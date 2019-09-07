First post: Noon
1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000
1 The Joke’s On You (Alvarado);3/1
2 Worth A Shot (Lezcano);8/5
3 Qian B C (Rosario);2/1
4 Freudian Fate (B.Hernandez);15/1
5 Hudson Overpass (Reyes);8/1
6 Fusilli (Davis);12/1
7 Coolboy (Cancel);15/1
2ND RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $28,000
1 Party In The Sand (Martinez);9/2
2 Shak’s Hidden Gem (Franco);4/1
3 Incredible Miss (B.Hernandez);5/2
4 Needs No Ice (Maragh);8/1
5 Movie Score (Rosario);7/5
6 First Dawn (Cancel);10/1
3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $41,000
1 Larceny (Davis);12/1
2 Happy Home (Lezcano);4/1
3 Red Mule (Franco);5/1
4 Standup (Castellano);1/1
5 Oroscopo (Reyes);12/1
6 Mo Fun (Maragh);6/1
7 Don Ciccio (Rosario);15/1
8 Camouflaged Kisser (Martinez);20/1
4TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $36,000
1 Here Comes Tommy (Luzzi);15/1
2 Sir Ballantine (Martinez);5/2
3 Javelin (B.Hernandez);9/2
4 Regalian (Piermarini);2/1
5 Sandy Lane (Cancel);15/1
6 Gypsum Johnny (Alvarado);9/5
5TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000
1 Drop Of Bourbon (Maragh);12/1
1A Titan’s Will (Alvarado);12/1
2 Brilliant Brooks (Velazquez);4/1
3 Victory Built (Lezcano);20/1
4 Bellarmine Hall (Prat);8/1
5 Very Replaceable (B.Hernandez);15/1
6 Theitalianamerican (Castellano);2/1
7 Turbo Drive (Davis);9/2
8 Perpetrate (Franco);15/1
9 Portfolio Hedge (Castellano);3/1
10 Maxwell Esquire (Rosario);5/2
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse $66,000
1 Beaux Arts (Davis);4/1
2 Birthday Gift (Maragh);9/2
3 Matzo Bella (Lezcano);8/5
4 Queendom (Prat);15/1
5 Cat Lady Steph (Reyes);15/1
6 Tradeable (Franco);12/1
7 Andarta (Rosario);5/1
8 Quietude (Martinez);15/1
9 Sarahrini (B.Hernandez);12/1
7TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $75,000
1 Abilene Trail (Franco);8/5
2 Fiftyshays Ofgreen (Rosario);10/1
3 Lucky Dime (Alvarado);5/2
4 Miss Marissa (Davis);10/1
5 Cat’s Pajamas (Lezcano);12/1
6 Maedean (Velazquez);9/2
7 Striking Beauty (Castellano);5/1
8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO, Allied Forces Stakes. Purse $100,000
1 Pulsate (Castellano);8/1
2 Uncle Benny (Franco);4/1
3 No Bang No Boom (IRE) (Davis);5/1
4 Mucho (Rosario);9/2
5 Releasethethunder (TBA);3/1
6 Elektronic (Lezcano);8/1
7 Neverland Rock (GB) (Velazquez);7/2
8 Readyforprimetime (Alvarado);8/1
9 Achilles Warrior (Prat);8/1
10 Chilly In Charge (Cancel);12/1
9TH RACE: 1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $50,000
1 Less Than Perfect (Alvarado);12/1
2 Golden Spear (Castellano);7/2
3 Gosilently (Prat);8/1
4 Lucky Ramsey (Davis);8/1
5 Siding Spring (Lezcano);8/5
6 Playthatfunnymusic (B.Hernandez);4/1
7 Aristocratic (Rosario);15/1
8 Catch A Cab (Franco);4/1
9 Curlin Road (TBA);8/5
10 Tiz A Chance (Reyes);15/1
11 The Crocheron Kid (Cancel);20/1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.