Belmont Entries

1ST RACE
6 furlongs, Inner Turf, 3 YOs & Up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $39,000.
1 After Prom Party (Alvarado);10-1
2 Fairpit (Ramsay);20-1
3 Come On E. V. (Gutierrez);8-1
4 His Boy Elroy (Luzzi);12-1
5 Catch That Party (Castellano);6-1
6 Tempesta (Cardenas);15-1
7 Coragescontender (Davis);20-1
8 Dawn's Early Light (Carmouche);3-1
9 Unlikely (Harkie);30-1
10 Our Troubadour (Vargas);7-2
11 Mitzrayim (Cancel);10-1
12 No Sense (Franco);8-1
13 Yousaidhello (Cardenas);15-1
14 False Alarm (Gutierrez);20-1
15 True Grace (Rider TBA);5-2
2ND RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YOs & Up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $47,000.
1 Catch a Cab (Rosario);7-2
1A Shadow Rider (Rider TBA);7-2
2 Zinger (Alvarado);8-1
3 Brokers Prize (BHernandez);50-1
4 Bold Daddy (Lezcano);6-1
5 Plutonian (J.Ortiz);10-1
6 Spectacular Plum (Cardenas);30-1
7 Armament (Cancel);6-1
8 Gaultier (Howell);30-1
9 Bootlegger (Vargas);15-1
10 Quality Choice (Carmouche);12-1
11 Golden Spear (Velazquez);5-1
12 Ghost Hunter (Silvera);9-2
13 Street Trust (Rider TBA);12-1
14 Chief Know It All (Cardenas);5-1
3RD RACE
6 1/2 furlongs, F&M, 3 YOs & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $64,000.
1 Primacy (Castellano);2-5
2 Back Channel (Lezcano);3-1
3 Capraia's Destiny (Ramsay);15-1
4 Venus Oyzo (Cardenas);30-1
5 Lucky Olivia Rose (Carmouche);20-1
6 Dare to Try (Fragoso);8-1
7 Arima (Franco);12-1
4TH RACE
6 furlongs, 3 YOs & up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $39,000.
1 Disciplanarian (Davis);3-1
2 Wesworld (Castellano);8-1
3 Blessed Honour (Harkie);50-1
4 Fluent in Sarcasm (J.Ortiz);9-2
5 Long Island City (Carmouche);12-1
6 Gatto Marrone (Cancel);12-1
7 Money in the Bank (Luzzi);6-1
8 Prince Halo (Gutierrez);10-1
9 Go Rudy Go (Alvarado);8-1
10 Kid Chocolate (Franco);15-1
11 World of Honor (Diaz);30-1
12 Lord Camden (Rosario);6-1
13 Lorcan (Carmouche);20-1
14 Shandian (Gutierrez);15-1
15 Danegeld (Cancel);5-1
5TH RACE
1 1/16 Miles, 3 YOs & up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse $60,000.
1 Horoscope (Carmouche);15-1
2 Pipes (Alvarado);10-1
3 Hit It Once More (Davis);6-1
4 Sea Foam (Rosario);7-2
5 Playthatfunnymusic (Cancel);8-1
6 Durkin's Call (Castellano);10-1
7 Twisted Tom (Gutierrez);7-2
8 Playwright (Franco);3-1
9 Fleet Irish (Vargas);10-1
6TH RACE
6 furlongs, Inner Turf, 3 YOs & up, Claiming $32,000. Purse $52,000.
1 Mission Command (Ramsay);20-1
2 Pool Winner (Vargas);15-1
3 Fort Fortitude (Silvera);15-1
4 Celebration (Carmouche);9-2
5 Honorable Hero (Cancel);30-1
6 Honey Won't (Rosario);6-1
7 Pocket Change (Gutierrez);8-1
8 Kitten's Cat (J.Ortiz);3-1
9 Pagliacci (Lezcano);7-2
10 Outrageous Bet (Alvarado);15-1
11 Bourbon Mission (Franco);20-1
12 Psychic Energy (BHernandez);15-1
13 Field of Courage (Vargas);12-1
14 Mad Munnys (Rider TBA);7-2
7TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $64,000.
1 Gracefully (Vargas);15-1
1A High Opinion (Lezcano);15-1
2 Dovima (J.Ortiz);6-1
3 Windfall Profit (Franco);6-1
4 Halo City (Carmouche);12-1
5 Cost Benefit (Rosario);7-2
6 Tizlegal (Davis);8-1
7 My Sweet Wife (Castellano);20-1
8 Empire Lady (Cancel);15-1
9 Hill d'Oro (BHernandez);20-1
10 Too Sexy (Velazquez);5-2
11 Derby Brave (Alvarado);12-1
8TH RACE
6 furlongs, F&M, 3 YOs & up, Allowance. Purse $56,000.
1 Medellin (Gutierrez);20-1
2 Happy Sophia (Davis);12-1
3 Bustin Scones (BHernandez);15-1
4 Ruvies in Time (Alvarado);20-1
5 Quality Stones (Carmouche);8-1
6 Wailin Josie (Harkie);10-1
7 Officer Hutchy (Lezcano);4-1
8 Ok Honey (Vargas);15-1
9 Behind the Couch (J.Ortiz);5-2
10 Good Credence (Velazquez);9-2
11 Anydayisherday (Cardenas);20-1
12 Pot of Hunny (Cancel);12-1
9TH RACE
1 1/16 Miles, F&M, 4 YOs & Up, Ogden Phipps Stakes (Grade I). Purse $300,000.
1 Pink Sands (J.Ortiz);6-1
2 Point of Honor (Castellano);2-1
3 She's a Julie (Santana);8-1
4 Blamed (Velazquez);10-1
5 Ollie's Candy (Rosario);8-5
6 Golden Award Alvarado);7-2
10TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, F&M, 3 YOs & up. Starter Allowance. Purse $45,000.
1 Wicked Title (Cancel);15-1
2 Bean Counter (J.Ortiz);8-5
3 Make Or Break (Franco);9-2
4 Appreciate (Davis);20-1
5 Hurricane Breeze (Castellano);4-1
6 Corey Scores (Rosario);5-1
7 Princess Fawzia (Lezcano);12-1
8 Gloriously (Alvarado);8-1
9 Shyza (Carmouche);15-1
10 Stormy Derby Day (Ramsay);10-1
11 Happycrest (Cardenas);30-1
12 Strike Magic (Franco);20-1
