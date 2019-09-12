First post: 3 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $35,000.
1 Burn And Turn (Cancel);12/1
2 Other Things Equal (Franco);5/1
3 Ridolfo (B.Hernandez);30/1
4 Freedom Prince (Martinez);3/1
5 Shiloh Lane (Harkie);30/1
6 Bebeau (Castellano);1/1
7 Strategic Outlook (H.Hernandez);4/1
2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 A Freud Of Mama (Franco);8/1
2 Moon Delight (Castellano);2/1
3 Apollo’s Abraxas (Richards);30/1
4 Mazal Eighteen (I.Ortiz);8/1
5 Grudge (Carmouche);7/2
6 Bella Invasion (Martinez);30/1
7 Mind Changer (Davis);9/2
8 Stretchthestory (Alvarado);3/1
3RD RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.
1 Nasty Affair (I.Ortiz);9/2
2 Makin’ Out (Franco);5/2
3 Bustin Scones (B.Hernandez);4/1
4 Love And Love (Cancel);8/1
5 Not About The Nail (Davis);3/1
6 Today Comes Once (Velazquez);7/2
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Keypit (Martinez);20/1
2 Jen’s Battle (I.Ortiz);5/1
3 Unicorn Sally (Rosario);9/2
4 Desbordes (Velazquez);8/1
5 Strongerthanuknow (Lezcano);5/1
6 Sophie Rules (Alvarado);7/2
7 My Sassy Sarah (Franco);2/1
8 Eli Rocks (Davis);30/1
5TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $77,000.
1 Madita (GER) (Rosario);9/5
1A Pivotal Connection (GB) (Alvarado);9/5
2 Coffee Crush (Castellano);5/2
3 Altea (FR) (I.Ortiz);2/1
4 Goodbye Brockley (Cancel);30/1
5 Broken Border (Franco);9/2
6 Hollywood Glory (Lezcano);15/1
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $46,000.
1 My Father’s Eyes (I.Ortiz);4/1
1A Candygramformongo (I.Ortiz);4/1
2 Microscope (Lezcano);2/1
3 Imperioso (Rosario);9/5
4 Stone Guitar (Reyes);10/1
5 Forever Wicked (Martinez);30/1
6 Macho Boy (Carmouche);12/1
7 Diannesimpazible (Franco);9/2
7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $85,000.
1 Misericordia (GB) (Lezcano);3/1
1A Boos (FR) (Lezcano);3/1
2 Factorofwon (Castellano);5/2
3 Satisfy (Alvarado);3/5
4 Filibustin (Carmouche);4/1
5 Jc’s Shooting Star (Franco);8/5
6 Souper Striking (I.Ortiz);6/1
8TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $48,000.
1 Fotis (Martinez);30/1
2 Kumar (Franco);12/1
3 Dull Knife (B.Hernandez);20/1
4 Bourbon In May (Castellano);9/2
5 My Amanjena (Reyes);30/1
6 Honorable Hero (Carmouche);8/1
7 Scoreswhenhewants (Rosario);5/1
8 Inscom (Velazquez);7/2
9 Whiskey Is My Wine (I.Ortiz);3/1
10 Allured (Harkie);20/1
11 Letterman (Alvarado);15/1
12 Running Violence (Bravo);30/1
13 Shiny Copper Penny (AE) (Martinez);50/1
14 Soul Fight (TBA);5/1
15 Sargeant Drive (TBA);9/2
