Post Time 1:15 p.m.
1ST RACE
7 Furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $75,000. Purse $52,000.
1 Point Of Humor (Davis);6-1
2 Bad Dude (Saez);15-1
3 Road To Meath (Castellano);9-2
4 Brahe (Lezcano);12-1
5 Knockout Punch (Martinez);15-1
6 Teachable Moment (Franco);5-2
7 Duncastle (Carroll);7-2
8 Four Ten (Alvarado);12-1
9 Bebeau (Cancel);5-1
2ND RACE
6 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000.
1 Barbara P (Camacho);15-1
2 Tarallucci (Franco);3-1
3 Miss Ross (Carmouche);9-2
4 Derby Day Zip (Fragoso);8-1
5 Delta Gamma (Martinez);6-1
6 Paradiso (Davis);4-1
7 Too Many Tales (Saez);7-2
8 Simmering Miss (BHernandez);30-1
9 La Bella Chica (Rodriguez Castro);15-1
3RD RACE
7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, STR$32,000. Purse $50,000.
1 Queen Kahen (Franco);9-2
2 Cotton Candy Cutie (Rider TBA);10-1
3 Timely Tradition (Rider TBA);7-5
4 Annie Rocks (Cancel);8-1
5 Bareeqa (Lezcano);8-5
6 China Rider (Carmouche);9-2
7 Mo Flash (Rider TBA);6-1
8 Woundwithhereyes (Martinez);30-1
9 A Dixie Twister (Davis);7-2
10 Hoponthebusgus (Saez);5-1
4TH RACE
4th: 7 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $10,000. Purse $28,000.
1 Brimstone (BHernandez);6-1
2 Kahramani (Maragh);7-2
3 Orpheus (Luzzi);4-1
4 Sandy Lane (Harkie);20-1
5 Blame The Thief (Saez);5-2
6 Samadi Sky (Franco);4-1
7 Sir Ballantine (Rodriguez Castro);9-2
5TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $30,000. Purse $39,000.
1 Ascender (Franco);5-1
2 Recess (Saez);8-1
3 Pecatonica (Cancel);6-1
4 Fairy Link (Davis);12-1
5 Seductive (Lezcano);10-1
6 Broken English (Rodrigz Castro);30-1
7 Mike’s Girl (Carmouche);6-1
8 Rossellini (Alvarado);5-1
9 Tizaprincessa (Carroll);5-2
10 Crater Rim (Maragh);15-1
11 Solitary Gem (Rider TBA);2-1
6TH RACE
7 Furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $66,000.
1 Honorable Hero (Cancel);12-1
2 Preferred Outcome (Lezcano);10-1
3 Big Wonder (Fragoso);15-1
4 Barnacle Bill (Carmouche);15-1
5 Albie (Castellano);8-1
6 Constant Knight (Maragh);15-1
7 Riken (Carroll);20-1
8 Mystical Song (Saez);8-1
9 Nutzforboltz (Franco);4-1
10 Alphastest (Luzzi);15-1
11 Qian B C (Alvarado);5-1
12 Three Outlaws (Davis);7-2
13AE Starry Messenger (Luzzi);30-1
14 Captain Frost (Lezcano);12-1
15 El Hermano (Alvarado);6-1
16 Playwright (Carmouche);2-1
7TH RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000
1 Amundson (Castellano);2-1
1A Singapore Trader (Saez);2-1
2 Manifest Destiny (Carmouche);5-1
3 Light The Posse (Alvarado);12-1
4 Kosciuszko (Cancel);4-1
5 London House (Franco);7-2
6 The Caretaker (Lezcano);5-2
8TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.
1 Mighty Knight (Harkie);50-1
2 Don’t Tell Flora (Martinez);20-1
3 Minit Maus (BHernandez);20-1
4 Alreadycelebrating (Davis);4-1
5 Farcical (Castellano);9-2
6 Aris Gal Suz (Cancel);15-1
7 Dancing Slippers (Maragh);8-1
8 Eighty Seven North (Franco);7-2
9 Double Happiness (Alvarado);3-1
10 Molly’s Nighthawk (Carroll);8-1
11AE Fika (Saez);5-2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.