Post time 1:15 p.m.

1ST — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $20,000. Purse $30,000

1 Oroscopo (Cancel,E);12-1

2 Strategic Outlook (Martinez,J);6-1

3 No No Noah (Harkie,H);30-1

4 Cavaradossi (Davis,D);7-2

5 Pistoleiro (Luzzi,M);8-1

6 Impunity (Franco,M);9-5

7 Mine The Coin (Hernandez,B);2-1

2ND — 6f, turf, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $62,000

1 Devils Rendezvous (Carmouche,K);12-1

2 Holmdel Park (Cancel,E);15-1

3 Desbordes (Velazquez,J);8-1

4 Tales I Winit (Alvarado,J);8-1

5 Aubrey Tate (MTO) (Rider TBA);3-1

6 Single Verse (Davis,D);2-1

7 Mazal Eighteen (Franco,M);7-2

8 Jen’s Battle (Bravo,J);4-1

9 Over Thirsty (Harkie,H);20-1

10 Moana’s Tale (Lezcano,J);5-1

3RD — 1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, claiming $25,000. Purse $50,000

1 One River Place (MTO) (Rider TBA);5-1

2 Street Trust(MTO) (Rider TBA);5-2

3 Bondurant (Cancel,E);4-1

4 Brucarita (VelazquezJ);9-2

5 Daddy D T (Franco,M);5-1

6 Chocolate Ride (Alvarado,J);3-1

7 Playthatfnnymsc (MTO) (Rider TBA);6-1

8 Total Tap (Lezcano,J);8-1

9 Lucky Ramsey (Davis,D);7-2

10 Harv Won’t Tap (Carmouche,K);6-1

4TH — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, claiming $12,500. Purse $32,000

1 Mo Diddley (Gonzalez,S);3-1

2 Scarf It Down (Cancel,E);5-2

3 Horoscope (Franco,M);3-1

4 Lord Simba (Maragh,R);12-1

5 Orpheus (Luzzi,M);8-1

6 Javelin (Hernandez,B);12-1

7 Indian Guide (armouche,K);6-1

8 Gorgeous Charli (Davis,D);10-1

5TH — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs, claiming $50,000. Purse $60,000

1 Kumar (Lezcano,J);10-1

2 Thomond Park (Davis,D);12-1

3 Willing To Speed (Maragh,R);5-2

4 Southern Brigade (Franco,M);9-2

5 Ian Glass (Velazquez,J);3-1

6 Direct Order (MTO) (Franco,M);3-5

7 Go Poke The Bear (Carmouche,K);3-1

8 Family Biz (MTO) (Davis,D);8-1

9 Baffin Bay (Silvera,R);6-1

6TH — 1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000

1 Short Pour (Maragh,R);8-1

2 Fetching (Velazquez,J);12-1

3 Out Of Trouble (Lezcano,J);9-2

4 Purely Lucky (Carmouche,K);15-1

5 Lovely La La (Cancel,E);3-1

6 Makin’ Out (MTO) (Franco,M);5-2

7 Cartwheel (MTO) (Lezcano,J);2-1

8 Classic Lady (Franco,M);5-2

9 Way Smart (Davis,D);6-1

10 Beyond Discreet (MTO) (Rider TBA);8-1

11 Niko’s Dream (Alvarado,J);5-1

7TH — 1 mi., 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $75,000

1 Razeena (Bravo,J);5-2

2 Navasha (Alvarado,J);7-2

3 Miss You Blues (Franco,M);10-1

4 Katama Moonlight (Lezcano,J);7-5

5 Blahnik (Hernandez,B);30-1

6 Canteen (Velazquez,J);4-1

7 Know Point Given (Fragoso,P);50-1

8TH — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $62,000

1 Justintimeforwine 15/1 Cancel,E);15-1

1A Theitalianamerican (Rider TBA);15-1

2 Voliero (Alvarado,J);15-1

3 Kierkegaard (Carmouche,K);7-2

4 Bellarmine Hall (Maragh,R);8-1

5 Legend Of Bam (Fragoso,P);8-1

6 Driftwood (Luzzi,M);12-1

7 Stash My Money (Silvera,R);15-1

8 Empire Express (Lezcano,J);5-1

9 Perpetrate (Bravo,J);12-1

10 Jade’s Dream (Franco,M);12-1

11 Turbo Drive (Davis,D);9-2

12 Ringgood (Velazquez,J);12-1

13AE Wickydidit (Lezcano,J);15-1

14 True Grace (Rider TBA);4-1

15 Destiny’s Charge (Davila,J);12-1

