BC-latest-line 08/04 TCA
agate

BC-latest-line 08/04 TCA

By J. McCarthy

Cleveland is 22-8 its last 30 road games as the betting favorite. The Indians are 5-0 their last 5 Tuesday games. Cincinnati is 2-8 its last 10 home games. The Reds are 1-5 their last 6 home games as an underdog. Take Cleveland over Cincinnati for another Best Bet winner.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

St. Louis;5½-6½ (9);DETROIT

MINNESOTA;10-11 (9);Pittsburgh

Cleveland;7-8 (8);CINCINNATI

TAMPA BAY;6-7 (8.5);Boston

WASHINGTON;6-7 (9.5);NY Mets

ATLANTA;7-8 (9);Toronto

MILWAUKEE;EVEN-6 (8.5)Chi White Sox

CHICAGO CUBS;8½-9½ (9.5);Kansas City

COLORADO;8-9 (13);San Francisco

OAKLAND;6-7 (8.5);Texas

LA Dodgers;5½-6½ (8.5);SAN DIEGO

Houston;EVEN-6 (9.5);ARIZONA

LA Angels;7½-8½ (9);SEATTLE

NY YANKEES;6½-7½ (9.5);Philadelphia

BALTIMORE;5½-6½ (9.5);Miami

NBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

z-MILWAUKEE;13½ (234.5);Brooklyn

x-Dallas;5½ (237);SACRAMENTO

y-LA CLIPPERS;9 (230);Phoenix

z-Orlando;2 (223.5);INDIANA

x-Boston;3 (223);MIAMI

y-Houston;5 (244);PORTLAND

x-at HP Field House-Orlando, FL.

y-at The Arena-Orlando, FL.

z-at VISA Athletic Center-Orlando, FL.

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

1-NY ISLANDERS;EVEN-1/2 (5);Florida

2-Calgary;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);WINNIPEG

1-TORONTO;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Columbus

1-Carolina;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);NY RANGERS

2-Minnesota;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);VANCOUVER

2-NASHVILLE;EVEN-1/2 (5);Arizona

1-at Scotiabank Arena-Toronto, Canada.

2-at Rogers Place-Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Home Team in CAPS

(c) Tribune Content Agency, LLC

