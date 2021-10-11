BC-latest-line tn/xe TCA

Appalachian State is 10-1 against the spread its last 11 games following a bye week. The Mountaineers are 10-1 against the spread their last 11 games on turf. UL Lafayette is 3-9 against the spread its last 12 conference games. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 2-7 against the spread their last 9 games versus a team with a winning record. Take Appalachian State -5 for another Best Bet winner.