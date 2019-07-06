First post: 12:30 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $39,000.
1 Fotis (B.Hernandez);30/1
2 City Traveler (Melendez);20/1
3 River Knight (Harkie);3/1
4 Impazible Odds (Alvarado);5/2
5 Time Expired (Maragh);5/1
6 Scrutinize (Martinez);8/1
7 My Amanjena (I.Ortiz);8/5
2ND RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $82,000.
1 Shiraz (Saez);3/1
1A Much Trouble (I.Ortiz);3/1
2 Halstaat (Reyes);30/1
3 Aveenu Malcainu (J.Ortiz);4/1
4 Crea’s Bklyn Law (TBA);6/1
5 Mango M (Rosario);5/2
6 Walkoff (Franco);2/1
7 Megacity (Davis);8/1
8 Morning Breez (Lezcano);7/2
9 Storm Prophet (Santana);5/1
3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 True Gold (Rosario);4/1
2 The Joke’s On You (Lezcano);5/1
3 Deputy Flag (Alvarado);8/1
4 Quiet Out East (Franco);7/5
5 Country Code (J.Ortiz);3/1
6 Wisecrack (Martinez);50/1
7 Dutchmen Forever (Davis);8/1
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Blissful Breeze (B.Hernandez);10/1
2 Princess Mikayah (Sergeon);10/1
3 Wildcat Belle (Santana);5/2
4 Moondance Joy (Franco);6/5
5 Ola Gatita (Brown);30/1
6 Zecha (Martinez);9/2
7 Karen’s Gem (Silvera);6/1
5TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Crescent Lady (J.Ortiz);9/2
2 Memories Eternal (Carmouche);6/1
3 Freddymo Factor (Maragh);12/1
4 Star Of The East (Franco);5/2
5 Lough Na Mona (Rosario);5/1
6 Lady Macho (Maragh);6/5
7 Angels And Us (Davis);30/1
8 Sandra’s Mine (Cancel);12/1
9 Two Cent Tootsie (Lezcano);10/1
10 Barton Hall (Velazquez);7/2
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $46,000.
1 Big Wonder (Cancel);12/1
1A Azzedine (FR) (Harkie);12/1
2 Bridgetothefuture (Martinez);30/1
3 Gratto Swing (Brown);30/1
4 Wild One Forever (Velazquez);8/5
5 Grandmas Favorite (I.Ortiz);2/1
6 Moonbounce (TBA);5/1
7 Don Ciccio (Silvera);30/1
8 Blue Gem (Santana);8/1
9 Mystic Times (Franco);3/1
7TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, NYS, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.
1 We Should Talk (I.Ortiz);8/1
2 Blame The Thief (Santana);10/1
3 Fast Getaway (J.Ortiz);3/1
4 Ghost Giant (Rosario);6/1
5 Robey’s Boy (Davis);9/2
6 Big Gemmy (Lezcano);5/2
7 Wicked Freud (Lezcano);4/1
8 Outrageous Bet (Alvarado);12/1
9 The J Y (Franco);7/2
8TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, 4YO and up, State Dinner Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
1 Backyard Heaven (I.Ortiz);9/5
2 Prince Lucky (Velazquez);7/2
3 Candygram (Alvarado);3/1
4 Multiplier (J.Ortiz);12/1
5 Just Whistle (Rosario);10/1
6 Sunny Ridge (Lezcano);5/2
9TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $80,000.
1 My Happy Place (Rosario);5/2
1A Hunting Season (Rosario);5/2
2 Remembering Bobbie (Santana);15/1
3 Kelleycanrun (Alvarado);5/1
4 Mimi And Charley (Franco);12/1
5 My Bronx Tail (Velazquez);8/1
6 La Chancla (J.Ortiz);7/2
7 Restructure (I.Ortiz);6/1
8 Liza Jambalaya (Saez);8/1
9 Bossy Bride (Carmouche);10/1
