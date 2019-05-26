First post: 1:30 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, NYS, Allowance. Purse $66,000

1 Elios Milos (J.Ortiz);2/1

2 Kadens Courage (TBA);8/1

3 Analyzethisandthat (Davis);6/1

4 Market Bubble (Castellano);7/2

5 Lost In Manhattan (Carmouche);12/1

6 News Anchor (Franco);4/1

7 Castle Casanova (Saez);5/2

8 Magical Tale (J.Ortiz);8/1

9 Tizgame (Lezcano);6/1

10 Nueva York (Santana);8/1

2ND RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NYS, Allowance. Purse $66,000

1 More Mischief (Castellano);3/1

2 Dooder (Maragh);8/1

3 Simona (Saez);8/1

4 Ja’s Malibu (Camacho);15/1

5 Shesasuperfreak (Cancel);12/1

6 Orchid Party (Franco);6/1

7 Kid Is Frosty (Lezcano);7/2

8 Kept True (J.Ortiz);4/1

9 My Last Million (Davis);8/1

3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, NYS, Allowance. Purse $66,000

1 Not So Quiet Man (Lanerie);10/1

2 Mystical Song (B.Hernandez);5/1

3 Elektronic (Lezcano);5/2

4 Tiffanys Freud (Fragoso);30/1

5 Mickey T (Camacho);6/1

6 Veterans Beach (J.Ortiz);7/2

7 Steam Engine (Carmouche);5/2

8 Sparky (Davis);4/1

9 Bydawnsearlylight (Franco);15/1

10 New York Hero (Reyes);12/1

4TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, NYS, Bouwerie Stakes. Purse $125,000

1 Wadadli Princess (Carmouche);8/1

2 Newly Minted (Lezcano);8/5

3 Behind The Couch (Alvarado);12/1

4 Elegant Zip (Davis);8/1

5 Cash Offer (Saez);6/1

6 Pat’s No Fool (Castellano);8/1

7 Espresso Shot (J.Ortiz);9/5

5TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NYS, Mount Vernon Stakes. Purse $125,000

1 Fifty Five (Castellano);1/1

2 Vip Nation (Luzzi);30/1

3 Kreesie (J.Ortiz);15/1

4 Jc’s Shooting Star (Franco);10/1

5 Lady Joan (Saez);4/1

6 Munchkin Money (Alvarado);8/1

7 Lovely La La (Lezcano);12/1

8 Wegetsdamunnys (Cancel);15/1

9 Wish Upon (Maragh);30/1

10 War Canoe (Davis);15/1

11 Vortex Road (Carmouche);20/1

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Claiming. Purse $41,000

1 Daddysneverready (J.Ortiz);6/1

2 Mike’s Girl (Carmouche);3/1

3 Youth Gone Wild (B.Hernandez);20/1

4 Weekend Forecast (Maragh);30/1

5 Nazay (Davis);10/1

6 Freud’s Secret (Alvarado);12/1

7 Plimsoll Anny (Jimenez);30/1

8 Princessof Philmar (Reyes);15/1

9 Annette’s Humor (Castellano);8/1

10 Tarallucci (Franco);5/1

11 Memories Eternal (Saez);4/1

12 Vinda Machine (Cancel);15/1

13AE Seattle Frost (Reyes);20/1

14AE Taniell’s Candy (Davis);8/1

15 Tannuzzo (TBA);8/1

16 Scarlet’s Command (B.Hernandez);15/1

7TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NYS, Critical Eye Stakes. Purse $200,000

1 Starlite Mission (Silvera);20/1

2 Midnight Disguise (J.Ortiz);8/1

3 Still There (Lanerie);7/5

4 Kathryn The Wise (Castellano);8/5

5 Indy’s Lady (Saez);15/1

6 Frostie Anne (Santana);8/1

7 Bonita Bianca (Franco);6/1

8TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, NYS, Kingston Stakes. Purse $125,000

1 Rapt (Franco);10/1

2 Therapist (Cancel);2/1

3 Offering Plan (Castellano);6/5

4 Gucci Factor (J.Ortiz);9/2

5 Appealing Briefs (Lezcano);20/1

6 Mo Maverick (Saez);5/1

9TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO, NYS, Mike Lee Stakes. Purse $125,000

1 Just Right (Franco);8/1

2 Frosted Ice (Saez);10/1

3 Le General (Lezcano);4/1

4 Funny Guy (Maragh);6/1

5 Durkin’s Call (Alvarado);6/1

6 Blindwillie Mctell (J.Ortiz);7/2

7 Fleet Warrior (Luzzi);50/1

8 Bankit (Santana);10/1

9 Red Zinger (Cancel);15/1

10 Stone Breaker (Castellano);4/1

10TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, NYS, Commentator Stakes. Purse $200,000

1 Honor Up (Franco);7/2

2 Syndergaard (Saez);6/1

3 Control Group (Castellano);15/1

4 Mr. Buff (Alvarado);6/1

5 Giant Expectations (J.Ortiz);3/1

6 Haul Anchor (Carmouche);9/2

7 Pat On The Back (Davis);5/2

11TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Claiming. Purse $41,000

1 Causforcelebration (Franco);6/1

2 Laughing Manners (Davis);12/1

3 Hudson Overpass (Camacho);15/1

4 No Worries Mate (Alvarado);12/1

5 Wild William (Saez);7/2

6 Champagne Chills (B.Hernandez);20/1

7 Jemography (Santana);9/2

8 Lorcan (Maragh);15/1

9 Blood Red Sky (Carmouche);10/1

10 No More Miracles (Cancel);20/1

11 Blessed Honour (Silvera);30/1

12 Schwarbertown (Lezcano);3/1

13AE Preston Court (Luzzi);12/1

14AE Valmont (Davis);8/1

15AE Prince Halo (Maragh);20/1

16 Cause For Applause (TBA);6/1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments