 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

BC-latest-line tn/xe TCA

  • 0

By J. McCarthy

New England is 5-0 against the spread its last 5 games. The Patriots are 8-3 against the spread their last 11 games in Week 12. Tennessee is 22-46-2 against the spread its last 70 games after accumulating more than 250 yards passing the previous game. The Titans are 2-5 against the spread the last 7 games in this series. Take New England -7 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Houston -2 1/2 vs. NY Jets and Pittsburgh +3 1/2 vs. Cincinnati.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

NEW ENGLAND;7 (43.5);Tennessee

HOUSTON;2½ (44.5);NY Jets

Philadelphia;3½ (46);NY GIANTS

Tampa Bay;3 (53);INDIANAPOLIS

Atlanta;2 (46);JACKSONVILLE

Carolina;2½ (42);MIAMI

CINCINNATI;3½ (45);Pittsburgh

LA Chargers;2½ (47.5);DENVER

SAN FRANCISCO;3½ (49);Minnesota

People are also reading…

LA Rams;1½ (47);GREEN BAY

BALTIMORE;3½ (47);Cleveland

Monday

WASHINGTON;1 (46.5);Seattle

NBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Golden State;2½ (218);LA CLIPPERS

Milwaukee;3 (217);INDIANA

Sacramento;2½ (214.5);MEMPHIS

TORONTO;2½ (210);Boston

LA LAKERS;10½ (216.5);Detroit

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

FLORIDA;21;Troy

BOWLING GREEN;21½;Chicago St

DEPAUL;11½;Eastern Mich.

James Madison;1;FLA. ATLANTIC

SOUTH CAROLINA;17;Rider

Evansville;5½;EASTERN ILL.

SMU;17½;UL-Monroe

ARKANSAS ST;3½;Umkc

Wofford;1½;GEORGIA

QUINNIPIAC;1;Brown

ARKANSAS;19;Pennsylvania

KANSAS ST;19;North Dakota

Villanova;18½;LA SALLE

SAN DIEGO;13;CS Northridge

COLORADO;6;Stanford

CALIFORNIA;3;Fresno St

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

CAROLINA;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Washington

MINNESOTA;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Tampa Bay

CHICAGO;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);San Jose

NEW JERSEY;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Philadelphia

BOSTON;1-1½ (5.5);Vancouver

Toronto;½-1 (5.5);ANAHEIM

Home Team in CAPS

(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News