First post: 1:30 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, NYS, Allowance. Purse $66,000
1 Elios Milos (J.Ortiz);2/1
2 Kadens Courage (TBA);8/1
3 Analyzethisandthat (Davis);6/1
4 Market Bubble (Castellano);7/2
5 Lost In Manhattan (Carmouche);12/1
6 News Anchor (Franco);4/1
7 Castle Casanova (Saez);5/2
8 Magical Tale (J.Ortiz);8/1
9 Tizgame (Lezcano);6/1
10 Nueva York (Santana);8/1
2ND RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NYS, Allowance. Purse $66,000
1 More Mischief (Castellano);3/1
2 Dooder (Maragh);8/1
3 Simona (Saez);8/1
4 Ja’s Malibu (Camacho);15/1
5 Shesasuperfreak (Cancel);12/1
6 Orchid Party (Franco);6/1
7 Kid Is Frosty (Lezcano);7/2
8 Kept True (J.Ortiz);4/1
9 My Last Million (Davis);8/1
3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, NYS, Allowance. Purse $66,000
1 Not So Quiet Man (Lanerie);10/1
2 Mystical Song (B.Hernandez);5/1
3 Elektronic (Lezcano);5/2
4 Tiffanys Freud (Fragoso);30/1
5 Mickey T (Camacho);6/1
6 Veterans Beach (J.Ortiz);7/2
7 Steam Engine (Carmouche);5/2
8 Sparky (Davis);4/1
9 Bydawnsearlylight (Franco);15/1
10 New York Hero (Reyes);12/1
4TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, NYS, Bouwerie Stakes. Purse $125,000
1 Wadadli Princess (Carmouche);8/1
2 Newly Minted (Lezcano);8/5
3 Behind The Couch (Alvarado);12/1
4 Elegant Zip (Davis);8/1
5 Cash Offer (Saez);6/1
6 Pat’s No Fool (Castellano);8/1
7 Espresso Shot (J.Ortiz);9/5
5TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NYS, Mount Vernon Stakes. Purse $125,000
1 Fifty Five (Castellano);1/1
2 Vip Nation (Luzzi);30/1
3 Kreesie (J.Ortiz);15/1
4 Jc’s Shooting Star (Franco);10/1
5 Lady Joan (Saez);4/1
6 Munchkin Money (Alvarado);8/1
7 Lovely La La (Lezcano);12/1
8 Wegetsdamunnys (Cancel);15/1
9 Wish Upon (Maragh);30/1
10 War Canoe (Davis);15/1
11 Vortex Road (Carmouche);20/1
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Claiming. Purse $41,000
1 Daddysneverready (J.Ortiz);6/1
2 Mike’s Girl (Carmouche);3/1
3 Youth Gone Wild (B.Hernandez);20/1
4 Weekend Forecast (Maragh);30/1
5 Nazay (Davis);10/1
6 Freud’s Secret (Alvarado);12/1
7 Plimsoll Anny (Jimenez);30/1
8 Princessof Philmar (Reyes);15/1
9 Annette’s Humor (Castellano);8/1
10 Tarallucci (Franco);5/1
11 Memories Eternal (Saez);4/1
12 Vinda Machine (Cancel);15/1
13AE Seattle Frost (Reyes);20/1
14AE Taniell’s Candy (Davis);8/1
15 Tannuzzo (TBA);8/1
16 Scarlet’s Command (B.Hernandez);15/1
7TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NYS, Critical Eye Stakes. Purse $200,000
1 Starlite Mission (Silvera);20/1
2 Midnight Disguise (J.Ortiz);8/1
3 Still There (Lanerie);7/5
4 Kathryn The Wise (Castellano);8/5
5 Indy’s Lady (Saez);15/1
6 Frostie Anne (Santana);8/1
7 Bonita Bianca (Franco);6/1
8TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, NYS, Kingston Stakes. Purse $125,000
1 Rapt (Franco);10/1
2 Therapist (Cancel);2/1
3 Offering Plan (Castellano);6/5
4 Gucci Factor (J.Ortiz);9/2
5 Appealing Briefs (Lezcano);20/1
6 Mo Maverick (Saez);5/1
9TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO, NYS, Mike Lee Stakes. Purse $125,000
1 Just Right (Franco);8/1
2 Frosted Ice (Saez);10/1
3 Le General (Lezcano);4/1
4 Funny Guy (Maragh);6/1
5 Durkin’s Call (Alvarado);6/1
6 Blindwillie Mctell (J.Ortiz);7/2
7 Fleet Warrior (Luzzi);50/1
8 Bankit (Santana);10/1
9 Red Zinger (Cancel);15/1
10 Stone Breaker (Castellano);4/1
10TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, NYS, Commentator Stakes. Purse $200,000
1 Honor Up (Franco);7/2
2 Syndergaard (Saez);6/1
3 Control Group (Castellano);15/1
4 Mr. Buff (Alvarado);6/1
5 Giant Expectations (J.Ortiz);3/1
6 Haul Anchor (Carmouche);9/2
7 Pat On The Back (Davis);5/2
11TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Claiming. Purse $41,000
1 Causforcelebration (Franco);6/1
2 Laughing Manners (Davis);12/1
3 Hudson Overpass (Camacho);15/1
4 No Worries Mate (Alvarado);12/1
5 Wild William (Saez);7/2
6 Champagne Chills (B.Hernandez);20/1
7 Jemography (Santana);9/2
8 Lorcan (Maragh);15/1
9 Blood Red Sky (Carmouche);10/1
10 No More Miracles (Cancel);20/1
11 Blessed Honour (Silvera);30/1
12 Schwarbertown (Lezcano);3/1
13AE Preston Court (Luzzi);12/1
14AE Valmont (Davis);8/1
15AE Prince Halo (Maragh);20/1
16 Cause For Applause (TBA);6/1
