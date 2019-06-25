Post Time: 1:30 p.m.

 

1ST RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Three year olds and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.

1 Wacky Pal (Saez L);6-1

2 My Primo (Maragh R);8-1

3 Appointment (Hernandez H);12-1

4 Go With Honor (Rider TBA);5-1

5 Graded On A Curve (Ortiz I);9-5

6 Alphalfa (Ortiz J);2-1

7 Daddy Knows (Lezcano J);4-5

8 Overlord (Rosario J);15-1

9 Jimmy Jazz (Castellano J);4-1

2ND RACE

6 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000.

1 Ready To Escape (Ortiz I);4-1

2 Sicilia Mike (Ortiz J);7-2

3 H Man (Lezcano J);3-5

4 Show Prince (Cancel E);10-1

5 O Shea Can U See (Hernandez B);6-1

3RD RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $40,000. Purse $60,000.

1 Curlin Road (Saez L);7-5

2 Mobridge (Alvarado J);5-2

3 Mr Maybe (Saez L);4-1

4 Applicator (Castellano J);7-2

5 Bitumen (Hernandez B);8-1

6 Golden Spear (Ortiz I);9-2

7 Harv Won’t Tap (Rosario J);3-1

8 Shalako (Ortiz J);6-1

4TH RACE

6 Furlongs Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $80,000. Purse $82,000.

1 All Systems Go (Saez L);6-1

2 Lonhtwist (Alvarado J);8-1

3 Crea’s Bklyn Law (Rider TBA,);1-1

4 Colonel Tom (Lezcano J);7-2

5 Shiraz (Ortiz I);12-1

6 Discretionary Marq (Carmche);5-1

7 Banana Thief (Ortiz J);8-1

8 Mutakatif (Castellano J);6-5

5TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $50,000. Purse $46,000.

1 Single Focus (Rider TBA);10-1

2 A I Initiative (Lezcano J);3-1

3 Azzedine (Diaz H);20-1

4 Red Right Hand (Ortiz J);4-5

5 On A Spree (Maragh R);12-1

6 Spindletop (Alvarado J);8-1

7 Dreammaster (Luzzi M);10-1

8 Crypto Gold (Saez L);5-2

9 Deft (Rosario J);7-2

10 Whiskey Is My Wine (Ortiz J);4-1

11 Sneads (Cancel E);5-1

6TH RACE

5 Furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.

1 Bull Of Bayern (Saez L);7-2

2 Our Destiny (Luzzi M);10-1

3 Mitzrayim (Lezcano J);8-1

4 Assault Breaker (Castellano J);2-1

5 All Guns Blazing (Ortiz J);7-2

6 Justin Vision (Reyes L);5-2

7TH RACE

6 Furlongs Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $66,000.

1 Catania Rose (Hernandez B);12-1

1A Roses From Ben (Hernandez B);12-1

2 Trouble For Skylar (Carmouche K);2-1

3 Tradeable (Martinez J);15-1

4 Overtime Olivia (Harkie H);20-1

5 Itsakeyper (Reyes L);12-1

6 Questeq (Ortiz I);8-1

7 Cathy Naz (Saez L);3-1

8 Silencia (Garcia J);4-1

9 Sadie Lady (Rosario J);2-1

10 Jaded Lady (Saez L);5-2

11 Summer Squeeze (Maragh R);10-1

8TH RACE

6 Furlongs Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.

1 My First Gal (Saez,L);8-1

2 Charming Cara (Maragh,R);20-1

3 Fusi (Bravo J);9-2

4 Seattle Frost (Harkie H);30-1

5 Youth Gone Wild (Hernandez B);6-1

6 Gunboat Diplomacy (Ortiz J);7-2

7 Mz Seb Pat (Ortiz I);5-1

8 Funderella (Sergeon G);12-1

9 Sander’s Empire (Martinez J);15-1

10 Daddysneverready (Castellano J);8-1

11 Angels And Us (Carmouche K);15-1

12 Honorable Profit (Hernandez H);15-1

