Post Time 1:15 p.m.

1ST RACE

7 Furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $75,000. Purse $52,000.

1 Point Of Humor (Davis);6-1

2 Bad Dude (Saez);15-1

3 Road To Meath (Castellano);9-2

4 Brahe (Lezcano);12-1

5 Knockout Punch (Martinez);15-1

6 Teachable Moment (Franco);5-2

7 Duncastle (Carroll);7-2

8 Four Ten (Alvarado);12-1

9 Bebeau (Cancel);5-1

2ND RACE

6 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000.

1 Barbara P (Camacho);15-1

2 Tarallucci (Franco);3-1

3 Miss Ross (Carmouche);9-2

4 Derby Day Zip (Fragoso);8-1

5 Delta Gamma (Martinez);6-1

6 Paradiso (Davis);4-1

7 Too Many Tales (Saez);7-2

8 Simmering Miss (BHernandez);30-1

9 La Bella Chica (Rodriguez Castro);15-1

3RD RACE

7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, STR$32,000. Purse $50,000.

1 Queen Kahen (Franco);9-2

2 Cotton Candy Cutie (Rider TBA);10-1

3 Timely Tradition (Rider TBA);7-5

4 Annie Rocks (Cancel);8-1

5 Bareeqa (Lezcano);8-5

6 China Rider (Carmouche);9-2

7 Mo Flash (Rider TBA);6-1

8 Woundwithhereyes (Martinez);30-1

9 A Dixie Twister (Davis);7-2

10 Hoponthebusgus (Saez);5-1

4TH RACE

4th: 7 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $10,000. Purse $28,000.

1 Brimstone (BHernandez);6-1

2 Kahramani (Maragh);7-2

3 Orpheus (Luzzi);4-1

4 Sandy Lane (Harkie);20-1

5 Blame The Thief (Saez);5-2

6 Samadi Sky (Franco);4-1

7 Sir Ballantine (Rodriguez Castro);9-2

5TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $30,000. Purse $39,000.

1 Ascender (Franco);5-1

2 Recess (Saez);8-1

3 Pecatonica (Cancel);6-1

4 Fairy Link (Davis);12-1

5 Seductive (Lezcano);10-1

6 Broken English (Rodrigz Castro);30-1

7 Mike’s Girl (Carmouche);6-1

8 Rossellini (Alvarado);5-1

9 Tizaprincessa (Carroll);5-2

10 Crater Rim (Maragh);15-1

11 Solitary Gem (Rider TBA);2-1

6TH RACE

7 Furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $66,000.

1 Honorable Hero (Cancel);12-1

2 Preferred Outcome (Lezcano);10-1

3 Big Wonder (Fragoso);15-1

4 Barnacle Bill (Carmouche);15-1

5 Albie (Castellano);8-1

6 Constant Knight (Maragh);15-1

7 Riken (Carroll);20-1

8 Mystical Song (Saez);8-1

9 Nutzforboltz (Franco);4-1

10 Alphastest (Luzzi);15-1

11 Qian B C (Alvarado);5-1

12 Three Outlaws (Davis);7-2

13AE Starry Messenger (Luzzi);30-1

14 Captain Frost (Lezcano);12-1

15 El Hermano (Alvarado);6-1

16 Playwright (Carmouche);2-1

7TH RACE

6 1/2 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000

1 Amundson (Castellano);2-1

1A Singapore Trader (Saez);2-1

2 Manifest Destiny (Carmouche);5-1

3 Light The Posse (Alvarado);12-1

4 Kosciuszko (Cancel);4-1

5 London House (Franco);7-2

6 The Caretaker (Lezcano);5-2

8TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.

1 Mighty Knight (Harkie);50-1

2 Don’t Tell Flora (Martinez);20-1

3 Minit Maus (BHernandez);20-1

4 Alreadycelebrating (Davis);4-1

5 Farcical (Castellano);9-2

6 Aris Gal Suz (Cancel);15-1

7 Dancing Slippers (Maragh);8-1

8 Eighty Seven North (Franco);7-2

9 Double Happiness (Alvarado);3-1

10 Molly’s Nighthawk (Carroll);8-1

11AE Fika (Saez);5-2

