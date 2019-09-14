First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Too Much Drama (Alvarado);5/1
2 Caralicious (B.Hernandez);10/1
3 Sister Emily (Reyes);20/1
4 Dazzling Speed (Franco);7/2
5 Shak’s Hidden Gem (Luzzi);5/2
6 Peggy Sue (Harkie);9/5
7 Flying Pleasantly (Jimenez);10/1
2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000.
1 No More Miracles (Saez);12/1
2 Implied Volatility (J.Ortiz);7/2
3 Prince Halo (Harkie);15/1
4 Magnesite (Franco);8/1
5 Daring Disguise (Lezcano);8/5
6 Da Berg (Reyes);20/1
7 Capt. Courageous (Bravo);20/1
8 Alphastest (Cancel);3/1
9 Clear The Ramp (Davis);15/1
10 Bulwark (Carmouche);10/1
3RD RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $85,000.
1 Chipolata (FR) (Franco);6/5
2 Xenobia (IRE) (Alvarado);6/1
3 Sky Full Of Stars (GER) (Rosario);4/1
4 Matty’s Magnum (Saez);12/1
5 Scottish Jig (J.Ortiz);8/5
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $46,000.
1 Barker Lane (Davis);30/1
2 Wild North (Alvarado);12/1
3 Manage My Credit (B.Hernandez);30/1
4 High School Crush (Franco);6/1
5 Fortune’s Girl (Rosario);9/2
6 Trinity Girl (Harkie);8/1
7 Tequila Fog (Saez);7/2
8 Cruising Strong (Lezcano);3/1
9 Top Hat Invasion (Reyes);10/1
10 Ama Is A Rock (Cancel);20/1
5TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $44,000.
1 Curluck (Franco);1/1 Franco,M 124
1A Golconda (FR) (Lezcano);1/1
2 Discreet Image (Carmouche);10/1
3 Tayler’s The Boss (B.Hernandez);30/1
4 Theodosia (Davis);20/1
5 Clockstrikestwelve (Rosario);6/1
6 Codrington (J.Ortiz);12/1
7 Grand Banks (Alvarado);20/1
8 Carlisle Belle (B.Hernandez);7/2
9 Psalmody (Saez);5/2
10 Tequila Sunday (Cancel);30/1
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $77,000.
1 Off The Record (J.Ortiz);9/5
2 Sicilia Mike (Davis);5/1
3 Moshaher (Franco);10/1
4 Fortune’s Fool (Saez);8/5
5 Missle Bomb (Carmouche);4/1
6 Under A Spell (Lezcano);8/1
7TH RACE: 1 1/4 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
1 Cardiff Cay (Bravo);15/1
2 Timepiece (Cancel);20/1
3 Sea Mast (Davis);20/1
4 Mr. Alec (Rosario);6/1
5 Compliant (Lezcano);8/1
6 Corcoran (Franco);30/1
7 Sandy Lane Kitten (B.Hernandez);30/1
8 Tiberius Mercurius (Saez);9/5
9 Overbold (Alvarado);5/1
10 Shennan (IRE) (J.Ortiz);2/1
11 Asdaaf (Carmouche);20/1
8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Harris Bay (Alvarado);8/1
2 Hold My Call (Carmouche);15/1
3 Tapizearance (Rosario);12/1
4 Dream Bigger (J.Ortiz);3/5
5 Chowda (Cancel);30/1
6 Ariesberg (Saez);6/1
7 Blues City (Lezcano);8/1
8 Big Package (Franco);12/1
9TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.
1 Psychic Energy (Reyes);10/1
1A Leaky Cup (Franco);10/1
1X Playthatfunnymusic (B.Hernandez);10/1
2 Discretionary Marq (Carmouche);5/1
3 Analyzethisandthat (Bravo);30/1
4 Dowse’s Beach (J.Ortiz);7/5
5 Morning Breez (Lezcano);20/1
6 Shiraz (Saez);7/2
7 Outrageous Bet (Alvarado);30/1
8 Mission Command (Davis);30/1
9 Manoffire (B.Hernandez);15/1
10 Royal Asset (Rosario);6/1
11 The Crocheron Kid (Martinez);30/1
12 Durkin’s Call (Alvarado);8/1
13 Binkster (Davis);4/1
10TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $50,000.
1 Colonel Tom (Davis);20/1
2 Samadi Sky (Franco);30/1
3 Dalarna (Alvarado);6/1
4 Have Another (B.Hernandez);6/1
5 Fear (Carmouche);6/1
6 Mad Munnys (Rosario);30/1
7 Ethan Hunt (Saez);15/1
8 New York’s Finest (Bravo);3/1
9 Banana Thief (J.Ortiz);7/2
10 Sir Ballantine (Reyes);30/1
11 Canarsie Kid (Martinez);30/1
12 Coltandmississippi (Lezcano);4/1
13AE Aristocratic (Rosario);30/1
