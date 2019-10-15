Post time 1:15 p.m.
1ST — 1 1/16 mi., 3YOs & up, claiming $25,000. Purse $50,000
1 Dreamzapper (Alvarado,J);8-1
2 Tour De Force (Carmouche,K);2-1
3 Curlin Road (Saez,L);9-5
4 Playthatfunnymusic (Castro,L);7-2
5 Mills (Rosario,J);3-1
2ND — 1 mi., turf, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $62,000
1 Sengekontacket (Rosario,J);3-1
2 Shine Like Bobby (Hernandez,B);10-1
3 Barista Vixen (Velazquez,J);6-1
4 Jazzy Lady (Saez,L);4-1
5 Noble Enterprise (Reyes,L);15-1
6 Positive Power (Davis,D);10-1
7 Trickle In (Ortiz,I);9-2
8 I Dare U (Franco,M);6-1
9 Morality Clause (Hernandez,H);8-1
10 Kemba (MTO) (Rosario,J);5-1
3RD — 6 1/2f, 2YOs, maiden claiming $50,000. Purse $46,000
1 Elite Mission (Luzzi,M);8-1
2 Will Sing For Wine (Martinez,J);10-1
3 My Sacred Place (Franco,M);2-1
4 Robber Bob (Carmouche,K);5-1
5 Mr. Shortandsimple (Saez,L);7-2
6 Victory Boulevard (Velazquez,J);9-5
4TH — 1 1/8 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $75,000
1 Bacchanalia (Ortiz,I);7-2
2 Andi’s Kitten (Franco,M);8-1
3 Estill (Velazquez,J);5-1
4 Ava Malone (Rosario,J);9-2
5 Razeena (MTO) (Rider TBA);5-2
6 In Front (Davis,D);5-2
7 Funny Flowers (Saez,L);15-1
8 Coilean Bawn (Alvarado,J);3-1
9 Miss You Blues (MTO) (Rider TBA);9-2
5TH — 1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, claiming $32,000. Purse $55,000
1 Bondurant (Lezcano,J);10-1
2 Hills Pond (Maragh,R);20-1
3 Bitumen (MTO) (Rider TBA);5-2
4 Harv Won’t Tap (Ortiz,I);10-1
5 Hieroglyphics (Velazquez,J);5-1
6 Lucky Ramsey (Davis,D);8-1
7 Tusk (Carmouche,K);3-1
8 Local Hero (Rosario,J);15-1
9 Morrison (Saez,L);8-1
10 Siding Spring (Franco,M);5-2
11 Mobridge (Castro,L);12-1
6TH — 1 mi., 3YOs & up, claiming $50,000. Purse $45,000
1 Dull Knife (Franco,M);15-1
2 Spectator Sport (Castro,L);8-1
3 Chuckles (Alvarado,J);20-1
4 Sargeant Drive (Ortiz,I);6-5
5 Allured (Davis,D);7-5
6 Super Silver (Carmouche,K);9-2
7TH — 1 1/8 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $62,500. Purse $85,000
1 Dream Passage (Lezcano,J);8-5
2 My Sister Nat (Velazquez,J);3-1
3 Jaylan (Rosario,J);10-1
4 Diamond Play (Franco,M);6-1
5 Alasaayil (Saez,L);9-2
6 Beyond Discreet (MTO) (Velazqz,J);5-2
7 Mighty Scarlett (Ortiz,I);7-2
8TH — 6f, 2YOs, fillies, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000
1 Kit Kat Katie (Alvarado,J);9-2
2 Boston Beauties (Saez,L);5-2
3 Winning Melody (Davis,D);10-1
4 Our Lady Of Loreto (Saez,L);3-1
5 Jen’s Battle (Ortiz,I);4-1
6 Miss Liana (Martinez,J);15-1
7 Pippi (Reyes,L);20-1
8 Get Directions (Carroll,D);10-1
9 My Candy Girl (Hernandez,B);15-1
10 Real Doozie (Lezcano,J);6-1
11 Pazyarmonia (Franco,M);12-1
12 Felony Melanie (Luzzi,M);20-1
