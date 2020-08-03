BC-latest-line 08/04 TCA

By J. McCarthy
Cleveland is 22-8 its last 30 road games as the betting favorite. The Indians are 5-0 their last 5 Tuesday games. Cincinnati is 2-8 its last 10 home games. The Reds are 1-5 their last 6 home games as an underdog. Take Cleveland over Cincinnati for another Best Bet winner.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
St. Louis;5½-6½ (9);DETROIT
MINNESOTA;10-11 (9);Pittsburgh
Cleveland;7-8 (8);CINCINNATI
TAMPA BAY;6-7 (8.5);Boston
WASHINGTON;6-7 (9.5);NY Mets
ATLANTA;7-8 (9);Toronto
MILWAUKEE;EVEN-6 (8.5)Chi White Sox
CHICAGO CUBS;8½-9½ (9.5);Kansas City
COLORADO;8-9 (13);San Francisco
OAKLAND;6-7 (8.5);Texas
LA Dodgers;5½-6½ (8.5);SAN DIEGO
Houston;EVEN-6 (9.5);ARIZONA
LA Angels;7½-8½ (9);SEATTLE
NY YANKEES;6½-7½ (9.5);Philadelphia
BALTIMORE;5½-6½ (9.5);Miami
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
z-MILWAUKEE;13½ (234.5);Brooklyn
x-Dallas;5½ (237);SACRAMENTO
y-LA CLIPPERS;9 (230);Phoenix
z-Orlando;2 (223.5);INDIANA
x-Boston;3 (223);MIAMI
y-Houston;5 (244);PORTLAND
x-at HP Field House-Orlando, FL.
y-at The Arena-Orlando, FL.
z-at VISA Athletic Center-Orlando, FL.
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
1-NY ISLANDERS;EVEN-1/2 (5);Florida
2-Calgary;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);WINNIPEG
1-TORONTO;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Columbus
1-Carolina;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);NY RANGERS
2-Minnesota;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);VANCOUVER
2-NASHVILLE;EVEN-1/2 (5);Arizona
1-at Scotiabank Arena-Toronto, Canada.
2-at Rogers Place-Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Home Team in CAPS
