1ST RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, Three year olds and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.

1 The Great Johanna (Alvarado);3-1

2 Go Zappem (I.Ortiz);12-1

3 Amazing Zero (Maragh);8-1

4 Two Cent Tootsie (Lezcano);5-1

5 Finlee (Harkie);30-1

6 Amos (Rosario);3-1

7 Marquet Legacy (Franco);5-1

8 Sandra’s Mine (Cancel);8-1

2ND RACE

6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $14,000. Purse $28,000.

1 Prairie Fire (I.Ortiz);1-1

2 Evan’s Nice Now (Reyes);6-1

3 Princess Mikayah (Martinez);30-1

4 Cover Photo (Franco);3-1

5 Parlapiano (Harkie);15-1

6 Golden Vale (Richards);30-1

7 Dirty Bird (Lezcano);8-1

8 Tayler’s The Boss (B.Hernandz);6-1

3RD RACE

1 1/4 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $90,000.

1 Westerland (Talamo);8-1

1A Krewe Chief (Franco);8-1

2 Unleveraged (Lezcano);1-1

3 Prioritize (Alvarado);8-1

4 No Mans Land (Davis);15-1

5 Red Right Hand (Rosario);5-2

6 Devamani ((.Ortiz);4-1

4TH RACE

1 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000.

1 Whatawonderflworld (Velazquez);7-2

2 Singapore Trader (Velazquez);8-1

3 Local Counsel (Franco);15-1

4 I Love Jaxson (Lezcano);4-1

5 Ghost Giant (Rosario);8-1

6 Riendo (Carmouche);20-1

7 Manoffire (Maragh);20-1

8 Ides Of Arch (Davis);15-1

9 Not That Brady (Lezcano);4-1

10 Le General (Cancel);5-1

11 Outrageous Bet (Reyes);12-1

12 Startup Nation (I.Ortiz);5-2

13 Storm Prophet (Rider TBA);8-1

5TH RACE

6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $50,000. Purse $46,000.

1 Top Hat Invasion (Carmouche);12-1

2 Over Thirsty (Harkie);30-1

3 Stuy Town Baby (Davis);15-1

4 Broadway Angel (Lezcano);7-2

5 Big Red Girl (Alvarado);8-1

6 Welsh Gold (Cancel);6-1

7 Bella Invasion (B.Hernandez);30-1

8 All Over The Map (Rosario);15-1

9 Be Magic (I.Ortiz);4-1

10 Mebs Web (Velazquez);8-1

11 Big Cyn (Martinez);12-1

12 Micro Margarita (Franco);6-1

6TH RACE

6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $75,000.

1 Roma Carpe (Martinez);30-1

2 Power Move (Lezcano);8-1

3 Kansas Kis (Franco);8-1

4 Good Shabbos (Luzzi);10-1

5 Bay Jewel (Cancel);20-1

6 Amazing Ride (Carmouche);6-1

7 Lake Avenue (Alvarado);8-1

8 Strike Magic (Maragh);10-1

9 Money Never Sleeps (Velazquez);4-1

10 Superbloodwolfmoon (I.Ortiz);12-1

11 Yellow Brick Road (Rosario);5-1

12 Summer Belief (Talamo);10-1

13AE Orsay (I.Ortiz);3-1

14AE Thissmytime (Davis);8-1

7TH RACE

6 Furlongs Turf, 2 year olds. Futurity Stakes (Grade 3). Purse $150,000.

1 Freewheeler (Velazquez);5-1

2 Tomato Bill (Carmouche);8-1

3 Embolden (Rosario);7-2

4 Four Wheel Drive (I.Ortiz);9-5

5 Another Miracle (Franco);5-2

6 Jack And Noah (Lezcano);6-1

8TH RACE

1 1/4 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Flower Bowl Stakes (Grade 1). Purse $500,000.

1 Ferdinanda (Alvarado);30-1

2 Sistercharlie (Velazquez);1-5

3 Mrs. Sippy (Rosario);5-1

4 Empressof The Nile (I.Ortiz);12-1

5 Thais (Franco);10-1

6 Lantiz (Carmouche);20-1

7 Beau Belle (Lezcano);30-1

9TH RACe

1 Mile, Fillies, 2 year olds, Frizette Stakes (Grade 1). Purse $400,000.

1 Quality Response (Talamo);7-2

2 Daphne Moon (I.Ortiz);9-2

3 Wicked Whisper (Rosario);2-1

4 Slam Dunk (Carmouche);12-1

5 Ice Princess (Franco);15-1

6 Miss Marissa (Davis);8-1

7 Frank’s Rockette (Velazquez);5-2

10TH RACE

7 Furlongs Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.

1 Breaking Boundary (B.Hernandz);12-1

1A AE Hudson Overpass (B.Hrnandz);12-1

2 Lorcan (Davis);20-1

3 Disciplanarian (I.Ortiz);12-1

4 Snow Lion (Franco);12-1

5 Big Wonder (Fragoso);5-1

6 Straitouta Congtin (Carmouche);15-1

7 Seven Plus Seven (Maragh);12-1

8 Alphalfa (Lezcano);9-2

9 Snappy Landing (Reyes);20-1

10 Awesome Adversary (Harkie);12-1

11 Zechariah (Velazquez);7-2

12 Sidd Finch (Cancel);6-1

13AE Daring Disguise (I.Ortiz);5-2

14AE No More Miracles (Cancel);15-1

15 Bulwark (Carmouche);8-1

