BC-latest-line tn/xe TCA

Iona is 11-3 against the spread its last 14 games following a point spread loss. The Gaels are 19-9-1 against the spread their last 29 games overall. The home team is 3-8-1 against the spread the last 12 games in this series. Take Iona -7 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

PRO BOWL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

AFC;1 (62.5);NFC

SUPER BOWL

Feb. 13

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

LA Rams;4½ (48.5);Cincinnati

NBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

MINNESOTA;11½ (228.5);Detroit

CHICAGO;1 (218);Philadelphia

DENVER;4 (232.5);Brooklyn

CLEVELAND;5½ (213);Indiana

DALLAS;3 (222.5);Atlanta

Boston;7 (214.5);ORLANDO

New Orleans;4 (230);HOUSTON

Milwaukee;5 (226);LA CLIPPERS

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

Providence;6;GEORGETOWN

OHIO ST;8½;Maryland

CANISIUS;2½;Manhattan

Iona;7½;NIAGARA

FAIRFIELD;7;Siena

ST. PETER’S;4½;Marist

Monmouth;4;QUINNIPIAC

SAN DIEGO ST;12½;Nevada

STANFORD;4;Washington

Akron;1½;MIAMI-OHIO

IOWA;13;Minnesota

Houston;6½;CINCINNATI

FRESNO ST;3;Wyoming

Home Team in CAPS

