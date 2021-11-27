BC-latest-line tn/xe TCA

New England is 5-0 against the spread its last 5 games. The Patriots are 8-3 against the spread their last 11 games in Week 12. Tennessee is 22-46-2 against the spread its last 70 games after accumulating more than 250 yards passing the previous game. The Titans are 2-5 against the spread the last 7 games in this series. Take New England -7 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Houston -2 1/2 vs. NY Jets and Pittsburgh +3 1/2 vs. Cincinnati.