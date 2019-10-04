Post time 12:20 p.m.

1ST — 6f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, starter allowance $25,000. Purse $50,000

1 Timely Tradition (Santana,R);6-5

1A Daria’s Angel (Alvarado,J);6-5

2 Bertranda (Davis,D);10-1

3 Jump For Joy (Ortiz,I);7-2

4 My Roxy Girl (Franco,M);2-1

5 No Deal (Cancel,E);8-1

6 Orchid Party (Lezcano,J);12-1

2ND — 5 1/2f, 2YOs, maiden claiming $50,000. Purse $46,000

1 Goneonamission (Harkie,H);20-1

2 Blues City (Lezcano,J);6-1

3 Shandian (Carmouche,K);3-1

4 Hold My Call (Saez,L);7-5

5 Carters Got Sass (Hernandez,B);10-1

6 False Alarm (Franco,M);8-1

7 Small Invasion (Ortiz,I);9-2

8 Pacquiao (Rodriguez,L);30-1

3RD — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance. Purse $77,000

1 Kingdom’s Queen (Rider TBA);2-1

2 Blonde Moment (Franco,M);10-1

3 Quiet Dignity (Ortiz,I);3-1

4 Atomic Blonde (Saez,L);5-2

5 Here Comes Jackie (DeCarlo,C);6-1

6 All Quality (Lezcano,J);6-1

7 Kreesie (Cancel,E);7-2

8 Goodbye Brockley (Carmouche,K);20-1

9 Music Of Life (Santana,R);10-1

4TH — 1 mi., 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $75,000

1 Lucky Dime (Santana,R);7-2

2 Always A Queen (Saez,L);4-1

3 Harlem Heights (Lezcano,J);9-2

4 Moonlit Fantasy (Franco,M);8-1

5 Highland Glory (Alvarado,J);4-1

6 Maedean (Velazquez,J);3-1

7 Water White (Ortiz,I);8-1

5TH — 6f, turf, 3YOs & up, Belmont Turf Sprint Invitational. Purse $150,000

1 They Shot Sonny (Rodriguez,L);50-1

2 Gidu (Franco,M);8-1

3 Final Frontier (Lezcano,J);7-2

4 Hawkish (Velazquez,J);6-1

5 Shekky Shebaz (Ortiz,I);7-5

6 Fully Vested (Saez,L);12-1

7 Disco Partner (Alvarado,J);5-2

6TH — 6f, turf, 2YOs, fillies, Matron Stakes. Purse $150,000

1 Alms (Lezcano,J);1-1

2 A Freud Of Mama (Santana,R);8-1

3 Time Limit (Franco,M);10-1

4 Pure Wow (Saez,L);10-1

5 Karak (Ortiz,I);7-5

6 Classy Sadie (Cancel,E);15-1

7TH — 1 mi., 2YOs, maiden. Purse $75,000

1 Tapage (Hill,C);10-1

2 Jedi Master (Alvarado,J);12-1

3 Vintage Print (Franco,M);8-1

4 Mischief Afoot (Carmouche,K);20-1

5 Cowtown (Velazquez,J);8-1

6 Malibu Edge (Santana,R);15-1

7 Hard Sting (Cancel,E);20-1

8 Sonneman (Lezcano,J);7-2

9 Mo And Go (Saez,L);9-2

10 Alley Oop Johnny (Maragh,R);30-1

11 Cost Basis (Ortiz,I);6-1

12 Onward (Davis,D);5-1

8TH — 1 1/8 mi., turf, 3YOs, Hill Prince Stakes. Purse $400,000

1 Henley’s Joy (Davis,D);8-1

2 A Thread Of Blue (Saez,L);7-2

3 Taos (Alvarado,J);15-1

4 Bourbon War (Lezcano,J);4-1

5 Digital Age (Ortiz,I);9-2

6 Seismic Wave (Carmouche,K);6-1

7 Standard Deviation (Velazquez,J);5-1

8 Neptune’s Storm (Santana,R);8-1

9 Uncle Benny (Franco,M);10-1

9TH — 1 1/2 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, Joe Hirsch Turf Classic. Purse $500,000

1 Zulu Alpha (Hill,C);6-1

2 Channel Cat (Saez,L);9-2

3 Ya Primo (Ortiz,I);6-1

4 Cross Border (Franco,M);20-1

5 Arklow (Alvarado,J);3-1

6 Sadler’s Joy (Lezcano,J);5-2

7 Channel Maker (Velazquez,J);7-2

10TH — 1 mi., 2YOs, Champagne Stakes. Purse $500,000

1 Alpha Sixty Six (Velazquez,J);5-1

2 Truculent (Carmouche,K);30-1

3 Green Light Go (Alvarado,J);8-5

4 Three Technique (Ortiz,I);7-2

5 Gozilla (Santana,R);6-1

6 Big City Bob (DeCarlo,C);20-1

7 Tiz The Law (Franco,M);5-2

11TH — 1 mi., turf, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $75,000

1 Conglomerate (Ortiz,I);5-1

1A Perjury Trap (Rider TBA);5-1

2 Voodoo Zip (Santana,R);6-1

2B Uncle Ned (Davis,D);6-1

3 Tapaloof (Cancel,E);10-1

4 U S Army Corps (Velazquez,J);6-1

5 John Want Revenge (Hernandz,B);50-1

6 Sul Moon (Alvarado,J);3-1

7 Lord Of The Nile (Maragh,R);12-1

8 Don Juan Kitten (Franco,M);10-1

9 War Stopper (Carmouche,K);12-1

10 Scanno (Lezcano,J);8-1

11 Country Grammer (Saez,L);8-1

12 Extreme Force (Rider TBA);4-1

