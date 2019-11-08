By J. McCarthy
Iowa State is 1-3-1 against the spread its last 5 road games versus a team with a winning record. The Cyclones are 3-7 against the spread their last 10 games on grass. Oklahoma is 27-12 against the spread its last 37 games following a loss. The Sooners are 6-1 against the spread their last 7 home games versus a team with a winning road record. Take Oklahoma -14 1/2 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Illinois +14 1/2 vs. Michigan State, LSU +6 1/2 VS. Alabama, and Ala-Birmingham +7 1/2 vs. Southern Miss.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Sunday
Kansas City;6½ (49.5);TENNESSEE
CLEVELAND;3 (40);Buffalo
TAMPA BAY;4½ (52);Arizona
NY Giants;3 (44.5);NY JETS
NEW ORLEANS;13½ (51.5);Atlanta
Baltimore;10½ (44.5);CINCINNATI
GREEN BAY;5 (47);Carolina
CHICAGO;2½ (41);Detroit
INDIANAPOLIS;11 (44);Miami
LA Rams;3½ (44);PITTSBURGH
DALLAS;3 (48);Minnesota
Monday
SAN FRANCISCO;6½ (47);Seattle
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Clemson;33 (54);NC STATE
BOSTON COLL.;2½ (64);Florida St
VIRGINIA;16 (46);Georgia Tech
Texas Tech;2½ (58.5);WEST VIRGINIA
MIAMI-FLORIDA;6½ (49);Louisville
Notre Dame;8 (51);DUKE
OHIO ST;43½ (66);Maryland
ARMY;34½ (61);Massachusetts
CINCINNATI;35 (54);Connecticut
MICHIGAN ST;14½ (46);Illinois
Wake Forest;2½ (61);VIRGINIA TECH
SOUTH CAROLINA;6 (51);Appalachian St
Penn St;6½ (47.5);MINNESOTA
FLORIDA;27 (49);Vanderbilt
Purdue;2½ (39.5);NORTHWESTERN
Stanford;3 (56);COLORADO
OLD DOMIN.;3½ (43);Tex San Antonio
Southern Cal;1 (55.5);ARIZONA ST
BOISE ST;15 (48);Wyoming
BYU;17 (58.5);Liberty
Charlotte;13 (57);UTEP
Baylor;3 (48);TCU
SMU;21½ (72);East Carolina
TEXAS ST;7 (41.5);South Alabama
ALABAMA;6½ (62.5);Lsu
MISSISSIPPI;29 (64);New Mexico St
ARKANSAS;1 (52);Western Kentucky
OKLAHOMA;14½ (68.5);Iowa St
SOUTH. MISS;7½ (50);Ala-Birmingham
Ga. Southern;3 (56);TROY
KENTUCKY;1½ (42);Tennessee
GEORGIA;16½ (48);Missouri
TEXAS;7 (57.5);Kansas St
LA. TECH;5½ (71.5);North Texas
Georgia St;2½ (75.5);UL-MONROE
FLA. ATLANTIC;10 (59);Florida Intl
FRESNO ST;5½ (58.5);Utah St
WISCONSIN;9 (38);Iowa
Wash. State;7½ (51.5);CALIFORNIA
SAN DIEGO ST;17 (39);Nevada
HAWAII;8 (76.5);San Jose St
NBA
Favorite;Points (0/U);Underdog
SAN ANTONIO;1 (216.5);Boston
New Orleans;1½ (231.5);CHARLOTTE
OKLA. CITY;12 (220);Golden St
Dallas;4½ (218.5);MEMPHIS
Houston;6½ (233.5);CHICAGO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
Massachusetts;3;FAIRFIELD
Wright St;3;MIAMI-OHIO
WEST. KENTUCKY;11½;Austin Peay
SAINT LOUIS;8;Valparaiso
INDIANA;21;Portland St
C. CHARLESTON;5½;Georgia St
NEBRASKA;7½;Southern Utah
OKLAHOMA ST;18;Umkc
Utah Valley;3;DENVER
Kansas St;5;UNLV
AIR FORCE;3;Texas St
S. ALABAMA;9;Southern Miss
NORTH. ILLINOIS;1;Northern Iowa
HOFSTRA;7½;Monmouth
LA SALLE;1;Iona
y-Oklahoma;3;Minnesota
CHATTANOOGA;2½;Tennessee St
OREGON ST;3;Iowa St
Pennsylvania;5;RICE
BROWN;9½;Canisius
CAL RIVERSIDE;11½;Idaho
WISC MIL.;3½;West. Michigan
EVANSVILLE;1;Ball St
DAYTON;11½;Indiana St
PURDUE;8;Texas
East Tenn St;13;TENN. MARTIN
BRADLEY;10½;Iupui
PEPPERDINE;1;Cal Irvine
UT ARLINGTON;1;Tulsa
BYU;4½;San Diego St
NEW MEXICO;13½;CS Northridge
MARYLAND;11;Rhode Island
San Diego;2½;LONG BEACH ST
NEVADA;9½;Loyola Marymount
z-SAN FRAN;7½;Princeton
SEATTLE;3;Eastern Washington
CS BAKERSFIELD;3½;South Dakota St
STANFORD;13;CS Fullerton
OREGON;13;Boise St
Sunshine Slam
Southern Illinois;2½;Delaware
OAKLAND;3½;Tex San Antonio
y-at Sanford Pentagon-Sioux Falls, SD.
z-at Chase Center-San Francisco, CA.
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
TAMPA BAY;1-1½ (6.5);Buffalo
NY ISLANDERS;EVEN-1/2 (6);Florida
TORONTO;½-1 (6.5);Philadelphia
Carolina;½-1 (6.5);OTTAWA
MONTREAL;½-1 (6.5);Los Angeles
PITTSBURGH;1-1½ (6.5);Chicago
WASHINGTON;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Vegas
ARIZONA;EVEN-1/2 (5);Minnesota
COLORADO;EVEN-1/2 (6);Columbus
CALGARY;EVEN-1/2 (6);St. Louis
Nashville;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);SAN JOSE
Home Team in CAPS
(c) Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.