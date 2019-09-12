First post: 3 p.m.

1ST RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $35,000.

1 Burn And Turn (Cancel);12/1

2 Other Things Equal (Franco);5/1

3 Ridolfo (B.Hernandez);30/1

4 Freedom Prince (Martinez);3/1

5 Shiloh Lane (Harkie);30/1

6 Bebeau (Castellano);1/1

7 Strategic Outlook (H.Hernandez);4/1

2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 A Freud Of Mama (Franco);8/1

2 Moon Delight (Castellano);2/1

3 Apollo’s Abraxas (Richards);30/1

4 Mazal Eighteen (I.Ortiz);8/1

5 Grudge (Carmouche);7/2

6 Bella Invasion (Martinez);30/1

7 Mind Changer (Davis);9/2

8 Stretchthestory (Alvarado);3/1

3RD RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.

1 Nasty Affair (I.Ortiz);9/2

2 Makin’ Out (Franco);5/2

3 Bustin Scones (B.Hernandez);4/1

4 Love And Love (Cancel);8/1

5 Not About The Nail (Davis);3/1

6 Today Comes Once (Velazquez);7/2

4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Keypit (Martinez);20/1

2 Jen’s Battle (I.Ortiz);5/1

3 Unicorn Sally (Rosario);9/2

4 Desbordes (Velazquez);8/1

5 Strongerthanuknow (Lezcano);5/1

6 Sophie Rules (Alvarado);7/2

7 My Sassy Sarah (Franco);2/1

8 Eli Rocks (Davis);30/1

5TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $77,000.

1 Madita (GER) (Rosario);9/5

1A Pivotal Connection (GB) (Alvarado);9/5

2 Coffee Crush (Castellano);5/2

3 Altea (FR) (I.Ortiz);2/1

4 Goodbye Brockley (Cancel);30/1

5 Broken Border (Franco);9/2

6 Hollywood Glory (Lezcano);15/1

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $46,000.

1 My Father’s Eyes (I.Ortiz);4/1

1A Candygramformongo (I.Ortiz);4/1

2 Microscope (Lezcano);2/1

3 Imperioso (Rosario);9/5

4 Stone Guitar (Reyes);10/1

5 Forever Wicked (Martinez);30/1

6 Macho Boy (Carmouche);12/1

7 Diannesimpazible (Franco);9/2

7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $85,000.

1 Misericordia (GB) (Lezcano);3/1

1A Boos (FR) (Lezcano);3/1

2 Factorofwon (Castellano);5/2

3 Satisfy (Alvarado);3/5

4 Filibustin (Carmouche);4/1

5 Jc’s Shooting Star (Franco);8/5

6 Souper Striking (I.Ortiz);6/1

8TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $48,000.

1 Fotis (Martinez);30/1

2 Kumar (Franco);12/1

3 Dull Knife (B.Hernandez);20/1

4 Bourbon In May (Castellano);9/2

5 My Amanjena (Reyes);30/1

6 Honorable Hero (Carmouche);8/1

7 Scoreswhenhewants (Rosario);5/1

8 Inscom (Velazquez);7/2

9 Whiskey Is My Wine (I.Ortiz);3/1

10 Allured (Harkie);20/1

11 Letterman (Alvarado);15/1

12 Running Violence (Bravo);30/1

13 Shiny Copper Penny (AE) (Martinez);50/1

14 Soul Fight (TBA);5/1

15 Sargeant Drive (TBA);9/2

