Post time 1:30 p.m.
1ST—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, claiming $50,000. Purse $48,000
1 Zap Daddy (Ortiz,I);8-1
1A Poker Game (Ortiz,I);8-1
2 Like What I See (Bravo,J);4-1
3 Mohican (Hernandez,B);10-1
4 Pagliacci (Ortiz,J);3-5
5 Heavy Meddle (Saez,L);15-1
6 Corot (Davis,D);9-2
7 Crea’s Bklyn Law (Rider TBA);8-5
2ND—1 1/16 mi,, turf, 3YOs & up, maiden. Purse $80,000
1 Power Player (Rosario,J);3-1
2 Asdaaf (Davis,D);15-1
3 Ownitifyouwantit (Lezcano,J);5-1
4 Malthael (Ortiz,J);7-2
5 Exult (Ortiz,I);2-1
6 Dillon Rocks (Carmouche,K);15-1
7 Bad Boy (Saez,L);9-2
3RD—1 mi., 3YOs & up, claiming $10,000. Purse $28,000
1 Planet Trailblazer (Lezcano,J);1-2
2 Maimo (Hernandez,B);8-1
3 Big Muddy (Santana,R);5-2
4 Too Fast To Pass (Davis,D);12-1
5 Old Upstart (Franco,M);6-1
4TH—1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $62,500. Purse $85,000
1 Bird’s Eye View (Lezcano,J);3-1
2 Turco Bravo (Castellano,J);2-1
3 Greek Alphabet (Maragh,R);7-2
4 Memories Of Peter (Carmouche,K);6-1
5 Lunaire (Castellano,J);8-1
6 Leitone (Ortiz,I);5-1
7 Untamed Domain (Velazquez,J);8-5
5TH—5 1/2f, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $80,000
1 Dr Post (Velazquez,J);4-5
1A Night Code (Santana,R);4-5
2 Little Harbour (Ortiz,I);6-1
3 Extreme Force (Lezcano,J);7-2
4 Green Light Go (Alvarado,J);8-1
5 This Ill Defend (Reyes,L);12-1
6 Another Miracle (Franco,M);5-1
6TH—7f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000
1 Shannon’s Girl (Rosario,J);3-1
2 Jasminesque (Lezcano,J);6-1
3 Ghosting (Ortiz,I);5-1
4 Adhafera (Harkie,H);30-1
5 Tiz Her Way (Hernandez,B);20-1
6 G. T. Sonia (Alvarado,J);12-1
7 Controllingthegold (Davis,D);30-1
8 Bellamy Knows (Franco,M);8-1
9 Ask Siri (Maragh,R);20-1
10 Blahnik (Saez,L);9-5
7TH—1 1/8 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $66,000
1 El Hermano (Alvarado,J);8-1
2 Playwright (Rider TBA);8-5
3 National Honor (Ortiz,J);3-1
4 Lucky Bet (Saez,L);15-1
5 Market Bubble (Rosario,J);8-1
6 Mr. Massena (Ortiz,I);7-2
7 New Jersey John (Lezcano,J);6-1
8 Opt (Franco,M);15-1
9 News Anchor (Velazquez,J);6-1
10 Riendo (Gutierrez,R);5-1
8TH—1 mi., turf, 3YOs, Manila Stakes. Purse $100,000
1 Pulsate (Franco,M);10-1
2 Current (Ortiz,J);8-1
3 Ian Glass (Velazquez,J);20-1
4 Pole Setter (Saez,L);9-2
5 Casa Creed (Alvarado,J);5-1
6 Fog Of War (Castellano,J);9-2
7 Win Win Win (Pimentel,J);7-2
8 Clint Maroon (Ortiz,I);3-1
9 Gentleman Joe (Carmouche,K);30-1
9TH—6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000
1 Here Comes Meg (Lezcano,J);6-1
2 Peggy Sue (Harkie,H);2-1
3 Love And Luck (Gutierrez,R);9-2
4 Tannuzzo (Luzzi,M);10-1
5 Crick (Martinez,J);6-1
6 Rose Of Dublin (Davis,D);4-1
7 Vinda Machine (Franco,M);8-1
8 Dontcallmefrancis (Hernandez,B);12-1
