Post time 1:15 p.m.

1ST — 1 1/16 mi., 3YOs & up, claiming $25,000. Purse $50,000

1 Dreamzapper (Alvarado,J);8-1

2 Tour De Force (Carmouche,K);2-1

3 Curlin Road (Saez,L);9-5

4 Playthatfunnymusic (Castro,L);7-2

5 Mills (Rosario,J);3-1

2ND — 1 mi., turf, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $62,000

1 Sengekontacket (Rosario,J);3-1

2 Shine Like Bobby (Hernandez,B);10-1

3 Barista Vixen (Velazquez,J);6-1

4 Jazzy Lady (Saez,L);4-1

5 Noble Enterprise (Reyes,L);15-1

6 Positive Power (Davis,D);10-1

7 Trickle In (Ortiz,I);9-2

8 I Dare U (Franco,M);6-1

9 Morality Clause (Hernandez,H);8-1

10 Kemba (MTO) (Rosario,J);5-1

3RD — 6 1/2f, 2YOs, maiden claiming $50,000. Purse $46,000

1 Elite Mission (Luzzi,M);8-1

2 Will Sing For Wine (Martinez,J);10-1

3 My Sacred Place (Franco,M);2-1

4 Robber Bob (Carmouche,K);5-1

5 Mr. Shortandsimple (Saez,L);7-2

6 Victory Boulevard (Velazquez,J);9-5

4TH — 1 1/8 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $75,000

1 Bacchanalia (Ortiz,I);7-2

2 Andi’s Kitten (Franco,M);8-1

3 Estill (Velazquez,J);5-1

4 Ava Malone (Rosario,J);9-2

5 Razeena (MTO) (Rider TBA);5-2

6 In Front (Davis,D);5-2

7 Funny Flowers (Saez,L);15-1

8 Coilean Bawn (Alvarado,J);3-1

9 Miss You Blues (MTO) (Rider TBA);9-2

5TH — 1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, claiming $32,000. Purse $55,000

1 Bondurant (Lezcano,J);10-1

2 Hills Pond (Maragh,R);20-1

3 Bitumen (MTO) (Rider TBA);5-2

4 Harv Won’t Tap (Ortiz,I);10-1

5 Hieroglyphics (Velazquez,J);5-1

6 Lucky Ramsey (Davis,D);8-1

7 Tusk (Carmouche,K);3-1

8 Local Hero (Rosario,J);15-1

9 Morrison (Saez,L);8-1

10 Siding Spring (Franco,M);5-2

11 Mobridge (Castro,L);12-1

6TH — 1 mi., 3YOs & up, claiming $50,000. Purse $45,000

1 Dull Knife (Franco,M);15-1

2 Spectator Sport (Castro,L);8-1

3 Chuckles (Alvarado,J);20-1

4 Sargeant Drive (Ortiz,I);6-5

5 Allured (Davis,D);7-5

6 Super Silver (Carmouche,K);9-2

7TH — 1 1/8 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $62,500. Purse $85,000

1 Dream Passage (Lezcano,J);8-5

2 My Sister Nat (Velazquez,J);3-1

3 Jaylan (Rosario,J);10-1

4 Diamond Play (Franco,M);6-1

5 Alasaayil (Saez,L);9-2

6 Beyond Discreet (MTO) (Velazqz,J);5-2

7 Mighty Scarlett (Ortiz,I);7-2

8TH — 6f, 2YOs, fillies, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000

1 Kit Kat Katie (Alvarado,J);9-2

2 Boston Beauties (Saez,L);5-2

3 Winning Melody (Davis,D);10-1

4 Our Lady Of Loreto (Saez,L);3-1

5 Jen’s Battle (Ortiz,I);4-1

6 Miss Liana (Martinez,J);15-1

7 Pippi (Reyes,L);20-1

8 Get Directions (Carroll,D);10-1

9 My Candy Girl (Hernandez,B);15-1

10 Real Doozie (Lezcano,J);6-1

11 Pazyarmonia (Franco,M);12-1

12 Felony Melanie (Luzzi,M);20-1

