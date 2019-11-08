By J. McCarthy

Iowa State is 1-3-1 against the spread its last 5 road games versus a team with a winning record. The Cyclones are 3-7 against the spread their last 10 games on grass. Oklahoma is 27-12 against the spread its last 37 games following a loss. The Sooners are 6-1 against the spread their last 7 home games versus a team with a winning road record. Take Oklahoma -14 1/2 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Illinois +14 1/2 vs. Michigan State, LSU +6 1/2 VS. Alabama, and Ala-Birmingham +7 1/2 vs. Southern Miss.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Sunday

Kansas City;6½ (49.5);TENNESSEE

CLEVELAND;3 (40);Buffalo

TAMPA BAY;4½ (52);Arizona

NY Giants;3 (44.5);NY JETS

NEW ORLEANS;13½ (51.5);Atlanta

Baltimore;10½ (44.5);CINCINNATI

GREEN BAY;5 (47);Carolina

CHICAGO;2½ (41);Detroit

INDIANAPOLIS;11 (44);Miami

LA Rams;3½ (44);PITTSBURGH

DALLAS;3 (48);Minnesota

Monday

SAN FRANCISCO;6½ (47);Seattle

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Clemson;33 (54);NC STATE

BOSTON COLL.;2½ (64);Florida St

VIRGINIA;16 (46);Georgia Tech

Texas Tech;2½ (58.5);WEST VIRGINIA

MIAMI-FLORIDA;6½ (49);Louisville

Notre Dame;8 (51);DUKE

OHIO ST;43½ (66);Maryland

ARMY;34½ (61);Massachusetts

CINCINNATI;35 (54);Connecticut

MICHIGAN ST;14½ (46);Illinois

Wake Forest;2½ (61);VIRGINIA TECH

SOUTH CAROLINA;6 (51);Appalachian St

Penn St;6½ (47.5);MINNESOTA

FLORIDA;27 (49);Vanderbilt

Purdue;2½ (39.5);NORTHWESTERN

Stanford;3 (56);COLORADO

OLD DOMIN.;3½ (43);Tex San Antonio

Southern Cal;1 (55.5);ARIZONA ST

BOISE ST;15 (48);Wyoming

BYU;17 (58.5);Liberty

Charlotte;13 (57);UTEP

Baylor;3 (48);TCU

SMU;21½ (72);East Carolina

TEXAS ST;7 (41.5);South Alabama

ALABAMA;6½ (62.5);Lsu

MISSISSIPPI;29 (64);New Mexico St

ARKANSAS;1 (52);Western Kentucky

OKLAHOMA;14½ (68.5);Iowa St

SOUTH. MISS;7½ (50);Ala-Birmingham

Ga. Southern;3 (56);TROY

KENTUCKY;1½ (42);Tennessee

GEORGIA;16½ (48);Missouri

TEXAS;7 (57.5);Kansas St

LA. TECH;5½ (71.5);North Texas

Georgia St;2½ (75.5);UL-MONROE

FLA. ATLANTIC;10 (59);Florida Intl

FRESNO ST;5½ (58.5);Utah St

WISCONSIN;9 (38);Iowa

Wash. State;7½ (51.5);CALIFORNIA

SAN DIEGO ST;17 (39);Nevada

HAWAII;8 (76.5);San Jose St

NBA

Favorite;Points (0/U);Underdog

SAN ANTONIO;1 (216.5);Boston

New Orleans;1½ (231.5);CHARLOTTE

OKLA. CITY;12 (220);Golden St

Dallas;4½ (218.5);MEMPHIS

Houston;6½ (233.5);CHICAGO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

Massachusetts;3;FAIRFIELD

Wright St;3;MIAMI-OHIO

WEST. KENTUCKY;11½;Austin Peay

SAINT LOUIS;8;Valparaiso

INDIANA;21;Portland St

C. CHARLESTON;5½;Georgia St

NEBRASKA;7½;Southern Utah

OKLAHOMA ST;18;Umkc

Utah Valley;3;DENVER

Kansas St;5;UNLV

AIR FORCE;3;Texas St

S. ALABAMA;9;Southern Miss

NORTH. ILLINOIS;1;Northern Iowa

HOFSTRA;7½;Monmouth

LA SALLE;1;Iona

y-Oklahoma;3;Minnesota

CHATTANOOGA;2½;Tennessee St

OREGON ST;3;Iowa St

Pennsylvania;5;RICE

BROWN;9½;Canisius

CAL RIVERSIDE;11½;Idaho

WISC MIL.;3½;West. Michigan

EVANSVILLE;1;Ball St

DAYTON;11½;Indiana St

PURDUE;8;Texas

East Tenn St;13;TENN. MARTIN

BRADLEY;10½;Iupui

PEPPERDINE;1;Cal Irvine

UT ARLINGTON;1;Tulsa

BYU;4½;San Diego St

NEW MEXICO;13½;CS Northridge

MARYLAND;11;Rhode Island

San Diego;2½;LONG BEACH ST

NEVADA;9½;Loyola Marymount

z-SAN FRAN;7½;Princeton

SEATTLE;3;Eastern Washington

CS BAKERSFIELD;3½;South Dakota St

STANFORD;13;CS Fullerton

OREGON;13;Boise St

Sunshine Slam

Southern Illinois;2½;Delaware

OAKLAND;3½;Tex San Antonio

y-at Sanford Pentagon-Sioux Falls, SD.

z-at Chase Center-San Francisco, CA.

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

TAMPA BAY;1-1½ (6.5);Buffalo

NY ISLANDERS;EVEN-1/2 (6);Florida

TORONTO;½-1 (6.5);Philadelphia

Carolina;½-1 (6.5);OTTAWA

MONTREAL;½-1 (6.5);Los Angeles

PITTSBURGH;1-1½ (6.5);Chicago

WASHINGTON;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Vegas

ARIZONA;EVEN-1/2 (5);Minnesota

COLORADO;EVEN-1/2 (6);Columbus

CALGARY;EVEN-1/2 (6);St. Louis

Nashville;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);SAN JOSE

Home Team in CAPS

(c) Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments