BC-latest-line tn/xe TCA

By J. McCarthy
Cleveland is 4-11 against the spread its last 15 road games. Kansas City is 4-1 against the spread its last 5 playoff games. Playoff teams who scored 40 or more points the previous playoff game are just 7-26-1 against the spread the next game. Take Kansas City -10 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Tampa Bay +3 vs. New Orleans and Philadelphia -3 vs. Oklahoma City.
NFL PLAYOFFS
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
KANSAS CITY;10 (57);Cleveland
NEW ORLEANS;3 (52);Tampa Bay
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
BOSTON;7 (211);New York
DALLAS;7 (226.5);Chicago
Philadelphia;3 (218);OKLA CITY
DENVER;1 (219.5);Utah
New Orleans;2 (230);SACRAMENTO
LA CLIPPERS;6 (223.5);Indiana
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
Iowa;9;NORTHWESTERN
PURDUE;5;Penn St
DREXEL;7 1/2;William & Mary
COLL/CHARLESTON;1 1/2;Northeastern
Hofstra;3 1/2;DELAWARE
MARSHALL;2 1/2;Western Kentucky
HOUSTON;13 1/2;Central Florida
Massachusetts;7 1/2;FORDHAM
TULSA;1;Memphis
IDAHO ST;2;Sacramento St
NEVADA;7;Fresno St
BRADLEY;8;Evansville
Indiana St;2 1/2;ILLINOIS ST
IONA;1;St. Peter's
Dayton;8;GEO. WASHINGTON
LOYOLA CHICAGO;8 1/2;Northern Iowa
Santa Clara;4;SAN DIEGO
Virginia Tech;7;WAKE FOREST
WEBER ST;10 1/2;Tarleton St
CS FULLERTON;1;CS Northridge
NHL