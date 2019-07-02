Post time 1:30 p.m.

1ST—6f, turf, 3YOs & up, claiming $50,000. Purse $48,000

1 Zap Daddy (Ortiz,I);8-1

1A Poker Game (Ortiz,I);8-1

2 Like What I See (Bravo,J);4-1

3 Mohican (Hernandez,B);10-1

4 Pagliacci (Ortiz,J);3-5

5 Heavy Meddle (Saez,L);15-1

6 Corot (Davis,D);9-2

7 Crea’s Bklyn Law (Rider TBA);8-5

2ND—1 1/16 mi,, turf, 3YOs & up, maiden. Purse $80,000

1 Power Player (Rosario,J);3-1

2 Asdaaf (Davis,D);15-1

3 Ownitifyouwantit (Lezcano,J);5-1

4 Malthael (Ortiz,J);7-2

5 Exult (Ortiz,I);2-1

6 Dillon Rocks (Carmouche,K);15-1

7 Bad Boy (Saez,L);9-2

3RD—1 mi., 3YOs & up, claiming $10,000. Purse $28,000

1 Planet Trailblazer (Lezcano,J);1-2

2 Maimo (Hernandez,B);8-1

3 Big Muddy (Santana,R);5-2

4 Too Fast To Pass (Davis,D);12-1

5 Old Upstart (Franco,M);6-1

4TH—1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $62,500. Purse $85,000

1 Bird’s Eye View (Lezcano,J);3-1

2 Turco Bravo (Castellano,J);2-1

3 Greek Alphabet (Maragh,R);7-2

4 Memories Of Peter (Carmouche,K);6-1

5 Lunaire (Castellano,J);8-1

6 Leitone (Ortiz,I);5-1

7 Untamed Domain (Velazquez,J);8-5

5TH—5 1/2f, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $80,000

1 Dr Post (Velazquez,J);4-5

1A Night Code (Santana,R);4-5

2 Little Harbour (Ortiz,I);6-1

3 Extreme Force (Lezcano,J);7-2

4 Green Light Go (Alvarado,J);8-1

5 This Ill Defend (Reyes,L);12-1

6 Another Miracle (Franco,M);5-1

6TH—7f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000

1 Shannon’s Girl (Rosario,J);3-1

2 Jasminesque (Lezcano,J);6-1

3 Ghosting (Ortiz,I);5-1

4 Adhafera (Harkie,H);30-1

5 Tiz Her Way (Hernandez,B);20-1

6 G. T. Sonia (Alvarado,J);12-1

7 Controllingthegold (Davis,D);30-1

8 Bellamy Knows (Franco,M);8-1

9 Ask Siri (Maragh,R);20-1

10 Blahnik (Saez,L);9-5

7TH—1 1/8 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $66,000

1 El Hermano (Alvarado,J);8-1

2 Playwright (Rider TBA);8-5

3 National Honor (Ortiz,J);3-1

4 Lucky Bet (Saez,L);15-1

5 Market Bubble (Rosario,J);8-1

6 Mr. Massena (Ortiz,I);7-2

7 New Jersey John (Lezcano,J);6-1

8 Opt (Franco,M);15-1

9 News Anchor (Velazquez,J);6-1

10 Riendo (Gutierrez,R);5-1

8TH—1 mi., turf, 3YOs, Manila Stakes. Purse $100,000

1 Pulsate (Franco,M);10-1

2 Current (Ortiz,J);8-1

3 Ian Glass (Velazquez,J);20-1

4 Pole Setter (Saez,L);9-2

5 Casa Creed (Alvarado,J);5-1

6 Fog Of War (Castellano,J);9-2

7 Win Win Win (Pimentel,J);7-2

8 Clint Maroon (Ortiz,I);3-1

9 Gentleman Joe (Carmouche,K);30-1

9TH—6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $25,000. Purse $33,000

1 Here Comes Meg (Lezcano,J);6-1

2 Peggy Sue (Harkie,H);2-1

3 Love And Luck (Gutierrez,R);9-2

4 Tannuzzo (Luzzi,M);10-1

5 Crick (Martinez,J);6-1

6 Rose Of Dublin (Davis,D);4-1

7 Vinda Machine (Franco,M);8-1

8 Dontcallmefrancis (Hernandez,B);12-1

