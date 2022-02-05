BC-latest-line tn/xe TCA

By J. McCarthy
Iona is 11-3 against the spread its last 14 games following a point spread loss. The Gaels are 19-9-1 against the spread their last 29 games overall. The home team is 3-8-1 against the spread the last 12 games in this series. Take Iona -7 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
PRO BOWL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
AFC;1 (62.5);NFC
SUPER BOWL
Feb. 13
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
LA Rams;4½ (48.5);Cincinnati
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
MINNESOTA;11½ (228.5);Detroit
CHICAGO;1 (218);Philadelphia
DENVER;4 (232.5);Brooklyn
CLEVELAND;5½ (213);Indiana
DALLAS;3 (222.5);Atlanta
Boston;7 (214.5);ORLANDO
New Orleans;4 (230);HOUSTON
Milwaukee;5 (226);LA CLIPPERS
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
Providence;6;GEORGETOWN
OHIO ST;8½;Maryland
CANISIUS;2½;Manhattan
Iona;7½;NIAGARA
FAIRFIELD;7;Siena
ST. PETER’S;4½;Marist
Monmouth;4;QUINNIPIAC
SAN DIEGO ST;12½;Nevada
STANFORD;4;Washington
Akron;1½;MIAMI-OHIO
IOWA;13;Minnesota
Houston;6½;CINCINNATI
FRESNO ST;3;Wyoming
Home Team in CAPS
