 Eagles Palace (Rosario);9-5

9 Warfront Fighter (I.Ortiz);4-1

2ND RACE

6 1/2 furlongs, 3YOs & up, Claiming $50,000. Purse $46,000.

1 Promo Code (Cardenas);12-1

2 Septimius Severus (Vargas);10-1

3 Vintage Hollywood (Franco);9-2

4 Who's in Charge (I.Ortiz);5-2

5 Cavaradossi (Alvarado);8-1

6 Stage Left (J.Ortiz);4-1

7 Blacktop Legend (Davis);7-2

8 Tapizearance (Cancel);8-1

3RD RACE

6 1/2 furlongs, 3YOs & Up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $34,000.

1 Ventus (Davis);9-2

1A Luxury Suite (Rosario);9-2

2 Future Book (I.Ortiz);7-2

3 Kadens Courage (Silvera);8-1

4 Dangerous Edge (Cancel);4-1

5 Coolboy (Harkie);20-1

6 Mandatory Payout (J.Ortiz);9-2

7 Dr. Devera's Way (B.Hernandez);6-1

8 Soul Fight (Ramsay);12-1

9 Principal Dancer (Cardenas);8-1

4TH RACE

1 1/16 Miles, 3YOs & Up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $64,000.

1 Dee Jay (Alvarado);12-1

2 Ownitifyouwantit (Carmouche);5-1

3 Critical Review (Gutierrez);15-1

4 Uncle Moonlight (Franco);8-1

5 Uncle Ned (Cardenas);50-1

6 Ajhar (I.Ortiz);7-2

7 Cousin Andrew (Castellano);8-5

8 Creed (J.Ortiz);3-1

5TH RACE

1 1/16 Miles, Fillies, 3 YOs, Allowance. Purse $66,000.

1 Saratoga Affair (Castellano);5-1

2 Master of Hope (Cancel);8-1

3 Alandra (Rosario);9-2

4 Kansas Kis (Franco);6-1

5 Spice Is Nice (Velazquez);4-5

6 Love of My Heart (Davis);15-1

7 Tonal Vision (J.Ortiz);15-1

6TH RACE

7 furlongs, Turf, Fillies & Mares, 3YOs & up, Claiming $35,000. Purse $42,000.

1 Puffery (Alvarado);1-1

2 Factoring (Ramsay);8-1

3 Gracetown (Lezcano);5-2

4 Tappanzee (Diaz);12-1

5 Cape Cod Diva (Alvarado);6-1

6 Wings of Fury (Sanchez);5-1

7 Ok Honey (B.Hernandez);12-1

8 Merlins Muse (Velazquez);6-5

9 Terpeye (Vargas);12-1

10 Makin' Out (Carmouche);8-1

11 Teletype (Cardenas);10-1

12 Carlisle Belle (Cancel);20-1

7TH RACE

1 1/16 Miles, 3YOs & Up, Allowance. Purse $56,000.

1 Superego (Carmouche);30-1

2 Kid d'Oro (Cancel);12-1

3 Danny California (Rosario);6-1

4 Chestertown (I.Ortiz);1-1

5 Our Last Buck (Franco);7-2

6 Run for Boston (J.Ortiz);12-1

7 Yankee Division (Vargas);8-1

8 Beg to Differ (Castellano);8-1

8TH RACE

1 1/4 Miles, Inner Turf, 3YOs & Up, Allowance. Purse $66,000.

1 Tankerville (Velazquez);8-1

2 No Word (J.Ortiz);6-1

3 Mini P (Alvarado);10-1

4 Value Engineering (Castellano);5-2

5 Life On Top (Davis);20-1

6 Fleet Irish (Gutierrez);50-1

7 Mr. Alec (Rosario);3-1

8 Kumar (Vargas);30-1

9 Militiaman (Lezcano);12-1

10 Tide of the Sea (I.Ortiz);5-1

11 Captain Hardship (Franco);15-1

9TH RACE

1 3/8 Miles, 4YOs & Up, Flat Out Stakes. Purse $80,000.

1 Prompt (Alvarado);20-1

2 Rocketry (J.Ortiz);7-2

3 Moretti (Castellano);8-1

4 Sir Winston (Rosario);8-5

5 Legit (I.Ortiz);8-1

6 Expert (Lezcano);10-1

7 Blugrascat's Smile (Cancel);15-1

8 You're to Blame (Velazquez);12-1

9 Adventist (Franco);9-2

10TH RACE

1 Mile, Turf, Fillies & Mares, Claiming Price $40,000. Purse $39,000,

1 Magical Romance (Harkie);20-1

2 Mopolka (Vargas);6-1

3 Stuy Town Baby (Davis);4-1

4 Emerald Ice (Howell);50-1

5 Dilly Joe (Lezcano);5-1

6 Peerless (Gutierrez);15-1

7 Mizzen the Mark (I.Ortiz);9-2

8 Queen Kimberly (Alvarado);8-1

9 Molly's Nighthawk (Ramsay);10-1

10 Central Capital (Cardenas);12-1

11 Women Not Easy (Franco);12-1

12 Wild North (Cancel);8-1

13 Here Comes Bubbles (DeCarlo);20-1

14 Brovia (Cardenas);15-1

15 Hayezhee (Rider TBA);5-1

16 Central Perk (Lezcano);3-1

