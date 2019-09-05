Post time 3 p.m.
1ST RACE — 1 mi., 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $66,000
1 Bebe Banker (Cancel,E);20-1
2 I Love Jaxson (Lezcano,J);6-1
3 Hokulea (Luzzi,M);20-1
4 Masterkey (Reyes,L);12-1
5 Southern King (Rosario,J);6-5
6 Red Zinger (Castellano,J);7-2
7 Dreamzapper (Franco,M);8-1
8 Irish Valor (Davis,D);9-2
2ND RACE — 6f, turf, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $62,000
1 Silky Blue (Lezcano,J);5-2
1A Strongerthanuknow (Lezcano,J);5-2
2 Good Credence (Velazquez,J);4-1
3 All Over The Map (Rider TBA,);12-1
4 Big Bounty (Maragh,R);15-1
5 Devils Rendezvous (Castellano,J);12-1
6 Tales I Winit (Alvarado,J);5-1
7 Stuy Town Baby (Davis,D);10-1
8 Over Thirsty (Harkie,H);30-1
9 Mosienko (Rosario,J);8-1
10 My Sassy Sarah (Franco,M);7-2
11 Bella Invasion (Martinez,J);30-1
12 E Z For You To Say (Harkie,H);10-1
13 Never Heard Of Her (Castellano,J);3-1
3RD RACE — 7f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $25,000. Purse $50,000
1 Passporttovictory (Franco,M);9-5
2 Moondance Joy (Rosario,J);6-1
3 Cotton Candy Cutie (Reyes,L);12-1
4 Riot Worthy (Alvarado,J);5-1
5 Princess Mikayah (Howell,T);30-1
6 Archumybaby (Saez,L);5-2
7 First Forever (Lezcano,J);6-1
8 Mazmania (Cancel,E);15-1
4TH RACE — 6f, turf, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $75.000
1 Lord Of The Nile (Maragh,R);10-1
2 Now Is (DeCarlo,C);12-1
3 No Nay Maybe (Velazquez,J);7-2
4 Turned Aside (Lezcano,J);6-1
5 Happy Danza (Franco,M);20-1
6 Goose (Davis,D);10-1
7 John Want Revenge (Harkie,H);30-1
8 Imperial Moment (Castellano,J);9-2
9 Nettleton (Rosario,J);3-1
10 Verrazano First (Saez,L);6-1
5TH RACE — 6f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000
1 Saratoga Treasure (Velazquez,J);8-1
2 Stonefactor (Maragh,R);12-1
3 Wantagh Queen (DeCarlo,C);20-1
4 Sunshine Gal (Reyes,L);20-1
5 Forgotten Hero (Davis,D);20-1
6 High Jingo (Lezcano,J);7-2
7 First Appeal (Castellano,J);4-1
8 Mama Mary (Saez,L);10-1
9 Merlins Muse (Cancel,E);12-1
10 Sadie Lady (Rosario,J);8-1
11 Theaterintheround (Hernandez,H);15-1
12 Lovely La La (Franco,M);9-2
13AE Purrageous Dyna (Bravo,J);15-1
14 Bertranda (Rider TBA);5-2
6TH RACE — 1 1/16 mi., 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $75,000
1 Blahnik (Reyes,L);30-1
2 Stand For The Flag (Lezcano,J);6-5
3 My Happy Place (Rosario,J);5-2
4 Trial And Error (Castellano,J);7-2
5 Funny Flowers (Alvarado,J);12-1
6 Cairo Cutie (Saez,L);4-1
7TH RACE — 6f, turf, 3YOs, fillies, Christiecat Stakes. Purse $100,000
1 Peaceful (Castellano,J);6-1
2 Jennemily (Maragh,R);20-1
3 Brooke Marie (Alvarado,J);3-1
4 Saint Moon (Saez,L);7-2
5 Dancing Vega (Velazquez,J);5-1
6 Comedy (Lezcano,J);8-1
7 Turf War (Rosario,J);10-1
8 Queen Of Bermuda (Bravo,J);8-1
9 Rose Flower (Franco,M);6-1
8TH RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $62,000
1 Ice Princess (Franco,M);6-1
2 Mazal Eighteen (Bravo,J);4-1
3 Lady Kaza (Castellano,J);6-1
4 Tornado Crossing (Hernandez,H);20-1
5 Wall Eye (Reyes,L);15-1
6 Courageous Girl (Velazquez,J);8-1
7 Beyond Brown (Cancel,E);12-1
8 Let It Slide (Luzzi,M);15-1
9 Astoria Kitten (Lezcano,J);7-2
10 Adriatic Holiday (Alvarado,J);6-1
11 I Am Aine (Rosario,J);12-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.