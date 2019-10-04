Post time 12:20 p.m.
1ST — 6f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, starter allowance $25,000. Purse $50,000
1 Timely Tradition (Santana,R);6-5
1A Daria’s Angel (Alvarado,J);6-5
2 Bertranda (Davis,D);10-1
3 Jump For Joy (Ortiz,I);7-2
4 My Roxy Girl (Franco,M);2-1
5 No Deal (Cancel,E);8-1
6 Orchid Party (Lezcano,J);12-1
2ND — 5 1/2f, 2YOs, maiden claiming $50,000. Purse $46,000
1 Goneonamission (Harkie,H);20-1
2 Blues City (Lezcano,J);6-1
3 Shandian (Carmouche,K);3-1
4 Hold My Call (Saez,L);7-5
5 Carters Got Sass (Hernandez,B);10-1
6 False Alarm (Franco,M);8-1
7 Small Invasion (Ortiz,I);9-2
8 Pacquiao (Rodriguez,L);30-1
3RD — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance. Purse $77,000
1 Kingdom’s Queen (Rider TBA);2-1
2 Blonde Moment (Franco,M);10-1
3 Quiet Dignity (Ortiz,I);3-1
4 Atomic Blonde (Saez,L);5-2
5 Here Comes Jackie (DeCarlo,C);6-1
6 All Quality (Lezcano,J);6-1
7 Kreesie (Cancel,E);7-2
8 Goodbye Brockley (Carmouche,K);20-1
9 Music Of Life (Santana,R);10-1
4TH — 1 mi., 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $75,000
1 Lucky Dime (Santana,R);7-2
2 Always A Queen (Saez,L);4-1
3 Harlem Heights (Lezcano,J);9-2
4 Moonlit Fantasy (Franco,M);8-1
5 Highland Glory (Alvarado,J);4-1
6 Maedean (Velazquez,J);3-1
7 Water White (Ortiz,I);8-1
5TH — 6f, turf, 3YOs & up, Belmont Turf Sprint Invitational. Purse $150,000
1 They Shot Sonny (Rodriguez,L);50-1
2 Gidu (Franco,M);8-1
3 Final Frontier (Lezcano,J);7-2
4 Hawkish (Velazquez,J);6-1
5 Shekky Shebaz (Ortiz,I);7-5
6 Fully Vested (Saez,L);12-1
7 Disco Partner (Alvarado,J);5-2
6TH — 6f, turf, 2YOs, fillies, Matron Stakes. Purse $150,000
1 Alms (Lezcano,J);1-1
2 A Freud Of Mama (Santana,R);8-1
3 Time Limit (Franco,M);10-1
4 Pure Wow (Saez,L);10-1
5 Karak (Ortiz,I);7-5
6 Classy Sadie (Cancel,E);15-1
7TH — 1 mi., 2YOs, maiden. Purse $75,000
1 Tapage (Hill,C);10-1
2 Jedi Master (Alvarado,J);12-1
3 Vintage Print (Franco,M);8-1
4 Mischief Afoot (Carmouche,K);20-1
5 Cowtown (Velazquez,J);8-1
6 Malibu Edge (Santana,R);15-1
7 Hard Sting (Cancel,E);20-1
8 Sonneman (Lezcano,J);7-2
9 Mo And Go (Saez,L);9-2
10 Alley Oop Johnny (Maragh,R);30-1
11 Cost Basis (Ortiz,I);6-1
12 Onward (Davis,D);5-1
8TH — 1 1/8 mi., turf, 3YOs, Hill Prince Stakes. Purse $400,000
1 Henley’s Joy (Davis,D);8-1
2 A Thread Of Blue (Saez,L);7-2
3 Taos (Alvarado,J);15-1
4 Bourbon War (Lezcano,J);4-1
5 Digital Age (Ortiz,I);9-2
6 Seismic Wave (Carmouche,K);6-1
7 Standard Deviation (Velazquez,J);5-1
8 Neptune’s Storm (Santana,R);8-1
9 Uncle Benny (Franco,M);10-1
9TH — 1 1/2 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, Joe Hirsch Turf Classic. Purse $500,000
1 Zulu Alpha (Hill,C);6-1
2 Channel Cat (Saez,L);9-2
3 Ya Primo (Ortiz,I);6-1
4 Cross Border (Franco,M);20-1
5 Arklow (Alvarado,J);3-1
6 Sadler’s Joy (Lezcano,J);5-2
7 Channel Maker (Velazquez,J);7-2
10TH — 1 mi., 2YOs, Champagne Stakes. Purse $500,000
1 Alpha Sixty Six (Velazquez,J);5-1
2 Truculent (Carmouche,K);30-1
3 Green Light Go (Alvarado,J);8-5
4 Three Technique (Ortiz,I);7-2
5 Gozilla (Santana,R);6-1
6 Big City Bob (DeCarlo,C);20-1
7 Tiz The Law (Franco,M);5-2
11TH — 1 mi., turf, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $75,000
1 Conglomerate (Ortiz,I);5-1
1A Perjury Trap (Rider TBA);5-1
2 Voodoo Zip (Santana,R);6-1
2B Uncle Ned (Davis,D);6-1
3 Tapaloof (Cancel,E);10-1
4 U S Army Corps (Velazquez,J);6-1
5 John Want Revenge (Hernandz,B);50-1
6 Sul Moon (Alvarado,J);3-1
7 Lord Of The Nile (Maragh,R);12-1
8 Don Juan Kitten (Franco,M);10-1
9 War Stopper (Carmouche,K);12-1
10 Scanno (Lezcano,J);8-1
11 Country Grammer (Saez,L);8-1
12 Extreme Force (Rider TBA);4-1
