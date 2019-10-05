Post Time 12:45 p.m
1ST RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, Three year olds and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.
1 The Great Johanna (Alvarado);3-1
2 Go Zappem (I.Ortiz);12-1
3 Amazing Zero (Maragh);8-1
4 Two Cent Tootsie (Lezcano);5-1
5 Finlee (Harkie);30-1
6 Amos (Rosario);3-1
7 Marquet Legacy (Franco);5-1
8 Sandra’s Mine (Cancel);8-1
2ND RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $14,000. Purse $28,000.
1 Prairie Fire (I.Ortiz);1-1
2 Evan’s Nice Now (Reyes);6-1
3 Princess Mikayah (Martinez);30-1
4 Cover Photo (Franco);3-1
5 Parlapiano (Harkie);15-1
6 Golden Vale (Richards);30-1
7 Dirty Bird (Lezcano);8-1
8 Tayler’s The Boss (B.Hernandz);6-1
3RD RACE
1 1/4 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $90,000.
1 Westerland (Talamo);8-1
1A Krewe Chief (Franco);8-1
2 Unleveraged (Lezcano);1-1
3 Prioritize (Alvarado);8-1
4 No Mans Land (Davis);15-1
5 Red Right Hand (Rosario);5-2
6 Devamani ((.Ortiz);4-1
4TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000.
1 Whatawonderflworld (Velazquez);7-2
2 Singapore Trader (Velazquez);8-1
3 Local Counsel (Franco);15-1
4 I Love Jaxson (Lezcano);4-1
5 Ghost Giant (Rosario);8-1
6 Riendo (Carmouche);20-1
7 Manoffire (Maragh);20-1
8 Ides Of Arch (Davis);15-1
9 Not That Brady (Lezcano);4-1
10 Le General (Cancel);5-1
11 Outrageous Bet (Reyes);12-1
12 Startup Nation (I.Ortiz);5-2
13 Storm Prophet (Rider TBA);8-1
5TH RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $50,000. Purse $46,000.
1 Top Hat Invasion (Carmouche);12-1
2 Over Thirsty (Harkie);30-1
3 Stuy Town Baby (Davis);15-1
4 Broadway Angel (Lezcano);7-2
5 Big Red Girl (Alvarado);8-1
6 Welsh Gold (Cancel);6-1
7 Bella Invasion (B.Hernandez);30-1
8 All Over The Map (Rosario);15-1
9 Be Magic (I.Ortiz);4-1
10 Mebs Web (Velazquez);8-1
11 Big Cyn (Martinez);12-1
12 Micro Margarita (Franco);6-1
6TH RACE
6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $75,000.
1 Roma Carpe (Martinez);30-1
2 Power Move (Lezcano);8-1
3 Kansas Kis (Franco);8-1
4 Good Shabbos (Luzzi);10-1
5 Bay Jewel (Cancel);20-1
6 Amazing Ride (Carmouche);6-1
7 Lake Avenue (Alvarado);8-1
8 Strike Magic (Maragh);10-1
9 Money Never Sleeps (Velazquez);4-1
10 Superbloodwolfmoon (I.Ortiz);12-1
11 Yellow Brick Road (Rosario);5-1
12 Summer Belief (Talamo);10-1
13AE Orsay (I.Ortiz);3-1
14AE Thissmytime (Davis);8-1
7TH RACE
6 Furlongs Turf, 2 year olds. Futurity Stakes (Grade 3). Purse $150,000.
1 Freewheeler (Velazquez);5-1
2 Tomato Bill (Carmouche);8-1
3 Embolden (Rosario);7-2
4 Four Wheel Drive (I.Ortiz);9-5
5 Another Miracle (Franco);5-2
6 Jack And Noah (Lezcano);6-1
8TH RACE
1 1/4 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Flower Bowl Stakes (Grade 1). Purse $500,000.
1 Ferdinanda (Alvarado);30-1
2 Sistercharlie (Velazquez);1-5
3 Mrs. Sippy (Rosario);5-1
4 Empressof The Nile (I.Ortiz);12-1
5 Thais (Franco);10-1
6 Lantiz (Carmouche);20-1
7 Beau Belle (Lezcano);30-1
9TH RACe
1 Mile, Fillies, 2 year olds, Frizette Stakes (Grade 1). Purse $400,000.
1 Quality Response (Talamo);7-2
2 Daphne Moon (I.Ortiz);9-2
3 Wicked Whisper (Rosario);2-1
4 Slam Dunk (Carmouche);12-1
5 Ice Princess (Franco);15-1
6 Miss Marissa (Davis);8-1
7 Frank’s Rockette (Velazquez);5-2
10TH RACE
7 Furlongs Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.
1 Breaking Boundary (B.Hernandz);12-1
1A AE Hudson Overpass (B.Hrnandz);12-1
2 Lorcan (Davis);20-1
3 Disciplanarian (I.Ortiz);12-1
4 Snow Lion (Franco);12-1
5 Big Wonder (Fragoso);5-1
6 Straitouta Congtin (Carmouche);15-1
7 Seven Plus Seven (Maragh);12-1
8 Alphalfa (Lezcano);9-2
9 Snappy Landing (Reyes);20-1
10 Awesome Adversary (Harkie);12-1
11 Zechariah (Velazquez);7-2
12 Sidd Finch (Cancel);6-1
13AE Daring Disguise (I.Ortiz);5-2
14AE No More Miracles (Cancel);15-1
15 Bulwark (Carmouche);8-1
