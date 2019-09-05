Post time 3 p.m.

1ST RACE — 1 mi., 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $66,000

1 Bebe Banker (Cancel,E);20-1

2 I Love Jaxson (Lezcano,J);6-1

3 Hokulea (Luzzi,M);20-1

4 Masterkey (Reyes,L);12-1

5 Southern King (Rosario,J);6-5

6 Red Zinger (Castellano,J);7-2

7 Dreamzapper (Franco,M);8-1

8 Irish Valor (Davis,D);9-2

2ND RACE — 6f, turf, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $62,000

1 Silky Blue (Lezcano,J);5-2

1A Strongerthanuknow (Lezcano,J);5-2

2 Good Credence (Velazquez,J);4-1

3 All Over The Map (Rider TBA,);12-1

4 Big Bounty (Maragh,R);15-1

5 Devils Rendezvous (Castellano,J);12-1

6 Tales I Winit (Alvarado,J);5-1

7 Stuy Town Baby (Davis,D);10-1

8 Over Thirsty (Harkie,H);30-1

9 Mosienko (Rosario,J);8-1

10 My Sassy Sarah (Franco,M);7-2

11 Bella Invasion (Martinez,J);30-1

12 E Z For You To Say (Harkie,H);10-1

13 Never Heard Of Her (Castellano,J);3-1

3RD RACE — 7f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $25,000. Purse $50,000

1 Passporttovictory (Franco,M);9-5

2 Moondance Joy (Rosario,J);6-1

3 Cotton Candy Cutie (Reyes,L);12-1

4 Riot Worthy (Alvarado,J);5-1

5 Princess Mikayah (Howell,T);30-1

6 Archumybaby (Saez,L);5-2

7 First Forever (Lezcano,J);6-1

8 Mazmania (Cancel,E);15-1

4TH RACE — 6f, turf, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $75.000

1 Lord Of The Nile (Maragh,R);10-1

2 Now Is (DeCarlo,C);12-1

3 No Nay Maybe (Velazquez,J);7-2

4 Turned Aside (Lezcano,J);6-1

5 Happy Danza (Franco,M);20-1

6 Goose (Davis,D);10-1

7 John Want Revenge (Harkie,H);30-1

8 Imperial Moment (Castellano,J);9-2

9 Nettleton (Rosario,J);3-1

10 Verrazano First (Saez,L);6-1

5TH RACE — 6f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000

1 Saratoga Treasure (Velazquez,J);8-1

2 Stonefactor (Maragh,R);12-1

3 Wantagh Queen (DeCarlo,C);20-1

4 Sunshine Gal (Reyes,L);20-1

5 Forgotten Hero (Davis,D);20-1

6 High Jingo (Lezcano,J);7-2

7 First Appeal (Castellano,J);4-1

8 Mama Mary (Saez,L);10-1

9 Merlins Muse (Cancel,E);12-1

10 Sadie Lady (Rosario,J);8-1

11 Theaterintheround (Hernandez,H);15-1

12 Lovely La La (Franco,M);9-2

13AE Purrageous Dyna (Bravo,J);15-1

14 Bertranda (Rider TBA);5-2

6TH RACE — 1 1/16 mi., 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $75,000

1 Blahnik (Reyes,L);30-1

2 Stand For The Flag (Lezcano,J);6-5

3 My Happy Place (Rosario,J);5-2

4 Trial And Error (Castellano,J);7-2

5 Funny Flowers (Alvarado,J);12-1

6 Cairo Cutie (Saez,L);4-1

7TH RACE — 6f, turf, 3YOs, fillies, Christiecat Stakes. Purse $100,000

1 Peaceful (Castellano,J);6-1

2 Jennemily (Maragh,R);20-1

3 Brooke Marie (Alvarado,J);3-1

4 Saint Moon (Saez,L);7-2

5 Dancing Vega (Velazquez,J);5-1

6 Comedy (Lezcano,J);8-1

7 Turf War (Rosario,J);10-1

8 Queen Of Bermuda (Bravo,J);8-1

9 Rose Flower (Franco,M);6-1

8TH RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $62,000

1 Ice Princess (Franco,M);6-1

2 Mazal Eighteen (Bravo,J);4-1

3 Lady Kaza (Castellano,J);6-1

4 Tornado Crossing (Hernandez,H);20-1

5 Wall Eye (Reyes,L);15-1

6 Courageous Girl (Velazquez,J);8-1

7 Beyond Brown (Cancel,E);12-1

8 Let It Slide (Luzzi,M);15-1

9 Astoria Kitten (Lezcano,J);7-2

10 Adriatic Holiday (Alvarado,J);6-1

11 I Am Aine (Rosario,J);12-1

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments