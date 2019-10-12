First post: 1:15 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.
1 Talabaat (Franco);7/2
2 Bridlewood Cat (Velazquez);9/2
3 Paynterbynumbers (I.Ortiz);2/1
4 First In Command (Davis);10/1
5 Rapido Gatta (Alvarado);6/5
2ND RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $42,000.
1 She’s Dreamin (Lezcano);6/5
2 Heartstrings (Carmouche);8/1
3 Appreciate (B.Hernandez);4/1
4 Bid You Adieu (Franco);12/1
5 Peggy Sue (TBA);8/5
6 Alley To Calvary (Rosario);9/2
7 Party In The Sand (TBA);3/1
8 Trixie’s Time (Davis);3/1
3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.
1 Tass (Carmouche);5/2
2 Morelikelythannot (I.Ortiz);9/5
3 Summer Squeeze (Maragh);3/1
4 Codrington (Franco);7/2
5 Winifred J (Lezcano);12/1
6 Solitary Gem (TBA);5/1
7 Pure Praise (Davis);10/1
4TH RACE: 1 Mile, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Theitalianamerican (Davis);8/1
2 Tapizearance (I.Ortiz);5/2
3 Forever Wicked (Martinez);12/1
4 Prince Of Pharoahs (Lezcano);9/2
5 Wild Banker (Carmouche);10/1
6 Jack Of Clubs (Bravo);2/1
7 True Palace (Reyes);20/1
8 Galway Empire (Franco);6/1
5TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $80,000.
1 Super Dude (Franco);1/1
2 My Friend Frank (Conner);15/1
3 Bird’s Eye View (Lezcano);7/2
4 Classic Covey (Rosario);9/5
5 Applicator (Velazquez);3/1
6 Aquaphobia (Franco);4/1
7 Memories Of Peter (I.Ortiz);8/1
8 Holiday Bonus (Alvarado);12/1
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $42,000.
1 Sarahrini (B.Hernandez);6/1
2 Love My Honey (Franco);7/2
3 Gracetown (Velazquez);9/5
4 Shesasuperfreak (Reyes);6/1
5 Sea Sparkle (Martinez);15/1
6 G. T. Sonia (Fragoso);15/1
7 Lem Me Have It (Rosario);5/2
7TH RACE: 1 1/2 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Point of Entry Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
1 Arrocha (BRZ) (Lezcano);6/1
2 Carlino (Franco);10/1
3 Red Knight (Alvarado);7/2
4 Noble Indy (I.Ortiz);2/1
5 Pillar Mountain (IRE) (Rosario);3/1
6 Paret (AUS) (Prado);15/1
7 Manitoulin (Velazquez);9/2
8TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.
1 Big Gemmy (Franco);6/1
2 Storm Prophet (I.Ortiz);5/1
3 Carthon (Cancel);7/2
4 Three To Thirteen (Davis);10/1
5 I Love Jaxson (Lezcano);3/1
6 Doups Point (Rosario);5/2
7 Danebury (Alvarado);8/1
9TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.
1 Erin More (Velazquez);4/1
2 Jasminesque (Cancel);12/1
3 Shannon’s Girl (Rosario);3/1
4 Ghostly Beauty (Carmouche);6/1
5 Perfect Kind (Franco);9/2
6 Sweet Breeze (B.Hernandez);50/1
7 Baci (Alvarado);8/1
8 Happy Home (I.Ortiz);10/1
9 To A Friend (Reyes);12/1
10 Temperance (Davis);6/1
