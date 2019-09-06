First post: 1 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse $66,000

1 Girl Of Tosconova (Alvarado);6/1

2 Cash Offer (Saez);3/5

3 Moon Heist (Davis);8/1

4 Pas De Deuce (Maragh);12/1

5 Aquariva (Prat);12/1

6 Bustin Scones (B.Hernandez);15/1

7 Lem Me Have It (Franco);9/2

2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $41,000

1 Aris Gal Suz (Franco);12/1

2 Crater Rim (Maragh);6/1

3 Kathy’s Cause (Lezcano);12/1

4 Plimsoll Anny (Harkie);30/1

5 Cape Cod Diva (Prat);6/5

6 Beans N Rice (Martinez);15/1

7 Youth Gone Wild (Reyes);10/1

8 Mz Seb Pat (Davis);9/2

9 Abby Normal (Cancel);8/1

10 Seattle Frost (B.Hernandez);20/1

3RD RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $60,000

1 Data Driven (Franco);6/5

2 Happy Farm (Lezcano);7/5

3 Storm Advisory (Saez);10/1

4 No Distortion (Martinez);8/1

5 Blue Belt (Alvarado);6/1

6 Seethisquick (Harkie);15/1

4TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $41,000

1 Highway Flyer (Cancel);6/1

2 Azzedine (FR) (Martinez);20/1

3 Crypto Gold (Davis);3/1

4 Montatham (Saez);8/1

5 La Hara (IRE) (Castellano);5/2

6 Bold Gem (Maragh);9/2

7 On A Spree (Alvarado);7/2

8 Bridgetothefuture (Harkie);30/1

5TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $75,000

1 Hemlock (Alvarado);3/1

2 Prince Of Caps (Cancel);10/1

3 Unprecedented (Saez);6/1

4 Democratic Values (Castellano);8/5

5 King Of American (Martinez);30/1

6 Sagamore Mischief (Davis);10/1

7 Alpha Sixty Six (Velazquez);5/2

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse $55,000

1 Teletype (Castellano);3/1

2 Pecan Pattie (Alvarado);6/1

3 Odramark (Lezcano);2/1

4 Take Charge Tina (Maragh);10/1

5 A Dixie Twister (Davis);4/1

6 Proportionality (Franco);8/1

7 Tiple (IRE) (Saez);5/1

7TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse $77,000

1 The J Y (Franco);5/1

2 Mango M (Lezcano);6/1

3 T Loves A Fight (Alvarado);6/5

4 Halladay (Velazquez);7/5

5 King Cause (Prat);8/1

6 Lonhtwist (Davis);6/1

7 Tikhvin Flew (Castellano);12/1

8 American Rule (Martinez);30/1

9 Quarky (Saez);4/1

8TH RACE: 1 1/2 miles, 3YO and up, Grand Prix American Jockey Club Invitational Stakes. Purse $300,000

1 You’re To Blame (Velazquez);4/1

2 Maraud (Maragh);20/1

3 Roaming Union (Talamo);15/1

4 Realm (Alvarado);6/1

5 Highland Sky (Franco);8/1

6 Carlino (Saez);10/1

7 Marconi (Lezcano);2/1

8 Rocketry (Castellano);5/2

9TH RACE: 1 3/8 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 3YO, Jockey Club Oaks Invitational Stakes. Purse $750,000

1 Edisa (Prat);5/2

2 Romantic Pursuit (Saez);15/1

3 Lady Prancealot (IRE) (Talamo);9/2

4 Desert Ride (Velazquez);8/1

5 Love So Deep (JPN) (Spencer);9/2

6 Wonderment (IRE) (Pasquier);7/2

7 Dyna Passer (Lezcano);12/1

8 Art Of Almost (Castellano);5/1

10TH RACE: 1 1/2 miles, Turf, 3YO, Jockey Club Derby Invitational Stakes. Purse $1,000,000

1 A Thread Of Blue (Saez);4/1

2 Current (Alvarado);15/1

3 Henley’s Joy (Lezcano);5/1

4 Pedro Cara (FR) (Piccone);12/1

5 San Huberto (IRE) (Prat);10/1

6 Tone Broke (Velazquez);10/1

7 Kadar (Franco);15/1

8 Digital Age (IRE) (Castellano);5/2

9 Spanish Mission (Spencer);3/1

11TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $33,000

1 Champagne Chills (Saez);8/5

2 Yankee Division (Harkie);15/1

3 Freudian Sip (Lezcano);8/1

4 Clonedsimmard (Martinez);30/1

5 Awesome Adversary (Maragh);9/2

6 Blessed Honour (Jimenez);30/1

7 Ridolfo (B.Hernandez);15/1

8 Legion Storm (Franco);5/2

9 Lorcan (Davis);8/1

