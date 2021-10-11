BC-latest-line tn/xe TCA

By J. McCarthy
Appalachian State is 10-1 against the spread its last 11 games following a bye week. The Mountaineers are 10-1 against the spread their last 11 games on turf. UL Lafayette is 3-9 against the spread its last 12 conference games. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 2-7 against the spread their last 9 games versus a team with a winning record. Take Appalachian State -5 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
Tampa Bay;7 (52);PHILADELPHIA
Sunday
x-Miami;3½ (46);Jacksonville
INDIANAPOLIS;10 (43);Houston
Green Bay;4½ (45);CHICAGO
Kansas City;6½ (55.5);WASHINGTON
CAROLINA;1 (46);Minnesota
BALTIMORE;3 (50.5);LA Chargers
Cincinnati;3 (48);DETROIT
LA Rams;10½ (47.5);NY GIANTS
CLEVELAND;2½ (50);Arizona
DENVER;3½ (44.5);Las Vegas
Dallas;4 (49.5);NEW ENGLAND
PITTSBURGH;5 (42);Seattle
Monday
Buffalo;5½ (54.5);TENNESSEE
x-at Northumberland Development Project.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Friday
Clemson;14½ (45);SYRACUSE
OREGON;14 (55);California
Saturday
Pittsburgh;5 (58);VIRGINIA TECH
Texas Tech;16½ (67);KANSAS
Michigan St;5 (51.5);INDIANA
WISCONSIN;13 (39.5);Army
BUFFALO;10 (55.5);Ohio
NC State;3 (52);BOSTON COLL.
Nebraska;4 (48);MINNESOTA
CINCINNATI;21 (58);Central Fla.
VIRGINIA;11 (69);Duke
COLORADO;7½ (44.5);Arizona
Arizona St;2 (51);UTAH
WASHINGTON;2 (53);Ucla
BAYLOR;5 (48);Byu
Texas A&M;9½ (61);MISSOURI
TEXAS;5½ (60.5);Oklahoma St
OKLAHOMA;11½ (66);Tcu
IOWA;11½ (44);Purdue
Alabama;17 (57);MISS. STATE
GEORGIA;24 (44.5);Kentucky
Florida;10 (59);LSU
Mississippi;3 (79.5);TENNESSEE
Iowa State;6½ (51.5);KANSAS ST
ARKANSAS;3½ (53);Auburn
Utah State;6 (59);UNLV
NEVADA;14 (59.5);Hawaii
MLB PLAYOFFS
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
Milwaukee;EVEN-6 (8.5);ATLANTA
LA DODGERS;9-10 (7);San Fran