Belmont Entries
Belmont Entries

1ST RACE

6 furlongs, Inner Turf, 3 YOs & Up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $39,000.

1 After Prom Party (Alvarado);10-1

2 Fairpit (Ramsay);20-1

3 Come On E. V. (Gutierrez);8-1

4 His Boy Elroy (Luzzi);12-1

5 Catch That Party (Castellano);6-1

6 Tempesta (Cardenas);15-1

7 Coragescontender (Davis);20-1

8 Dawn's Early Light (Carmouche);3-1

9 Unlikely (Harkie);30-1

10 Our Troubadour (Vargas);7-2

11 Mitzrayim (Cancel);10-1

12 No Sense (Franco);8-1

13 Yousaidhello (Cardenas);15-1

14 False Alarm (Gutierrez);20-1

15 True Grace (Rider TBA);5-2

2ND RACE

1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YOs & Up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $47,000.

1 Catch a Cab (Rosario);7-2

1A Shadow Rider (Rider TBA);7-2

2 Zinger (Alvarado);8-1

3 Brokers Prize (BHernandez);50-1

4 Bold Daddy (Lezcano);6-1

5 Plutonian (J.Ortiz);10-1

6 Spectacular Plum (Cardenas);30-1

7 Armament (Cancel);6-1

8 Gaultier (Howell);30-1

9 Bootlegger (Vargas);15-1

10 Quality Choice (Carmouche);12-1

11 Golden Spear (Velazquez);5-1

12 Ghost Hunter (Silvera);9-2

13 Street Trust (Rider TBA);12-1

14 Chief Know It All (Cardenas);5-1

3RD RACE

6 1/2 furlongs, F&M, 3 YOs & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $64,000.

1 Primacy (Castellano);2-5

2 Back Channel (Lezcano);3-1

3 Capraia's Destiny (Ramsay);15-1

4 Venus Oyzo (Cardenas);30-1

5 Lucky Olivia Rose (Carmouche);20-1

6 Dare to Try (Fragoso);8-1

7 Arima (Franco);12-1

4TH RACE

6 furlongs, 3 YOs & up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $39,000.

1 Disciplanarian (Davis);3-1

2 Wesworld (Castellano);8-1

3 Blessed Honour (Harkie);50-1

4 Fluent in Sarcasm (J.Ortiz);9-2

5 Long Island City (Carmouche);12-1

6 Gatto Marrone (Cancel);12-1

7 Money in the Bank (Luzzi);6-1

8 Prince Halo (Gutierrez);10-1

9 Go Rudy Go (Alvarado);8-1

10 Kid Chocolate (Franco);15-1

11 World of Honor (Diaz);30-1

12 Lord Camden (Rosario);6-1

13 Lorcan (Carmouche);20-1

14 Shandian (Gutierrez);15-1

15 Danegeld (Cancel);5-1

5TH RACE

1 1/16 Miles, 3 YOs & up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse $60,000.

1 Horoscope (Carmouche);15-1

2 Pipes (Alvarado);10-1

3 Hit It Once More (Davis);6-1

4 Sea Foam (Rosario);7-2

5 Playthatfunnymusic (Cancel);8-1

6 Durkin's Call (Castellano);10-1

7 Twisted Tom (Gutierrez);7-2

8 Playwright (Franco);3-1

9 Fleet Irish (Vargas);10-1

6TH RACE

6 furlongs, Inner Turf, 3 YOs & up, Claiming $32,000. Purse $52,000.

1 Mission Command (Ramsay);20-1

2 Pool Winner (Vargas);15-1

3 Fort Fortitude (Silvera);15-1

4 Celebration (Carmouche);9-2

5 Honorable Hero (Cancel);30-1

6 Honey Won't (Rosario);6-1

7 Pocket Change (Gutierrez);8-1

8 Kitten's Cat (J.Ortiz);3-1

9 Pagliacci (Lezcano);7-2

10 Outrageous Bet (Alvarado);15-1

11 Bourbon Mission (Franco);20-1

12 Psychic Energy (BHernandez);15-1

13 Field of Courage (Vargas);12-1

14 Mad Munnys (Rider TBA);7-2

7TH RACE

1 Mile, Turf, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $64,000.

1 Gracefully (Vargas);15-1

1A High Opinion (Lezcano);15-1

2 Dovima (J.Ortiz);6-1

3 Windfall Profit (Franco);6-1

4 Halo City (Carmouche);12-1

5 Cost Benefit (Rosario);7-2

6 Tizlegal (Davis);8-1

7 My Sweet Wife (Castellano);20-1

8 Empire Lady (Cancel);15-1

9 Hill d'Oro (BHernandez);20-1

10 Too Sexy (Velazquez);5-2

11 Derby Brave (Alvarado);12-1

8TH RACE

6 furlongs, F&M, 3 YOs & up, Allowance. Purse $56,000.

1 Medellin (Gutierrez);20-1

2 Happy Sophia (Davis);12-1

3 Bustin Scones (BHernandez);15-1

4 Ruvies in Time (Alvarado);20-1

5 Quality Stones (Carmouche);8-1

6 Wailin Josie (Harkie);10-1

7 Officer Hutchy (Lezcano);4-1

8 Ok Honey (Vargas);15-1

9 Behind the Couch (J.Ortiz);5-2

10 Good Credence (Velazquez);9-2

11 Anydayisherday (Cardenas);20-1

12 Pot of Hunny (Cancel);12-1

9TH RACE

1 1/16 Miles, F&M, 4 YOs & Up, Ogden Phipps Stakes (Grade I). Purse $300,000.

1 Pink Sands (J.Ortiz);6-1

2 Point of Honor (Castellano);2-1

3 She's a Julie (Santana);8-1

4 Blamed (Velazquez);10-1

5 Ollie's Candy (Rosario);8-5

6 Golden Award Alvarado);7-2

10TH RACE

1 Mile, Turf, F&M, 3 YOs & up. Starter Allowance. Purse $45,000.

1 Wicked Title (Cancel);15-1

2 Bean Counter (J.Ortiz);8-5

3 Make Or Break (Franco);9-2

4 Appreciate (Davis);20-1

5 Hurricane Breeze (Castellano);4-1

6 Corey Scores (Rosario);5-1

7 Princess Fawzia (Lezcano);12-1

8 Gloriously (Alvarado);8-1

9 Shyza (Carmouche);15-1

10 Stormy Derby Day (Ramsay);10-1

11 Happycrest (Cardenas);30-1

12 Strike Magic (Franco);20-1

