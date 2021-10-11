BC-latest-line tn/xe TCA

 Skip to main content
By J. McCarthy

Appalachian State is 10-1 against the spread its last 11 games following a bye week. The Mountaineers are 10-1 against the spread their last 11 games on turf. UL Lafayette is 3-9 against the spread its last 12 conference games. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 2-7 against the spread their last 9 games versus a team with a winning record. Take Appalachian State -5 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

Tampa Bay;7 (52);PHILADELPHIA

Sunday

x-Miami;3½ (46);Jacksonville

INDIANAPOLIS;10 (43);Houston

Green Bay;4½ (45);CHICAGO

Kansas City;6½ (55.5);WASHINGTON

CAROLINA;1 (46);Minnesota

BALTIMORE;3 (50.5);LA Chargers

Cincinnati;3 (48);DETROIT

LA Rams;10½ (47.5);NY GIANTS

CLEVELAND;2½ (50);Arizona

DENVER;3½ (44.5);Las Vegas

Dallas;4 (49.5);NEW ENGLAND

PITTSBURGH;5 (42);Seattle

Monday

Buffalo;5½ (54.5);TENNESSEE

x-at Northumberland Development Project.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Friday

Clemson;14½ (45);SYRACUSE

OREGON;14 (55);California

Saturday

Pittsburgh;5 (58);VIRGINIA TECH

Texas Tech;16½ (67);KANSAS

Michigan St;5 (51.5);INDIANA

WISCONSIN;13 (39.5);Army

BUFFALO;10 (55.5);Ohio

NC State;3 (52);BOSTON COLL.

Nebraska;4 (48);MINNESOTA

CINCINNATI;21 (58);Central Fla.

VIRGINIA;11 (69);Duke

COLORADO;7½ (44.5);Arizona

Arizona St;2 (51);UTAH

WASHINGTON;2 (53);Ucla

BAYLOR;5 (48);Byu

Texas A&M;9½ (61);MISSOURI

TEXAS;5½ (60.5);Oklahoma St

OKLAHOMA;11½ (66);Tcu

IOWA;11½ (44);Purdue

Alabama;17 (57);MISS. STATE

GEORGIA;24 (44.5);Kentucky

Florida;10 (59);LSU

Mississippi;3 (79.5);TENNESSEE

Iowa State;6½ (51.5);KANSAS ST

ARKANSAS;3½ (53);Auburn

Utah State;6 (59);UNLV

NEVADA;14 (59.5);Hawaii

MLB PLAYOFFS

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

Milwaukee;EVEN-6 (8.5);ATLANTA

LA DODGERS;9-10 (7);San Fran

WHITE SOX;EVEN-6 (8.5);Houston

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

TAMPA BAY;½-1 (6);Pittsburgh

VEGAS;1-1½ (5.5);Seattle

Home Team in CAPS

