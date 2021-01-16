BC-latest-line tn/xe TCA

 Skip to main content
By J. McCarthy

Cleveland is 4-11 against the spread its last 15 road games. Kansas City is 4-1 against the spread its last 5 playoff games. Playoff teams who scored 40 or more points the previous playoff game are just 7-26-1 against the spread the next game. Take Kansas City -10 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Tampa Bay +3 vs. New Orleans and Philadelphia -3 vs. Oklahoma City.

NFL PLAYOFFS

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

KANSAS CITY;10 (57);Cleveland

NEW ORLEANS;3 (52);Tampa Bay

NBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

BOSTON;7 (211);New York

DALLAS;7 (226.5);Chicago

Philadelphia;3 (218);OKLA CITY

DENVER;1 (219.5);Utah

New Orleans;2 (230);SACRAMENTO

LA CLIPPERS;6 (223.5);Indiana

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

Iowa;9;NORTHWESTERN

PURDUE;5;Penn St

DREXEL;7 1/2;William & Mary

COLL/CHARLESTON;1 1/2;Northeastern

Hofstra;3 1/2;DELAWARE

MARSHALL;2 1/2;Western Kentucky

HOUSTON;13 1/2;Central Florida

Massachusetts;7 1/2;FORDHAM

TULSA;1;Memphis

IDAHO ST;2;Sacramento St

NEVADA;7;Fresno St

BRADLEY;8;Evansville

Indiana St;2 1/2;ILLINOIS ST

IONA;1;St. Peter's

Dayton;8;GEO. WASHINGTON

LOYOLA CHICAGO;8 1/2;Northern Iowa

Santa Clara;4;SAN DIEGO

Virginia Tech;7;WAKE FOREST

WEBER ST;10 1/2;Tarleton St

CS FULLERTON;1;CS Northridge

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

PITTSBURGH;Even-1/2 (6);Washington

FLORIDA;Even-1/2 (6.5);Chicago

Home Team in CAPS

(c) Tribune Content Agency, LLC

