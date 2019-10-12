First post: 1:15 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.

1 Talabaat (Franco);7/2

2 Bridlewood Cat (Velazquez);9/2

3 Paynterbynumbers (I.Ortiz);2/1

4 First In Command (Davis);10/1

5 Rapido Gatta (Alvarado);6/5

2ND RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $42,000.

1 She’s Dreamin (Lezcano);6/5

2 Heartstrings (Carmouche);8/1

3 Appreciate (B.Hernandez);4/1

4 Bid You Adieu (Franco);12/1

5 Peggy Sue (TBA);8/5

6 Alley To Calvary (Rosario);9/2

7 Party In The Sand (TBA);3/1

8 Trixie’s Time (Davis);3/1

3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.

1 Tass (Carmouche);5/2

2 Morelikelythannot (I.Ortiz);9/5

3 Summer Squeeze (Maragh);3/1

4 Codrington (Franco);7/2

5 Winifred J (Lezcano);12/1

6 Solitary Gem (TBA);5/1

7 Pure Praise (Davis);10/1

4TH RACE: 1 Mile, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Theitalianamerican (Davis);8/1

2 Tapizearance (I.Ortiz);5/2

3 Forever Wicked (Martinez);12/1

4 Prince Of Pharoahs (Lezcano);9/2

5 Wild Banker (Carmouche);10/1

6 Jack Of Clubs (Bravo);2/1

7 True Palace (Reyes);20/1

8 Galway Empire (Franco);6/1

5TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $80,000.

1 Super Dude (Franco);1/1

2 My Friend Frank (Conner);15/1

3 Bird’s Eye View (Lezcano);7/2

4 Classic Covey (Rosario);9/5

5 Applicator (Velazquez);3/1

6 Aquaphobia (Franco);4/1

7 Memories Of Peter (I.Ortiz);8/1

8 Holiday Bonus (Alvarado);12/1

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $42,000.

1 Sarahrini (B.Hernandez);6/1

2 Love My Honey (Franco);7/2

3 Gracetown (Velazquez);9/5

4 Shesasuperfreak (Reyes);6/1

5 Sea Sparkle (Martinez);15/1

6 G. T. Sonia (Fragoso);15/1

7 Lem Me Have It (Rosario);5/2

7TH RACE: 1 1/2 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Point of Entry Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 Arrocha (BRZ) (Lezcano);6/1

2 Carlino (Franco);10/1

3 Red Knight (Alvarado);7/2

4 Noble Indy (I.Ortiz);2/1

5 Pillar Mountain (IRE) (Rosario);3/1

6 Paret (AUS) (Prado);15/1

7 Manitoulin (Velazquez);9/2

8TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.

1 Big Gemmy (Franco);6/1

2 Storm Prophet (I.Ortiz);5/1

3 Carthon (Cancel);7/2

4 Three To Thirteen (Davis);10/1

5 I Love Jaxson (Lezcano);3/1

6 Doups Point (Rosario);5/2

7 Danebury (Alvarado);8/1

9TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.

1 Erin More (Velazquez);4/1

2 Jasminesque (Cancel);12/1

3 Shannon’s Girl (Rosario);3/1

4 Ghostly Beauty (Carmouche);6/1

5 Perfect Kind (Franco);9/2

6 Sweet Breeze (B.Hernandez);50/1

7 Baci (Alvarado);8/1

8 Happy Home (I.Ortiz);10/1

9 To A Friend (Reyes);12/1

10 Temperance (Davis);6/1

