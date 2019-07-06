First post: 12:30 p.m.

1ST RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $39,000.

1 Fotis (B.Hernandez);30/1

2 City Traveler (Melendez);20/1

3 River Knight (Harkie);3/1

4 Impazible Odds (Alvarado);5/2

5 Time Expired (Maragh);5/1

6 Scrutinize (Martinez);8/1

7 My Amanjena (I.Ortiz);8/5

2ND RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $82,000.

1 Shiraz (Saez);3/1

1A Much Trouble (I.Ortiz);3/1

2 Halstaat (Reyes);30/1

3 Aveenu Malcainu (J.Ortiz);4/1

4 Crea’s Bklyn Law (TBA);6/1

5 Mango M (Rosario);5/2

6 Walkoff (Franco);2/1

7 Megacity (Davis);8/1

8 Morning Breez (Lezcano);7/2

9 Storm Prophet (Santana);5/1

3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 True Gold (Rosario);4/1

2 The Joke’s On You (Lezcano);5/1

3 Deputy Flag (Alvarado);8/1

4 Quiet Out East (Franco);7/5

5 Country Code (J.Ortiz);3/1

6 Wisecrack (Martinez);50/1

7 Dutchmen Forever (Davis);8/1

4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Blissful Breeze (B.Hernandez);10/1

2 Princess Mikayah (Sergeon);10/1

3 Wildcat Belle (Santana);5/2

4 Moondance Joy (Franco);6/5

5 Ola Gatita (Brown);30/1

6 Zecha (Martinez);9/2

7 Karen’s Gem (Silvera);6/1

5TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Crescent Lady (J.Ortiz);9/2

2 Memories Eternal (Carmouche);6/1

3 Freddymo Factor (Maragh);12/1

4 Star Of The East (Franco);5/2

5 Lough Na Mona (Rosario);5/1

6 Lady Macho (Maragh);6/5

7 Angels And Us (Davis);30/1

8 Sandra’s Mine (Cancel);12/1

9 Two Cent Tootsie (Lezcano);10/1

10 Barton Hall (Velazquez);7/2

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $46,000.

1 Big Wonder (Cancel);12/1

1A Azzedine (FR) (Harkie);12/1

2 Bridgetothefuture (Martinez);30/1

3 Gratto Swing (Brown);30/1

4 Wild One Forever (Velazquez);8/5

5 Grandmas Favorite (I.Ortiz);2/1

6 Moonbounce (TBA);5/1

7 Don Ciccio (Silvera);30/1

8 Blue Gem (Santana);8/1

9 Mystic Times (Franco);3/1

7TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, NYS, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.

1 We Should Talk (I.Ortiz);8/1

2 Blame The Thief (Santana);10/1

3 Fast Getaway (J.Ortiz);3/1

4 Ghost Giant (Rosario);6/1

5 Robey’s Boy (Davis);9/2

6 Big Gemmy (Lezcano);5/2

7 Wicked Freud (Lezcano);4/1

8 Outrageous Bet (Alvarado);12/1

9 The J Y (Franco);7/2

8TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 4YO and up, State Dinner Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 Backyard Heaven (I.Ortiz);9/5

2 Prince Lucky (Velazquez);7/2

3 Candygram (Alvarado);3/1

4 Multiplier (J.Ortiz);12/1

5 Just Whistle (Rosario);10/1

6 Sunny Ridge (Lezcano);5/2

9TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $80,000.

1 My Happy Place (Rosario);5/2

1A Hunting Season (Rosario);5/2

2 Remembering Bobbie (Santana);15/1

3 Kelleycanrun (Alvarado);5/1

4 Mimi And Charley (Franco);12/1

5 My Bronx Tail (Velazquez);8/1

6 La Chancla (J.Ortiz);7/2

7 Restructure (I.Ortiz);6/1

8 Liza Jambalaya (Saez);8/1

9 Bossy Bride (Carmouche);10/1

