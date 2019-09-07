First post: Noon

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000

1 The Joke’s On You (Alvarado);3/1

2 Worth A Shot (Lezcano);8/5

3 Qian B C (Rosario);2/1

4 Freudian Fate (B.Hernandez);15/1

5 Hudson Overpass (Reyes);8/1

6 Fusilli (Davis);12/1

7 Coolboy (Cancel);15/1

2ND RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $28,000

1 Party In The Sand (Martinez);9/2

2 Shak’s Hidden Gem (Franco);4/1

3 Incredible Miss (B.Hernandez);5/2

4 Needs No Ice (Maragh);8/1

5 Movie Score (Rosario);7/5

6 First Dawn (Cancel);10/1

3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $41,000

1 Larceny (Davis);12/1

2 Happy Home (Lezcano);4/1

3 Red Mule (Franco);5/1

4 Standup (Castellano);1/1

5 Oroscopo (Reyes);12/1

6 Mo Fun (Maragh);6/1

7 Don Ciccio (Rosario);15/1

8 Camouflaged Kisser (Martinez);20/1

4TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $36,000

1 Here Comes Tommy (Luzzi);15/1

2 Sir Ballantine (Martinez);5/2

3 Javelin (B.Hernandez);9/2

4 Regalian (Piermarini);2/1

5 Sandy Lane (Cancel);15/1

6 Gypsum Johnny (Alvarado);9/5

5TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000

1 Drop Of Bourbon (Maragh);12/1

1A Titan’s Will (Alvarado);12/1

2 Brilliant Brooks (Velazquez);4/1

3 Victory Built (Lezcano);20/1

4 Bellarmine Hall (Prat);8/1

5 Very Replaceable (B.Hernandez);15/1

6 Theitalianamerican (Castellano);2/1

7 Turbo Drive (Davis);9/2

8 Perpetrate (Franco);15/1

9 Portfolio Hedge (Castellano);3/1

10 Maxwell Esquire (Rosario);5/2

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse $66,000

1 Beaux Arts (Davis);4/1

2 Birthday Gift (Maragh);9/2

3 Matzo Bella (Lezcano);8/5

4 Queendom (Prat);15/1

5 Cat Lady Steph (Reyes);15/1

6 Tradeable (Franco);12/1

7 Andarta (Rosario);5/1

8 Quietude (Martinez);15/1

9 Sarahrini (B.Hernandez);12/1

7TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $75,000

1 Abilene Trail (Franco);8/5

2 Fiftyshays Ofgreen (Rosario);10/1

3 Lucky Dime (Alvarado);5/2

4 Miss Marissa (Davis);10/1

5 Cat’s Pajamas (Lezcano);12/1

6 Maedean (Velazquez);9/2

7 Striking Beauty (Castellano);5/1

8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO, Allied Forces Stakes. Purse $100,000

1 Pulsate (Castellano);8/1

2 Uncle Benny (Franco);4/1

3 No Bang No Boom (IRE) (Davis);5/1

4 Mucho (Rosario);9/2

5 Releasethethunder (TBA);3/1

6 Elektronic (Lezcano);8/1

7 Neverland Rock (GB) (Velazquez);7/2

8 Readyforprimetime (Alvarado);8/1

9 Achilles Warrior (Prat);8/1

10 Chilly In Charge (Cancel);12/1

9TH RACE: 1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $50,000

1 Less Than Perfect (Alvarado);12/1

2 Golden Spear (Castellano);7/2

3 Gosilently (Prat);8/1

4 Lucky Ramsey (Davis);8/1

5 Siding Spring (Lezcano);8/5

6 Playthatfunnymusic (B.Hernandez);4/1

7 Aristocratic (Rosario);15/1

8 Catch A Cab (Franco);4/1

9 Curlin Road (TBA);8/5

10 Tiz A Chance (Reyes);15/1

11 The Crocheron Kid (Cancel);20/1

