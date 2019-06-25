Post Time: 1:30 p.m.
1ST RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Three year olds and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.
1 Wacky Pal (Saez L);6-1
2 My Primo (Maragh R);8-1
3 Appointment (Hernandez H);12-1
4 Go With Honor (Rider TBA);5-1
5 Graded On A Curve (Ortiz I);9-5
6 Alphalfa (Ortiz J);2-1
7 Daddy Knows (Lezcano J);4-5
8 Overlord (Rosario J);15-1
9 Jimmy Jazz (Castellano J);4-1
2ND RACE
6 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000.
1 Ready To Escape (Ortiz I);4-1
2 Sicilia Mike (Ortiz J);7-2
3 H Man (Lezcano J);3-5
4 Show Prince (Cancel E);10-1
5 O Shea Can U See (Hernandez B);6-1
3RD RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $40,000. Purse $60,000.
1 Curlin Road (Saez L);7-5
2 Mobridge (Alvarado J);5-2
3 Mr Maybe (Saez L);4-1
4 Applicator (Castellano J);7-2
5 Bitumen (Hernandez B);8-1
6 Golden Spear (Ortiz I);9-2
7 Harv Won’t Tap (Rosario J);3-1
8 Shalako (Ortiz J);6-1
4TH RACE
6 Furlongs Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $80,000. Purse $82,000.
1 All Systems Go (Saez L);6-1
2 Lonhtwist (Alvarado J);8-1
3 Crea’s Bklyn Law (Rider TBA,);1-1
4 Colonel Tom (Lezcano J);7-2
5 Shiraz (Ortiz I);12-1
6 Discretionary Marq (Carmche);5-1
7 Banana Thief (Ortiz J);8-1
8 Mutakatif (Castellano J);6-5
5TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $50,000. Purse $46,000.
1 Single Focus (Rider TBA);10-1
2 A I Initiative (Lezcano J);3-1
3 Azzedine (Diaz H);20-1
4 Red Right Hand (Ortiz J);4-5
5 On A Spree (Maragh R);12-1
6 Spindletop (Alvarado J);8-1
7 Dreammaster (Luzzi M);10-1
8 Crypto Gold (Saez L);5-2
9 Deft (Rosario J);7-2
10 Whiskey Is My Wine (Ortiz J);4-1
11 Sneads (Cancel E);5-1
6TH RACE
5 Furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.
1 Bull Of Bayern (Saez L);7-2
2 Our Destiny (Luzzi M);10-1
3 Mitzrayim (Lezcano J);8-1
4 Assault Breaker (Castellano J);2-1
5 All Guns Blazing (Ortiz J);7-2
6 Justin Vision (Reyes L);5-2
7TH RACE
6 Furlongs Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $66,000.
1 Catania Rose (Hernandez B);12-1
1A Roses From Ben (Hernandez B);12-1
2 Trouble For Skylar (Carmouche K);2-1
3 Tradeable (Martinez J);15-1
4 Overtime Olivia (Harkie H);20-1
5 Itsakeyper (Reyes L);12-1
6 Questeq (Ortiz I);8-1
7 Cathy Naz (Saez L);3-1
8 Silencia (Garcia J);4-1
9 Sadie Lady (Rosario J);2-1
10 Jaded Lady (Saez L);5-2
11 Summer Squeeze (Maragh R);10-1
8TH RACE
6 Furlongs Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.
1 My First Gal (Saez,L);8-1
2 Charming Cara (Maragh,R);20-1
3 Fusi (Bravo J);9-2
4 Seattle Frost (Harkie H);30-1
5 Youth Gone Wild (Hernandez B);6-1
6 Gunboat Diplomacy (Ortiz J);7-2
7 Mz Seb Pat (Ortiz I);5-1
8 Funderella (Sergeon G);12-1
9 Sander’s Empire (Martinez J);15-1
10 Daddysneverready (Castellano J);8-1
11 Angels And Us (Carmouche K);15-1
12 Honorable Profit (Hernandez H);15-1
