First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse $66,000
1 Girl Of Tosconova (Alvarado);6/1
2 Cash Offer (Saez);3/5
3 Moon Heist (Davis);8/1
4 Pas De Deuce (Maragh);12/1
5 Aquariva (Prat);12/1
6 Bustin Scones (B.Hernandez);15/1
7 Lem Me Have It (Franco);9/2
2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $41,000
1 Aris Gal Suz (Franco);12/1
2 Crater Rim (Maragh);6/1
3 Kathy’s Cause (Lezcano);12/1
4 Plimsoll Anny (Harkie);30/1
5 Cape Cod Diva (Prat);6/5
6 Beans N Rice (Martinez);15/1
7 Youth Gone Wild (Reyes);10/1
8 Mz Seb Pat (Davis);9/2
9 Abby Normal (Cancel);8/1
10 Seattle Frost (B.Hernandez);20/1
3RD RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $60,000
1 Data Driven (Franco);6/5
2 Happy Farm (Lezcano);7/5
3 Storm Advisory (Saez);10/1
4 No Distortion (Martinez);8/1
5 Blue Belt (Alvarado);6/1
6 Seethisquick (Harkie);15/1
4TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $41,000
1 Highway Flyer (Cancel);6/1
2 Azzedine (FR) (Martinez);20/1
3 Crypto Gold (Davis);3/1
4 Montatham (Saez);8/1
5 La Hara (IRE) (Castellano);5/2
6 Bold Gem (Maragh);9/2
7 On A Spree (Alvarado);7/2
8 Bridgetothefuture (Harkie);30/1
5TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $75,000
1 Hemlock (Alvarado);3/1
2 Prince Of Caps (Cancel);10/1
3 Unprecedented (Saez);6/1
4 Democratic Values (Castellano);8/5
5 King Of American (Martinez);30/1
6 Sagamore Mischief (Davis);10/1
7 Alpha Sixty Six (Velazquez);5/2
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse $55,000
1 Teletype (Castellano);3/1
2 Pecan Pattie (Alvarado);6/1
3 Odramark (Lezcano);2/1
4 Take Charge Tina (Maragh);10/1
5 A Dixie Twister (Davis);4/1
6 Proportionality (Franco);8/1
7 Tiple (IRE) (Saez);5/1
7TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse $77,000
1 The J Y (Franco);5/1
2 Mango M (Lezcano);6/1
3 T Loves A Fight (Alvarado);6/5
4 Halladay (Velazquez);7/5
5 King Cause (Prat);8/1
6 Lonhtwist (Davis);6/1
7 Tikhvin Flew (Castellano);12/1
8 American Rule (Martinez);30/1
9 Quarky (Saez);4/1
8TH RACE: 1 1/2 miles, 3YO and up, Grand Prix American Jockey Club Invitational Stakes. Purse $300,000
1 You’re To Blame (Velazquez);4/1
2 Maraud (Maragh);20/1
3 Roaming Union (Talamo);15/1
4 Realm (Alvarado);6/1
5 Highland Sky (Franco);8/1
6 Carlino (Saez);10/1
7 Marconi (Lezcano);2/1
8 Rocketry (Castellano);5/2
9TH RACE: 1 3/8 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 3YO, Jockey Club Oaks Invitational Stakes. Purse $750,000
1 Edisa (Prat);5/2
2 Romantic Pursuit (Saez);15/1
3 Lady Prancealot (IRE) (Talamo);9/2
4 Desert Ride (Velazquez);8/1
5 Love So Deep (JPN) (Spencer);9/2
6 Wonderment (IRE) (Pasquier);7/2
7 Dyna Passer (Lezcano);12/1
8 Art Of Almost (Castellano);5/1
10TH RACE: 1 1/2 miles, Turf, 3YO, Jockey Club Derby Invitational Stakes. Purse $1,000,000
1 A Thread Of Blue (Saez);4/1
2 Current (Alvarado);15/1
3 Henley’s Joy (Lezcano);5/1
4 Pedro Cara (FR) (Piccone);12/1
5 San Huberto (IRE) (Prat);10/1
6 Tone Broke (Velazquez);10/1
7 Kadar (Franco);15/1
8 Digital Age (IRE) (Castellano);5/2
9 Spanish Mission (Spencer);3/1
11TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse $33,000
1 Champagne Chills (Saez);8/5
2 Yankee Division (Harkie);15/1
3 Freudian Sip (Lezcano);8/1
4 Clonedsimmard (Martinez);30/1
5 Awesome Adversary (Maragh);9/2
6 Blessed Honour (Jimenez);30/1
7 Ridolfo (B.Hernandez);15/1
8 Legion Storm (Franco);5/2
9 Lorcan (Davis);8/1
