BC-latest-line tn/xe TCA

By J. McCarthy
New England is 5-0 against the spread its last 5 games. The Patriots are 8-3 against the spread their last 11 games in Week 12. Tennessee is 22-46-2 against the spread its last 70 games after accumulating more than 250 yards passing the previous game. The Titans are 2-5 against the spread the last 7 games in this series. Take New England -7 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Houston -2 1/2 vs. NY Jets and Pittsburgh +3 1/2 vs. Cincinnati.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
NEW ENGLAND;7 (43.5);Tennessee
HOUSTON;2½ (44.5);NY Jets
Philadelphia;3½ (46);NY GIANTS
Tampa Bay;3 (53);INDIANAPOLIS
Atlanta;2 (46);JACKSONVILLE
Carolina;2½ (42);MIAMI
CINCINNATI;3½ (45);Pittsburgh
LA Chargers;2½ (47.5);DENVER
SAN FRANCISCO;3½ (49);Minnesota
People are also reading…
LA Rams;1½ (47);GREEN BAY
BALTIMORE;3½ (47);Cleveland
Monday
WASHINGTON;1 (46.5);Seattle
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Golden State;2½ (218);LA CLIPPERS
Milwaukee;3 (217);INDIANA
Sacramento;2½ (214.5);MEMPHIS
TORONTO;2½ (210);Boston
LA LAKERS;10½ (216.5);Detroit
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
FLORIDA;21;Troy
BOWLING GREEN;21½;Chicago St
DEPAUL;11½;Eastern Mich.
James Madison;1;FLA. ATLANTIC
SOUTH CAROLINA;17;Rider
Evansville;5½;EASTERN ILL.
SMU;17½;UL-Monroe
ARKANSAS ST;3½;Umkc
Wofford;1½;GEORGIA
QUINNIPIAC;1;Brown
ARKANSAS;19;Pennsylvania
KANSAS ST;19;North Dakota
Villanova;18½;LA SALLE
SAN DIEGO;13;CS Northridge
COLORADO;6;Stanford
CALIFORNIA;3;Fresno St
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
CAROLINA;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Washington
MINNESOTA;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Tampa Bay
CHICAGO;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);San Jose
NEW JERSEY;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Philadelphia
BOSTON;1-1½ (5.5);Vancouver
Toronto;½-1 (5.5);ANAHEIM
Home Team in CAPS
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC